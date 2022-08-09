 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 280 of WW3: Ukrainian soldiers are using Soviet-era weapons to hold off Russian advances, with fiercest fighting in the city of Bakhmut. WHAT is Fark's reason for the Orc obsession with that city? It's your Wednesday Ukraine war discussion
    Ukraine, Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Russia's unacceptable actions, easternUkraine, foreign ministers, southern city of Kherson, Ukraine's independence  
posted to Main » and Politics » on 30 Nov 2022 at 8:00 AM



Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why Bakhmut? Isn't that where Hunter Biden's master laptop is buried? The One machine that holds the key to the destruction of the corrupt Biden crime cartel? Why I understand from cryi­ngfree­domeagl­e[nospam-﹫-backwards]retti­wt­*com that Putin himself has engaged the services of Benjamin Franklin Gates to find it!
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ukraine is under fire . The situation in the regions as of this morning

📍 Zaporizhzhia region
At night, the Russians again struck the region. In one of the settlements of the Zaporizhzhia district, a gas distribution point was damaged as a result of a missile (probably S-300) hit, resulting in a fire. The fire was eliminated, three streets remained without gas. People were not injured.

📍 Mykolayiv region
From 07:20, the enemy struck the water area of the Ochakiv community. The consequences are clarified.

📍 Dnipropetrovsk region
The enemy shelled Nikopol and the Marganets community from Grady and heavy artillery - almost 30 shells landed, no people were injured.

📍 Donetsk region
During the day, the Russians killed 5 civilians in Donetsk region: 2 in Bakhmut, 2 in Drobyshev, and 1 in Lyman. Another 15 people in the region were injured.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Duh. If you beat the Bakhmut, you can use Rydia to summon him for the strong monsters in the final levels. Plus, it is always nice to complete all the side quests.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe it's just me. They are presumably expecting a new barrage of missiles. Seems like a heck of a time to give these guys a holiday. Not that they don't deserve it.


During the war, the radio engineering troops discovered more than 240 enemy targets

" During 9 months of a large-scale war, the radio engineering forces of the Air Force detected and tracked more than 240,000 enemy air targets. About 80% were destroyed by our firepower. This is hundreds of thousands of lives saved, this is preserved infrastructure. And this is an indicator of the high skill of our soldiers ," - said the commander-in-chief Valery Zaluzhnyi of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, congratulating servicemen and employees of the radio engineering forces on their professional holiday.

Reference: November 30 - the Day of the radio engineering troops of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Radio engineering troops are the main source of information about the air situation and are designed to conduct radio engineering reconnaissance of air objects and alert troops.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The USA calculated how many drones Iran handed over to Russia

" We know that Iran provided at least hundreds of these drones to Russia for use in Ukraine ," Pentagon spokesman General Patrick Ryder said at a press briefing. He did not name specific figures, but expressed concern about the interaction between Iran and Russia. According to him, they "continue to export terror and use these systems to attack non-military targets, including civilians."
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Andrey Norov was a native of Kropyvnytskyi. After serving in the army and receiving an economic education, he moved to Kiev, where he stretched out his adult and family life.

It was there that Andrey met the Orange Revolution and the Revolution of Dignity. In 2016, he volunteered for the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade.

In 2019, Andriy was awarded the medal "For Military Service to Ukraine", and the following year he became a knight of the Order" For Courage " of the III degree.

After the full-scale invasion, Andrey Norov received the rank of captain. Under his leadership, our fighters destroyed enemy helicopters, BMP-2s and trucks with property and ammunition.

Unfortunately, during the removal of the wounded, the enemy opened fire, which also hit Andrei. His injuries were fatal.

Posthumously, Andrey Norov was awarded the title Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the Golden Star.

Eternal glory to the hero!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
18 countries are already investigating Russia's war crimes

States have opened national investigations into Russia's war crimes, which is a solid foundation for building a genuine partnership, Prosecutor General Andrey Kostin said during a meeting of G7 justice ministers.

Recall that a meeting of G7 justice ministers was held in Berlin yesterday. The main topic is the investigation of war crimes committed by Russians in Ukraine and bringing war criminals to justice.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In the SBU, the morning begins not with coffee, but with the UOC (MP) in Transcarpathia

The Security Service of Ukraine conducts counterintelligence (security) activities on the territory of the St. Cyril and Methodius Convent of the Mukachevo diocese. The events are held jointly with the Patrol Police Department and the Uzhgorod Zonal Department of the Military Law Enforcement Service as part of the SBU's systematic work to counteract the subversive activities of Russian special services in Ukraine.

