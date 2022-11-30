 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   Being killed in a helicopter crash because you were suspended underneath it in a sling collecting crocodile eggs may mean you have reached peak Australia   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
14
    More: Scary, Crocodile, English-language films, Mr Wilson, Northern Territory, Indigenous Australians, William Shatner, 43-year-old, Australia  
•       •       •

605 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Nov 2022 at 7:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crikey!
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Known as the Outback Wrangler, Matt Wright is accused of perverting the course of justice, destroying and fabricating evidence, interfering with witnesses and unlawful entry.

Maybe he should have stuck with trying to find Subarus in this tough car market.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
db2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should just start listing that as the cause of death. "He died of Australia."
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What did he do to deserve all those charges besides drop a helicopter on his partner collecting crocodile eggs?
 
monty666
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: What did he do to deserve all those charges besides drop a helicopter on his partner collecting crocodile eggs?


Crocomania
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: What did he do to deserve all those charges besides drop a helicopter on his partner collecting crocodile eggs?


He is not being charged for that.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm trying to picture the conversation where they came up with this idea.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Aussie Man: Florida Man with Spidey Superpowers.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: I'm trying to picture the conversation where they came up with this idea.


You ever play one of those arcade hanging claw games and think "wtf is wrong with this claw, how hard can it be to just grab the thing and lift?"
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size

NEVER FORGET
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

db2: We should just start listing that as the cause of death. "He died of Australia."


I don't think you can blame Australia for this one.
 
caljar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Not a mention of what he is accused of doing, just the charges.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If you are dangling a guy from a helicopter Ober the banks of Australian rivers, are you collecting alligator eggs...or fishing for alligators?
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.