(KTLA Los Angeles)   Motorcyclist stopped at red light has crashing pickup feed him a stepladder. With GAAAAAA video   (ktla.com) divider line
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Final Destination plot?  You decide.
 
NTidd
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I suppose you could say he didn't reach his final destination.
 
zez
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So the stolen car was traveling about 100mph straight into the side of a hill?
 
The Brains
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm totally the demographic for a motorcycle. I'm a traveler with decent understanding of mechanics. Love the open road and sun on my face.

I won't even consider it.

I also have a big ass F150 and don't feel safe in that either.

You're all nuts is what I'm saying. I don't trust you on the road.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

The Brains: I don't trust you on the road.


Rightly so.

I guess the term I would use is offensive driving.

or is it defensive driving?

I get them mixed up. Bottom line, I don't trust other drivers.
 
Gaythiest Elitist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
His immediate concern is the medical bills. How very 'murican.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
omg I love GAAAAAA videos.

Man that guy is going to be able to one-up everyone he knows for the rest of his life.  "Oh yeah?  Well I was hiat in the face WITH A TRUCK!"
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That's a pants-shiatter.
 
strutin
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm 52, and haven't taken my bike out in the last two years.

I've wanted to, mind you, but my daughter said something a couple Christmases ago then that's been setting in the back of my mind - don't remember exactly what, just a 'I worry when you're riding' sentiment and I don't want to be the reason someone is worrying.

/maybe it's just time to hang up my armour 😞
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

steklo: The Brains: I don't trust you on the road.

Rightly so.

I guess the term I would use is offensive driving.

or is it defensive driving?

I get them mixed up. Bottom line, I don't trust other drivers.


On my bike defensive driving is leaving cars driven by distracted children as far behind me as possible.  you are all fiddling with your phone/gps/radio/kids way too much and you all suck

FTFA:  That's when his video shows a man that had just been released from rehab, who stole the 2017 Lexus NX, barrel through the intersection and clip the pickup truck that went spinning into him.

Fastest relapse ever.  Well at least the driver is now dead so he'll never use again - so success?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

zez: So the stolen car was traveling about 100mph straight into the side of a hill?


Yeah. Sounds like rehab wasn't exactly successful, or, maybe it was. At least the person won't be able to actually kill anyone behind the wheel now, despite the good attempt.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The Brains: I'm totally the demographic for a motorcycle. I'm a traveler with decent understanding of mechanics. Love the open road and sun on my face.

I won't even consider it.

I also have a big ass F150 and don't feel safe in that either.

You're all nuts is what I'm saying. I don't trust you on the road.


And the same with "I know how to drive in the snow" -- it's not you, it's the thousand other people you go by on your commute that will mess up your snow trip.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

zez: So the stolen car was traveling about 100mph straight into the side of a hill?


Looks like, judging by the vid. Wonder if the driver was trying to commit suicide or something.
 
phedex
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

strutin: I'm 52, and haven't taken my bike out in the last two years.

I've wanted to, mind you, but my daughter said something a couple Christmases ago then that's been setting in the back of my mind - don't remember exactly what, just a 'I worry when you're riding' sentiment and I don't want to be the reason someone is worrying.

/maybe it's just time to hang up my armour 😞


If it brings you joy, don't stop doing it.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

strutin: I'm 52, and haven't taken my bike out in the last two years.

I've wanted to, mind you, but my daughter said something a couple Christmases ago then that's been setting in the back of my mind - don't remember exactly what, just a 'I worry when you're riding' sentiment and I don't want to be the reason someone is worrying.

/maybe it's just time to hang up my armour 😞


Nah.
 
Creoena
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
CSB Time.

My then-83-year-old grandfather decided on a whim he was sick of driving a trike and wanted to ride a real motorcycle again, and bought one from a friend.  He dumped it less than 1/4 mile down the road and ended up in the hospital and decided maybe it wasn't the best idea.

/CSB
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

strutin: I'm 52, and haven't taken my bike out in the last two years.

I've wanted to, mind you, but my daughter said something a couple Christmases ago then that's been setting in the back of my mind - don't remember exactly what, just a 'I worry when you're riding' sentiment and I don't want to be the reason someone is worrying.

/maybe it's just time to hang up my armour 😞


I have seen more catastrophic accidents in the last two years than in my entire life.  Axles ripped from frames, cars upside down and on goddamn fire no less than 5 times in the last 6 months alone.

it is bananas out there, watch your 6 and do not get into any dumb lotteries cuz big prizes are just waiting to be won!
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I've already decided to sell my bike, this is just another example to point to when someone tells me not to. You don't have to do anything wrong to almost end up dead, at least in a car there's a slightly higher chance of not turning into ground hamburger.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

phedex: If it brings you joy, don't stop doing it.


Yeah, down with putting other people before your joy dangit.  F*ck 'em all.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

strutin: I'm 52, and haven't taken my bike out in the last two years.

I've wanted to, mind you, but my daughter said something a couple Christmases ago then that's been setting in the back of my mind - don't remember exactly what, just a 'I worry when you're riding' sentiment and I don't want to be the reason someone is worrying.

/maybe it's just time to hang up my armour 😞


I'd say that in general if you stop doing anything that causes family to worry then you probably aren't going to do anything fun and exciting. Having said that, even as a rider, I say this one clearly stuck in your craw and you probably won't be able to fully enjoy it.
 
