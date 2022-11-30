 Skip to content
(Voice of America)   German climate activists glue themselves to Dinosaur Exhibit. If they went to the La Brea Tar Pits they wouldn't have even needed the glue   (voanews.com) divider line
suckfest
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Dinosaur: Well its nice to have some friends that will stick around a while!
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"The women used superglue to attach themselves to poles holding up the skeleton of a large four-legged dinosaur that lived tens of millions of years ago."

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Those of us who love the environment and want to protect it will look back on these activists who glue themselves to exhibits and throw paint on historical art pieces...

And we'll still think they're f-ing morons and should not in anyway be taken seriously.

However, we will definitely high five scientists, politicians and activists who actually help us achieve our responsible climate goals. That is all.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
 🥖 🍖 🤣
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
...activist Solvig Schinkoethe said that as a mother of four she feared the consequences of the climate crisis

.

If only there was some way to not multiply your carbon footprint.
 
morg
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
These new superglue viral ads suck. Bring back the construction guy that glues his helmet to the beam.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Jesus these f*cking people are doing more harm than good.
 
ImmutableTenderloin [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

puffy999: Jesus these f*cking people are doing more harm than good.


Attention whore, The phrase you're thinking of is attention whore.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'll know they're really serious when they start welding themselves to things.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: puffy999: Jesus these f*cking people are doing more harm than good.

Attention whore, The phrase you're thinking of is attention whore.


Attention whores are usually only self-destructive. They don't deface property nor do they embarrass a philosophy.

I wouldn't be shocked to learn these people are being funded by quite anti-environmentalist groups.
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I used to have a joke that someday in the far future, a highly evolved butterfly was gonna get a tattoo of a woman on its lower back lol. The dinosaur with a woman glued to its leg was a step in the evolution to that which I wasn't predicting lmao.
 
englaja
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Simple solution: put a screen up around them and let them remained glued to whatever as long as they choose.

When they get hungry and thirsty we'll see how truly dedicated to their cause they are. That will set apart the martyrs from the attention whores (and paid shills to make environmentalists look bad).
 
olorin604
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
When people super glue them selves to thing, just put up bollards around them and have the prosecutor get a warrant. Then just leave them to it.

I have had had to peel myself from multiple objects (because there is no way to use the stuff without at the least gluing yourself to yourself), and if the surface area is enough to actually stick yourself to something it's going to hurt lots to peel yourself off.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cew-smoke: Those of us who love the environment and want to protect it will look back on these activists who glue themselves to exhibits and throw paint on historical art pieces...

And we'll still think they're f-ing morons and should not in anyway be taken seriously.

However, we will definitely high five scientists, politicians and activists who actually help us achieve our responsible climate goals. That is all.


They are morons, fortunately. If they weren't morons then they'd have figured out that by making it a viral TikTok challenge instead of gluing themselves they could have had thousands of idiot minions around the world performing their moronic stunt for them while they sat comfortably at home free to go for a wee any time they needed to. Because they wouldn't be personally glued to a dinosaur skeleton.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I wonder if they use some non-organic, made from propane acetone to remove them.

Not in the VOC sense of organic
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Raising awareness is pure bullshiat.  Everyone has heard of global warming.  These idiots are not making one person aware of global warming.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: ...activist Solvig Schinkoethe said that as a mother of four she feared the consequences of the climate crisis

.

If only there was some way to not multiply your carbon footprint.


Do you know how much carbon she's saved by skipping over 40 vaccinations?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: I wonder if they use some non-organic†, made from propane acetone to remove them.

† Not in the VOC sense of organic


Isn't the superglue made from some petrochemical?
 