According to journalists, the churchmen of this church are friends with Oksana Marchenko and Viktor Medvedchuk. Putin's godfather regularly gave money to priests, so the Mukachevo diocese was jokingly called Medvedchuk's. By the way, they still remember Kirill Gundyaev during divine services, who " blessed the Russian army for the war in Ukraine.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Russians are constantly firing at Sumy region

Yesterday, at about 23: 00, the invaders fired mortars at the Miropolsky community-16 " arrivals "(120 mm caliber), a private household was damaged, a hayloft caught fire, said the chairman of the Sumy Regional Administration Dmitry Zhivitsky.

In the morning, the Krasnopol community was shelled-10 "arrivals" from self-propelled guns. The enemy used cannon fire on the Belopolskaya community - 10 shells exploded.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Russia expands repressive powers of the state, - British intelligence

" The new laws will further expand the repressive powers of the Russian state. This trend has continued since Putin's return to the presidency in 2012, but this trend has sharply increased since the invasion of Ukraine , " the British Ministry of Defense reports, citing intelligence.

The Kremlin is likely acting proactively to prevent the rise of internal dissent, as the conflict remains unresolved and increasingly affects the daily lives of Russians, according to British intelligence.

In particular, in July, Russian President Vladimir Putin approved amendments to the 2012 law on foreign agents, which was widely used to crack down on opponents of the regime. The new measures are expected to come into force on December 1, 2022.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
EU: Russia caused 600 billion euro damage to Ukraine

" Russia must pay financially for the destruction that it has committed. The damage , it caused , is estimated at 600 billion euros. Russia and its oligarchs must compensate for these losses , " the European Commission President said.

According to her, in the near future, the EU may create a structure with partners that will manage money and invest it. Then these assets are used in favor of Ukraine. She recalled that the EU has already blocked 300 billion euros that belonged to the Russian central bank, and froze 19 billion euros belonging to Russian oligarchs.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Russian invaders fired at Kherson region 18 times during the day: 4 wounded

Criminals once again shelled residential areas of Kherson, enemy shells hiat the territory of factories, a medical facility, banking institutions in the city center, gas pipes, private and apartment buildings. The settlements of Kizomis, Antonovka, Daryevka, Sadovoye, Zelenovka, Kachkarovka and Krasny Mayak were also shelled. Four residents of the region were injured in various degrees of severity.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
s of 11: 00, 73% of the country's energy consumption needs have been met - Ukrenergo

The capacity deficit is 27%. The generation capacity is gradually increasing, which will somewhat reduce the deficit in the power system.

The company recalled that the overall shortage in the energy system is the result of seven waves of missile attacks by Russians on the country's energy infrastructure. Economical use of electricity will allow less use of restrictions aimed at preventing accidents, and will also allow power engineers to focus on repairing damaged facilities, which become more complicated with each subsequent missile attack.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Forwarded from Zelenskiy / Official


This year, Ukraine has become a global model of courage. And billions of people on all continents have seen what Ukrainian invincibility means and why Russian terror will not achieve its goal.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, here we go...


During the day, the Russians fired at Bakhmut 8 times: 2 people were killed, 11 were wounded, among them a child

Three private homes and a kindergarten were destroyed, and a 5 - year-old boy was among the injured.

In addition, over the past day, according to the head of the Donetsk Regional Army Pavel Kirilenko, the Russian military shelled Liman, Svitlodarsk and Soledarska communes, Torskoye, Zarechnoye, Ugledar and Bogoyavlenka. Kurakhovskaya community was subjected to 5 attacks-several private houses were damaged. During the night, shelling of Marinka continued, and in the morning it became loud on the outskirts of the Ocheretinsky community. In Avdiivka in the morning there were 3 attacks, the Russians hiat residential areas.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This goes for webcam girls also...


Every album uploaded or purchased by a musician from Russia is a weapon for the army of invaders

Did you know that Russian artists trending in Ukraine on streaming services are not only a cultural occupation, but also new tanks and missiles for enemies? For example, you can listen to a track by a conditional Russian band on Apple Music, Spotify, or Youtube Music. The Group receives money for monetization, and then pays taxes to the budget of the Russian Federation. The lion's share of the Russian budget is spent on defense, " or, more correctly, on killing Ukrainians and shelling Ukrainian cities. Therefore, every uploaded or purchased album of a musician from Russia is a weapon for the army of invaders, " said the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov.

