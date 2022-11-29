 Skip to content
(CBS News)   If a tree falls in the forest, and only a meth-head is around, does it make a sound?   (cbsnews.com) divider line
    Heroin, Thailand, Southeast Asia, Burma, Buddhist temple, Shan, central Thailand, Methamphetamine  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Don't think I'd want to spar those guys
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm assuming every damn one of them broke the vow of silence.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What is the sound of one hand fapping?
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I wonder why the monks got tested in the first place. Is it usual to randomly drug test monks in Thailand, or were they in such tough shape that it was obvious and someone turned them in?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Cafe Threads: I'm assuming every damn one of them broke the vow of silence.


Having once taken that vow,I loled
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"The temple is now empty of monks and nearby villagers are concerned they cannot do any merit-making," he said. Merit-making involves worshippers donating food to monks as a good deed.

Look you're just going to have to find new people to donate your meth to.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Xythero: I wonder why the monks got tested in the first place. Is it usual to randomly drug test monks in Thailand, or were they in such tough shape that it was obvious and someone turned them in?


That was a key detail omitted from the article, that really bothered me, too.  Sure, they tested positive, but back up a second, what?

Also interesting was the bit about the necessity of monks so that ordinary people can follow through with their religious convictions.  Without the monks, these people are helpless.  With the monks, they're feeding birds.  A little bit more about how the government (it would appear) is cycling people around in temples would have been nice.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Shostie: "The temple is now empty of monks and nearby villagers are concerned they cannot do any merit-making," he said. Merit-making involves worshippers donating food to monks as a good deed.

Look you're just going to have to find new people to donate your meth to.


 I don't share
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I imagine it's a bit of a challenge to meditate on meth.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Don't think I'd want to spar those guys


"Shao-Lin Monks on Meth" sounds like the title of an epic low-budget exploitation flick.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

433: Xythero: I wonder why the monks got tested in the first place. Is it usual to randomly drug test monks in Thailand, or were they in such tough shape that it was obvious and someone turned them in?

That was a key detail omitted from the article, that really bothered me, too.  Sure, they tested positive, but back up a second, what?

Also interesting was the bit about the necessity of monks so that ordinary people can follow through with their religious convictions.  Without the monks, these people are helpless.  With the monks, they're feeding birds.  A little bit more about how the government (it would appear) is cycling people around in temples would have been nice.


Yeah it's apparently that big a problem.  Do a search on Thai monks drug test excluding 2022, you still get a ton of results.  Meth is that pervasive it seems - which makes me want to stay the fark away from Thailand.  Which sucks, 'cause Thai food.  But not if the cooks keep mething up
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being a monk is a spring break dealThai university students ordain as monks for one month during break for semester.

Military service for two years or be a monk for two years IIRC: don't recall exactly which country had this though.
 
knbwhite [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Cafe Threads: I'm assuming every damn one of them broke the vow of silence.

Having once taken that vow,I loled


I'm intrigued
 
englaja
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Shostie: "The temple is now empty of monks and nearby villagers are concerned they cannot do any merit-making," he said. Merit-making involves worshippers donating food to monks as a good deed.

Look you're just going to have to find new people to donate your meth to.


Instead of donating food, donate riches.
Instead of donating to monks, donate to me.
I'll even give you a merit badge for each million you raise.
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Too many meditation rituals turning into naked rants, spinning the prayer scolls and banging the gongs too violently and obsessively probably tipped off any visiting monks.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I thought only half-elves could be Monk/Meth-Heads.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The tree or the meth-head?
 
