(Southgate News-Herald)   Chuck E. Cheese employee hides in office 'til cops arrest 'burglars,' er, carpet cleaners, who employee didn't recognize... which should give you an idea of how often they clean their carpets   (thenewsherald.com) divider line
fzumrk [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have carpeted floors in that place? Gross. I can't imagine the amount of filth trapped in those things, regular cleaning or not.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They clean their carpets? I once quit a job after three days because their grungy carpets set off my dust allergy, giving me pounding headaches after working there for two hours.
 
monty666
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Are you accusing them of having dirty carpets. I think you need to back this up with some evidence.
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
When I worked for the alarm company, that chain was being monitored my employer. You could play a game called "Domestic Dispute or Robbery?" Whenever their silent HOLDUP alarm came through. When dispatchers would call back for disposition, 99% was because of family fighting in that place. I don't think I ever had a real robbery occur at Chuck E Cheese's
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Let's go ahead and put them in handcuffs even though they have a work order and keys.  FFS it's no wonder so few like the police.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: They clean their carpets? I once quit a job after three days because their grungy carpets set off my dust allergy, giving me pounding headaches after working there for two hours.


To be fair, she wasn't expecting them to clean carpets that day, so it might have been the quarterly or whatever cleaning.
 
NickBob78
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I have a gut feeling that mentioning the skin color of all involved might have been relevant to this story.
 
