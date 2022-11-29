 Skip to content
(ABC 6 Providence)   Subby's 95-year-old neighbor isn't asking for much this holiday season. He's just asking for Christmas cards. Let's see if we can help him out. Thank you   (abc6.com) divider line
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Sound like a very easy thing to do for the holidays.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
On it
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I think I've got an extra card laying around here somewhere.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
FTA: "Charlene Fletcher, George's granddaughter, posted on Facebook asking for cards to be sent to their home."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lee451
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Farkers to the rescue!
 
Creoena
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Lee451: Farkers to the rescue!


Probably the first time Farkers have been helpful in anything
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
His last name is not Shergold, by any chance, is it?
 
wxboy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thisispete
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'll send one from New Zealand, but no guarantees it'll be there by Christmas. The cutoff date for North American post was 18 November. But since it's just a card maybe it'll sneak through in time.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: His last name is not Shergold, by any chance, is it?


media.tenor.comView Full Size


Holy shirtballs.

In 1989 an appeal was made on behalf of this then 9-year-old English boy afflicted with a terminal brain tumor. Young Craig wanted to be in the Guinness Book of World Records for having received the most greeting cards. By 1990, 16 million cards had arrived, and his wish had come true. (According to the 1997 edition of that book, by May 1991 he had collected 33 million.)
 
assjuice
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
How about just an emoji? 🖕
 
