(NBC News)   Everyone to be forced to get gay married   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    Marriage, Democratic Party, United States Senate, Same-sex marriage, today's bipartisan Senate passage, Sen. Tammy Baldwin  
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So we just have to hope for the lame duck House now...
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Don't get me wrong, I hope they win.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It will get passed in the House (say what you want about Pelosi 's positions she knows how to be Speaker and get things passed) and Biden will sign it.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hell no I hate marriage
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Michael Winslow - Whole Lotta Love by Led Zeppelin Original HD (Senkveld med Thomas og Harald)
Youtube 1HHMA1Dpo5M
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Some poor schlepp is going to be forced to marry me? Nobody would consider that winning.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Thank God.  I can't keep house to save my life.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I hope they pick a good man for me. No wait, I am Canadian. Does not apply.

But it would a bee a farking pain in the ass to find a man for myself because my taste is for a Man of Unobtainium.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Great...now will the relatives buy us back dated presents. I mean I could use little crystal nut dish, some hand towels, and ANOTHER deviled egg tray...because I had to buy my own.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hey everybody, we're all gonna get laid!
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Love one another.

It wasn't a request.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Can a straight man marry a lesbian?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: Hey everybody, we're all gonna get laid!


brantgoose won't.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Can a straight man marry a lesbian?


Wouldn't be the first time, lesbians have been known to need beards
 
yellowjester
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Can a straight man marry a lesbian?


What did the lesbian do to deserve that?
 
zobear
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I call dibs on Rachel Weisz.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Would not a gay marriage be inherently happier?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: drjekel_mrhyde: Can a straight man marry a lesbian?

What did the lesbian do to deserve that?


Nothing, but they've often had to in order to have a career that involves public scrutiny.  See a few Hollywood marriages for example
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Notabunny: Some poor schlepp is going to be forced to marry me? Nobody would consider that winning.


Im not buying it.  You're a rabbit and I will not tolerate interspecies marriage.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Notabunny: Some poor schlepp is going to be forced to marry me? Nobody would consider that winning.


Yeah, i'd appeal that instance on the grounds of not wanting to commit crimes against humanity on whoever gets assigned to me. Cruel and Unusual punishment, that'd be.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: drjekel_mrhyde: Can a straight man marry a lesbian?

Wouldn't be the first time, lesbians have been known to need beards


I believe they're called merkins rather than beards when it's a man publicly appearing to be the partner of a gay woman.
 
Intoxikatherine
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: Hey everybody, we're all gonna get laid!


People get laid after marriage?
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Where the hell is turtle marriage, though? I was told gay marriage was a slippery slope, and I want to marry a sexy-ass turtle!
 
Cyrusv10
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: So we just have to hope for the lame duck House now...


I would get gay married to that cute animal in your user pic.  Aww
 
wademh
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
COULD LEAD TO ... divorce.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: drjekel_mrhyde: Can a straight man marry a lesbian?

Wouldn't be the first time, lesbians have been known to need beards

I believe they're called merkins rather than beards when it's a man publicly appearing to be the partner of a gay woman.


Beard has gone all generic now - it's even used in some places for anyone that helps misrepresent another person in any way
 
nakmuay
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

optikeye: Great...now will the relatives buy us back dated presents. I mean I could use little crystal nut dish, some hand towels, and ANOTHER deviled egg tray...because I had to buy my own.
[Fark user image 850x413]


You can fit a good amount on that dish!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Would not a gay marriage be inherently happier?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ModernLuddite: Where the hell is turtle marriage, though? I was told gay marriage was a slippery slope, and I want to marry a sexy-ass turtle!


Tiny fist etc
 
Excelsior
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ModernLuddite: Where the hell is turtle marriage, though? I was told gay marriage was a slippery slope, and I want to marry a sexy-ass turtle!


imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size


/slippery slope indeed
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ModernLuddite: Where the hell is turtle marriage, though? I was told gay marriage was a slippery slope, and I want to marry a sexy-ass turtle!


Nice snapper!
 
mistahtom
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Why not also codify Roe?
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Boo_Guy: drjekel_mrhyde: Can a straight man marry a lesbian?

What did the lesbian do to deserve that?

Nothing, but they've often had to in order to have a career that involves public scrutiny.  See a few Hollywood marriages for example


And lots of political ones. Lesbian and gay.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Intoxikatherine: Outshined_One: Hey everybody, we're all gonna get laid!

People get laid after marriage?


Yes, but not with their spouse.
 
groppet
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well he better be cute.
 
knbwhite [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Why not also codify Roe?


They're leaving same sex marriage up to the states, same as abortion.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ModernLuddite: Where the hell is turtle marriage, though? I was told gay marriage was a slippery slope, and I want to marry a sexy-ass turtle!


cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Gordon Bennett: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: drjekel_mrhyde: Can a straight man marry a lesbian?

Wouldn't be the first time, lesbians have been known to need beards

I believe they're called merkins rather than beards when it's a man publicly appearing to be the partner of a gay woman.

Beard has gone all generic now - it's even used in some places for anyone that helps misrepresent another person in any way


Fark user imageView Full Size


Unavailable for comment.
 
austerity101
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Intoxikatherine: Outshined_One: Hey everybody, we're all gonna get laid!

People get laid after marriage?


Gays do.

You straights are doing it wrong.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Can a straight man marry a lesbian?


Yes if it's a 80s sitcom.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Would not a gay marriage be inherently happier?


You're thinking of a merry marriage.
 
