 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Woman tries to open airplane door mid-flight once she realizes she's going to Ohio   (yahoo.com) divider line
7
    More: Obvious, Flight attendant, Southwest Airlines flight, woman bit, flight attendant, 34-year-old woman, Airline, flight attendants, exit door  
•       •       •

167 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Nov 2022 at 5:25 AM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Man, Jesus' advice has sure. gone downhill since the Sermon on the Mount days.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
She told the passenger "Jesus told her to open the plane door," the complaint says.

Lady, when people tell you to do stupid things, you don't follow through, you say "Shut up, dick."
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"She told the passenger "Jesus told her to open the plane door," the complaint says."

What a jerk he is. He also told her to fly Southwest, and go to Ohio.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

hegelsghost: Man, Jesus' advice has sure. gone downhill since the Sermon on the Mount days.


Maybe not. What if the original sermon on the mount was really some insane diatribe about blessing the cheesemakers and things got out of hand? These aren't very bright people.
 
August11 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
She told the passenger "Jesus told her to open the plane door," the complaint says.

Imagine a heaven filled with this.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Then the flight made an emergency landing in Little Rock, Arkansas, and officers arrested the woman.

Okay, she's suffered enough.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Wow, Ohio really dodged a bullet there, huh?
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.