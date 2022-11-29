 Skip to content
(NPR)   OK late bloomers   (npr.org) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Went to graduate school 20 years after effectively retiring with a B.A.M.  it turned out well and still happy about going back as an older graduate student.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a late blooming asshole.  When I was young I was so carefree and fun, but as I aged I became A bitter and cynical jerk.  Where's my mention in that story?
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

labman: I'm a late blooming asshole.  When I was young I was so carefree and fun, but as I aged I became A bitter and cynical jerk.  Where's my mention in that story?


Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I turn 62, I can go to state colleges and universities tuition - free. I've threatened my daughter with saying I'll sign up for a class she is taking.
"[Unobtanium's Daughter] who's that wierd old guy that keeps talking to you after class?"
*Sigh* "That's my dad."

Also:
media.npr.orgView Full Size


I'd whisk her, IYKWIMAITYD.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Last month, we asked NPR's readers and listeners to share what makes them a late bloomer. We received more than 50 messages about resilience and reinvention.

That says a bunch about NPR's audience engagement that i would have thought they wouldn't have admitted to.

I mean, please support your local NPR stations.

NPR, please, shut the hell up about your audience.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sorry.  I was dead inside along about the time these people were having "dreams".
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My dream of hooking up with Gisele has always been there since she became famous. My odds have just improved with her dumping Brady.

Gisele, call me. Let me know that the restraining order is gone.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Good for them!! It's never too late until it's suddenly too late.
 
