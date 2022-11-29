 Skip to content
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
BEEP headline!
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Yes!
 
Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
darn
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Mine was hooked up to a tv made of hand crafted oak, and which took 5 minutes to fully shut off. Because I'm old.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I remember the "excitement" when someone in my family went to a Sears basement sale and got a Pong knockoff TV console game when everyone I knew was already ditching the Atari 2600 in favor of Colecovision.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Pong makes me feel old, but it was always a stupid game any way. Ironically, I was born in the same year as the first popular video games for computer geeks and the first satellite weather photos. In fact, the first weather satellite photo on the news as of the region where i was an infant.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Good use of graphics in the headline.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I had the ability to move the paddle in the last possible millisecond so I missed the ball. Much to my frustration!  I realized shortly after playing a few rounds video games were not for me.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have one of those clone Pong Machines that came out in the 1970s. Game is still fun to play with a few beers and a friend.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
First I saw was a console in an Elks club. My dad soon tired of giving me quarters.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The advantage of Pong over modern video games is if you wanted to inform your opponent you vigorously fornicated with his mother and punctuate your missive with a cavalcade of racial slurs, you had to do it while the opponent was standing shoulder-to-shoulder with you.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh boy.  I'm older than Pong.

*shuffles out of the thread with his walker*
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First I remember playing it was at my cousin's house circa mid 70s. Happy birfday, Pong.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bah, it's no Tennis for Two.

First Video Game?
Youtube u6mu5B-YZU8
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My TV still has the lines burned into it
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beep
...
Borp
...
Beep
...
Borp
...
Beep
...
Borp
...
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since I'm old, I remember when the first Pong machines showed in bars. As I remember, it was alright, but I wasn't there to fark around, because there were girls to hit on and they weren't interested in it.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: The advantage of Pong over modern video games is if you wanted to inform your opponent you vigorously fornicated with his mother and punctuate your missive with a cavalcade of racial slurs, you had to do it while the opponent was standing shoulder-to-shoulder with you.


Back then, insults were like... Your pong paddle blocks about as good as your mom's diaphragm?

It was also more awkward to teabag your opponent after a killshot
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a childhood friend who had this cheap, cheap, mechanical pong knock off.

The "ball" was like a lightbulb on a stick moving back and forth behind a thin plastic screen, and the paddles were colored pieces of plastic that slid in tracks and you controlled a knob.

I was amazed that they made same game without a computer, just plastic parts and motors.
 
Phoenix19851
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Did someone mention pong? - Pong goodness
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
In 1976, the most powerful computer in the world was the Cray 1:
Fark user imageView Full Size

It cost the 2022 equivalent of 35 million dollars, was capable of doing 160 million floating point operations per second (160 MFLOPs)and was primarily used by governments to break codes, develop nuclear weapons, and other ultra high-end operations.
The XBOX Series X was released in 2020:
Fark user imageView Full Size

It costs slightly less than $450, is capable of doing 12 million MFLOPs per second (12TfFLOPs), and it's primarily used to pwn noobs in games.

50 years in computing time is an Eternity.
 
NoGods
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Another old guy here. We used to play Pong and Space Invaders for hours on rainy days when we couldn't go fishing or play basketball. I had a friend who insisted he could put a spin on the "ball" by hitting it with a fast moving "paddle." He swore he could see a slight curve in the path it took. It may have been the large amount of pot we used to smoke.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I remember finally getting the hang of putting a spin on the "ball"

/ It was very cool
// I am very old
/// Get off of my digital lawn!
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It had the right number of controls: one knob
When game consoles started being more complex than F14 cockpits, I was done with video games.
I hope the nurse brings pudding today...
 
marckx
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I had the Coleco Telstar circa 1976

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


hockey / handball / tennis

You'd set it up on a tabletop in front a TV
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Notabunny: Mine was hooked up to a tv made of hand crafted oak, and which took 5 minutes to fully shut off. Because I'm old.


People used to turn their TVs OFF?!
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Frank Black - Whatever Happened To Pong?
Youtube MeP2YkEpGOQ

/ ball and machine
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I covered the Magnavox vs. Atari patent lawsuit for Electronic News back in the 1970s.  Here's a better story:
https://thinksetmag.com/insights/digital-detective-pong

Sadly, Electronic News, which was the Wall Street Journal of the electronics industry for decades, is gone and isn't digitized.

I found it pretty astounding as patent lawsuits go because the patent was really for an oscilloscope.  But heck, that's all a cathode-ray tube (CRT) really is.

Later, in the 1980s, I'd work for an Austrian guy at Zenith who was probably the lead CRT engineer in the world.  "You vill neffer make anything less expensive than a CRT," Karl Horn would rale as we introduced more and more personal computers with backlit LCDs.

/End CRT.
I mean /End CSB.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I waited for the Atari 2600. I found mine for $5 at a garage sale. It came with a few games. I hooked it up, played it once in a while and then just put it in the closet. I think I wound up tossing the thing in 1987.

Video games were fun, but it really wasn't something I needed to do every day.
 
NoGods
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: I remember finally getting the hang of putting a spin on the "ball"

/ It was very cool
// I am very old
/// Get off of my digital lawn!


Then you smoked another bowl and put some pizza rolls in the toaster oven.
 