But this is fixable. Check your Spotify, Apple Music, Youtube Music and delete all Russian tracks from there. Well, don't forget to support cool Ukrainian performers, " Fedorov advised.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Invaders in the Zaporozhye direction are getting hot

Muscovites decided to relocate the hospital from the temporarily occupied Polog to Mariupol. Residents report that everything that has survived is being taken out of the local hospital. And near the Canopy, you can hear automatic and machine-gun bursts, " said Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The level of coffee in the kiddie pool is a little low this morning. I took a couple gallons. I'm making Kahlua for Christmas gifts. T/Y lurker UnOriginal Night for the TF and helping me get to work on time. I'll take that as fan mail.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukrainian soldiers strike at Russian positions pic.twitter.com/qNcb5WLQ5A
- ТРУХА⚡English (@TpyxaNews) November 30, 2022
boomsI've watched it a couple of times and I don't think there are any bodies shown but I've only had two hours of sleep so my eyes are sleepy so I may have missed them
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good morning. For the old people here I made a homemade breakfast cereal. I call it Prune Bran Metamucil Crunch.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Direct hit into the hole pic.twitter.com/PrUeFZ9h4j
- ТРУХА⚡English (@TpyxaNews) November 30, 2022
boom
 
exqqqme
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Tracianne:

Direct hit into the hole pic.twitter.com/PrUeFZ9h4j
- ТРУХА⚡English (@TpyxaNews) November 30, 2022
boom


Nice of him to dig his own grave
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Good morning. For the old people here I made a homemade breakfast cereal. I call it Prune Bran Metamucil Crunch.


Now you're talking!
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Good morning. For the old people here I made a homemade breakfast cereal. I call it Prune Bran Metamucil Crunch.


Ah, the simple joy of regularity.
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Good morning. For the old people here I made a homemade breakfast cereal. I call it Prune Bran Metamucil Crunch.


Thanks but I'll just have the coffee.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below)

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org
Volunteers for Ukraine:  https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/


Humanitarian aid:

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees: https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

UNICEF:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/chloesorvino/2022/11/07/jos-andrs-has-some-things-to-get-off-his-chest-as-world-central-kitchen-prepares-for-brutal-ukraine-winter/?sh=30f088451fd5

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:
Halifax: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara: https://amdforhope.com/
New York: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).  For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.  Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .  To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .  Female warriors needing uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .  Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian ; free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825. (And if you want to learn Ukrainian, sign up with Pimsleur before the end of the year: https://www.pimsleur.com/c/free-ukrainian )

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider shipping time/delays for Christmas presents, so order early):

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: SarniGames ; nightcatstudios ; Best Way ; N-Game Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
considering how precise modern artillery is, trenches seem like diy grave kits.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Beware Hunter Biden's laptop is being used to spot for and direct Russian nukes!  You'll see!  I know because I intercepted a secret message that was being smuggled in a Hot Pocket(tm).
 
Muta
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Direct hit into the hole pic.twitter.com/PrUeFZ9h4j
- ТРУХА⚡English (@TpyxaNews) November 30, 2022 boom


They're getting good at dropping grenades into holes from great heights.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Looks like Russia blew their load of cruise missiles the other day.  Too bad for them, Ukraine ruined it and just a dribble got through.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: considering how precise modern artillery is, trenches seem like diy grave kits.


Not Russian artillery
 
mederu
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | Ukraine should have the right to target Ruzzian military bases officials say
Youtube 9QIJf_k1xHI

Yesterdays daily Denys
 
mederu
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Russians occupied villages around Bakhmut
Youtube NwXVxuQnXTE

Yesterdays Artur
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Bakhmut is Russian for "free drugs."
 
mederu
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
29 Nov: DANGER. Russians STARTED GAINING GROUND | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube mdtTiGGDTAM

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_supp ...


Thank you for doing these every day!  Did you see the links to the buy Christmas presents for Ukrainian children yesterday?
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Good morning. For the old people here I made a homemade breakfast cereal. I call it Prune Bran Metamucil Crunch.


Aww, you tell me *after* I get to work.

/Whoever buys the TP here is a fan of 100 grit...
 
mederu
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Direct hit into the hole pic.twitter.com/PrUeFZ9h4j
- ТРУХА⚡English (@TpyxaNews) November 30, 2022 boom


Our very own VHTS replied to it too!
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
russia having fire issues today

In #Russian #Perm, the roof of the boiler of a combined heat and power station is on fire. pic.twitter.com/jjh5OCJtWr


- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 30, 2022 A warehouse of plastic products is on fire in #Volgograd.


