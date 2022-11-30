 Skip to content
(Metro)   Ukraine added to list of most dangerous places in the world to visit for some damn reason or other   (metro.co.uk) divider line
14
hubiestubert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who in the chocolate covered f*ck thinks that it's a good idea to 'visit' a country in the middle of a war?
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only one reason really: Russians.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that's going to throw off those picnic plans..
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Well that's going to throw off those picnic plans..


Fark user imageView Full Size

Shame really, Ukrainian picnicks are fun
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Somaticasual: Well that's going to throw off those picnic plans..

[Fark user image 850x1041]
Shame really, Ukrainian picnicks are fun


See, now I'm just wondering what pairs best with the tail fin assembly from a cluster bomb....
 
blatz514
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Private_Citizen: Somaticasual: Well that's going to throw off those picnic plans..

[Fark user image 850x1041]
Shame really, Ukrainian picnicks are fun

See, now I'm just wondering what pairs best with the tail fin assembly from a cluster bomb....


Propaganda?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Target Builder
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Especially if you've been recently drafted into the Russian army.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Private_Citizen: Somaticasual: Well that's going to throw off those picnic plans..

[Fark user image 850x1041]
Shame really, Ukrainian picnicks are fun

See, now I'm just wondering what pairs best with the tail fin assembly from a cluster bomb....


I hate to say it, but child sized prosthetics seem to pair with cluster munitions.
 
dryknife
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Chernobyl is there.
Duh.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

blatz514: Somaticasual: Private_Citizen: Somaticasual: Well that's going to throw off those picnic plans..

[Fark user image 850x1041]
Shame really, Ukrainian picnicks are fun

See, now I'm just wondering what pairs best with the tail fin assembly from a cluster bomb....

Propaganda?

[Fark user image 400x300] [View Full Size image _x_]


It must be Constable Visit-the Infidel-with-Explanatory-Pamphlets running the North Korean artillery today.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So, more or less dangerous that the US?

I mean, most of our Russian assets are even worse shots, and a good many of them are in Congress...
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Who in the chocolate covered f*ck thinks that it's a good idea to 'visit' a country in the middle of a war?


static.timesofisrael.comView Full Size

Is better you visit just before war....
 
CrosswordWithAPen
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Even when you tell people not to go traveling in a war zone, they'll do it.  Good friend's mother simply had to go to see a shrine in Serbia just as things were getting really ugly in Bosnia, before NATO stepped in.
Fortunately, she made it home safe.  "No big deal."  Sure, OK.  You do you.  Given a choice, I'll never set foot in an active war zone again.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Only one reason really: Russians.


It might be more dangerous for the Russians in some places.
 
