 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   Well that doesn't seem very Zen   (cbsnews.com) divider line
12
    More: Fail, Thailand, Heroin, Burma, Southeast Asia, Buddhist temple, Shan, central Thailand, meth pills  
•       •       •

210 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Nov 2022 at 10:20 AM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Isn't sitting around a temple all day boring enough without stimulants?

Yikes!
 
crustysandman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's what I was missing from my meditations. I never thought to speedrun enlightenment with meth.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think so.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That would clear the fark out of all the Bible-Believing Piney Woods Primitive Baptist Temple and Klan Shacks - the Turning Out of the Cleeti
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
temple in Phetchabun province

I think that in this instance, it actually does Americans a disservice for this story to use the shortened/abbreviated version of the province's full name, Phetchabunchasudafed.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I guess ALL religions can be corrupted. One way or another.

Shame, I liked Buddhism when I studied it.
 
Salmon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
again?
 
johnphantom
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yeah, meanwhile half of America is going through Adderall withdrawals.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So that's where Badger and Skinny Pete wound up.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They drug test monks? Do they regularly operate heavy machinery or something?
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 minute ago  

abhorrent1: They drug test monks? Do they regularly operate heavy machinery or something?


They are like brain surgeons on your soul that only get paid in food.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Meth Mouth Monks is the name of my luk thung jazz fusion ensemble .
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.