The fire covered an area of 1.5 thousand square meters. pic.twitter.com/fAdhJjnYuK
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 30, 2022 In the morning in #Krasnoyarsk, #Russia the Vzletka Plaza shopping center caught fire.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations reports that the roof and facade caught fire. The fire covered an area of about 200 square meters. pic.twitter.com/Zl03PYFvDP
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 30, 2022
 
Oneiros
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Oneiros: Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_supp ...

Thank you for doing these every day!  Did you see the links to the buy Christmas presents for Ukrainian children yesterday?


Sorry, no, I dropped the list yesterday, then had to deal with other stuff.

Which considering it was 'Giving Tuesday', I kinda felt like I should've been shilling for charities.

(World Central Kitchen's donor matching runs through the end of the year, not just a one day thing, though: https://wck.org/relief/activation-chefs-for-ukraine )

Do you remember if it was morning / afternoon / evening so I don't have to read through everything?
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A monthly subscription from Starlink will go up from $60 to $75. In Ukraine and Poland, Starlink terminals have risen in price - from $385 to $700. In the most other Eastern European countries, prices for terminals have not changed.

📰Financial Timeshttps://t.co/7jBnDrYPo3
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 30, 2022
 
Oneiros
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And damnit.... Still asleep or I'd have trimmed down the post
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Ukraine wants more Gepards because they're great for countering Iranian suicide drones, and it sounds like more will be sent to them.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Every time I watch Ukrainian drone-bombing videos the only thing I can think is "I want to try that!"
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Do you remember if it was morning / afternoon / evening so I don't have to read through everything?


TGearhardt
@TGearhardt
If you can spare a little this holiday season. Please consider buying a gift for a Ukrainian child. All Links are below for different regions throughout. They range from around $9-45 All gifts are sent from http://unitedhelpukraine.org  #Ukraine

They have a couple lists going - some by region, one specifically for children with disabilities, one specific for places in Kherson region, etc.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:


* Recent reports that Belarussian president Viktor Lukashenko is 'in fear for his life' following the purely accidental death of Vladimir Makei are simply Western propaganda attempting to play up the freedom that we in the former Soviet Union enjoy every day. While those in the west are forced to live lives of quiet desperation in their safely padded worlds, we know that life can only be truly lived when the fearsome specter of death can appear at any moment. For instance, as we speak a rabid bear is currently moving between train cars on Moscow Metro line seven leaving a trail of bloodshed in its wake, and those who survive to wonder how that bear got there will feel the fresh air of morning in a way that few others will. *beat* In other news, a photojournalism crew critical of Vladimir Putin has met an untimely end this morning on Moscow Metro line seven due to rabid bear issues.

* Regardless of some claims, there is no evidence that Yevgeny Prigozhin invented planking.

* The recent incident where German activists glued themselves to dinosaurs highlights the disparity in how the West pretends to deal with climate change as opposed to those of us in enlightened Russia. While some protestors may make meaningless gestures outside our borders, the Ministry of Science under Vladimir Putin has embarked on a full dinosaur eradication program based on the paleontological record's proof that global cooling coincided with the  dinosaur extinction event. To this end, an agent equipped with a fresh batch of Novichok has been dispatched to locate Barney the Dinosaur. Westerners may protest climate change, but we're doing something about it!

* In business news, the ongoing civil war within Russian Fried Chicken Corporate Management has reached an inflection point with three franchises in the Omsk region having declared independence from the cruel grip of Kommissar Sandersky, and renamed themselves 'Kremlin Fried Chicken.' The leader, a shadowy figure known only as Comrade Cluck, has issued a proclamation demanding both the arrest and execution of the entire RFC board and a new half-price special on the eighty-piece Chicken Nugget Party Pack.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

freakdiablo: KangTheMad: Good morning. For the old people here I made a homemade breakfast cereal. I call it Prune Bran Metamucil Crunch.

Aww, you tell me *after* I get to work.

/Whoever buys the TP here is a fan of 100 grit...


That toilet paper is a crime
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Tracianne:

A monthly subscription from Starlink will go up from $60 to $75. In Ukraine and Poland, Starlink terminals have risen in price - from $385 to $700. In the most other Eastern European countries, prices for terminals have not changed.

📰Financial Timeshttps://t.co/7jBnDrYPo3
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 30, 2022


Goddam vulture.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Oneiros: And damnit.... Still asleep or I'd have trimmed down the post


Just saw Irisclara posted a threadreader version so all the lists are in one place too

https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1597744509822959616.html
 
