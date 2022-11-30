 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Trimming the the trees with strings of lights can make the holiday season chipper. Getting tangled in a string of lights while trimming trees and falling into a chipper, decidedly less so   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a preventable tragedy.

Any thing in this stuff were chipping ain't a tree?

Wires? Nails, barbed wire? Signs? Anything at all?

Work area clear of debris?

Also, always check for bees, hornets, and wasps
 
johnphantom
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Is this RL or a comedy movie?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"God don't make men like him anymore'"

Men who don't follow basic safety precautions around dangerous machinery?
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I think I would l like my death not to be reminiscent of a old 2 reel B/W comedy from the '30's.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That's some Maximum Overdrive level shiat right there.
 
SwitchLord
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Sounds like a preventable tragedy.

Any thing in this stuff were chipping ain't a tree?

Wires? Nails, barbed wire? Signs? Anything at all?

Work area clear of debris?

Also, always check for bees, hornets, and wasps


Don;t forget the fall prevention harness to keep you in the bucket.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Sounds like a preventable tragedy.

Any thing in this stuff were chipping ain't a tree?

Wires? Nails, barbed wire? Signs? Anything at all?

Work area clear of debris?

Also, always check for bees, hornets, and wasps


yeah like maybe don't put the chipper in a spot where you might end up in it if you fall out of the tree you're trimming?

seems like chippers could/should have a thermal sensor that puts the brakes on if something hot, like a human, passes a certain point.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
gbhbl.comView Full Size
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SwitchLord: vudukungfu: Sounds like a preventable tragedy.

Any thing in this stuff were chipping ain't a tree?

Wires? Nails, barbed wire? Signs? Anything at all?

Work area clear of debris?

Also, always check for bees, hornets, and wasps

Don;t forget the fall prevention harness to keep you in the bucket.



@RiffTrax: Shake Hands with Danger (Full FREE Short)
Youtube _nqa6e6WV2o



SpectroBoy: [Fark user image 400x170] [View Full Size image _x_]


That movie was my first thought.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: vudukungfu: Sounds like a preventable tragedy.

Any thing in this stuff were chipping ain't a tree?

Wires? Nails, barbed wire? Signs? Anything at all?

Work area clear of debris?

Also, always check for bees, hornets, and wasps

yeah like maybe don't put the chipper in a spot where you might end up in it if you fall out of the tree you're trimming?

seems like chippers could/should have a thermal sensor that puts the brakes on if something hot, like a human, passes a certain point.


https://www.sawstop.com/why-sawstop/the-technology/
 
CakeandBeer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I feel bad for the guy and his family, but who the F works directly above an active wood chipper AND trims a tree with xmas lights on it?  Also, were there witnesses that weren't the homeowner? Because if this guy was carelessly cutting through somebody's xmas lights, I wouldn't put it past one of those people with crazy displays putting him through the chipper.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Weird how in the summer, "trimming the tree" means cutting off pieces of a tree in your yard to make it more manageable, and in the winter "trimming the tree" means putting lights and glass balls on a tree you killed and propped up in your living room.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Are they sure is was a chipper? Sounds like a Manire spreader.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Bslim: "God don't make men like him anymore'"


That's why he was issued a recall.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

johnphantom: flappy_penguin: vudukungfu: Sounds like a preventable tragedy.

Any thing in this stuff were chipping ain't a tree?

Wires? Nails, barbed wire? Signs? Anything at all?

Work area clear of debris?

Also, always check for bees, hornets, and wasps

yeah like maybe don't put the chipper in a spot where you might end up in it if you fall out of the tree you're trimming?

seems like chippers could/should have a thermal sensor that puts the brakes on if something hot, like a human, passes a certain point.

https://www.sawstop.com/why-sawstop/the-technology/


fresh cut trees will be conductive to electricity (water content), which is what triggers the stop.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Deck the halls with a bowel volley, fa-la-la-la-la...

DarkSoulNoHope: [preview.redd.it image 750x404]


One of my favorite "stolen" GIFs from Fark is that foot, on a loop.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnphantom
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: johnphantom: flappy_penguin: vudukungfu: Sounds like a preventable tragedy.

Any thing in this stuff were chipping ain't a tree?

Wires? Nails, barbed wire? Signs? Anything at all?

Work area clear of debris?

Also, always check for bees, hornets, and wasps

yeah like maybe don't put the chipper in a spot where you might end up in it if you fall out of the tree you're trimming?

seems like chippers could/should have a thermal sensor that puts the brakes on if something hot, like a human, passes a certain point.

https://www.sawstop.com/why-sawstop/the-technology/

fresh cut trees will be conductive to electricity (water content), which is what triggers the stop.


I'm sure they can tell the difference in resistance.
 
2headedboy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I can think of worse ways to go. Er, just not off the top of my head.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Malcolm in the Middle wood chipper scene
Youtube uPIfqrhgwE4
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

2headedboy: I can think of worse ways to go. Er, just not off the top of my head.


Not off the top of his head, either. Anymore.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Gregory Huntley told DailyMail.com that 'Joey' was 'someone you could trust with your life'

Hmmm I dunno
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I can't imagine ever getting used to being around a tree shredder to the point I become careless. Hell, running my table saw makes me nervous enough to always think thru the cut before I make it and keep my eyes on my hands.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 minute ago  
When wood chippers are outlawed, only outlaws will have wood chippers.
 
strutin
‘’ 1 minute ago  

FormlessOne: Deck the halls with a bowel volley, fa-la-la-la-la...

DarkSoulNoHope: [preview.redd.it image 750x404]

One of my favorite "stolen" GIFs from Fark is that foot, on a loop.

[Fark user image 500x298] [View Full Size image _x_]


Is it weird that that image made me think of Father Jack for some reason?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

flappy_penguin: vudukungfu: Sounds like a preventable tragedy.

Any thing in this stuff were chipping ain't a tree?

Wires? Nails, barbed wire? Signs? Anything at all?

Work area clear of debris?

Also, always check for bees, hornets, and wasps

yeah like maybe don't put the chipper in a spot where you might end up in it if you fall out of the tree you're trimming?

seems like chippers could/should have a thermal sensor that puts the brakes on if something hot, like a human, passes a certain point.



This is a great idea, but needs some engineering development.

Thermal alone is not enough. On a hot sunny day a tree can be as warm or warmer than a person. The cut end will be even warmer from friction. Maybe detect one specific color (safety orange or safety green) .

Make wearing that color mandatory around chippers.

Or maybe an electronic solution like SawStop could be made to work?

How Safe is a Sawstop Saw? - Never Before Seen 19,000 FPS HD Slow-Mo Video
Youtube SYLAi4jwXcs
 
