Tampa Airport has a giant Flamingo statue that needs a name.
52
    colorful 21-foot sculpture  
posted to Main » on 30 Nov 2022 at 12:05 AM



52 Comments
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Two in the Pink
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
As I grew up in those parts, I suggested the first name of an old neighborhood friend. I lost track of him over time. But I suggested his unique name as a way to wish him well and that someone from the old neighborhood thought of him. Honestly, the way he smoked cigarettes back then, I'd be surprised he's still alive.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Name it flamingmorons, in "honor" of our Tampa-area TFer.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Robbird E Lee

// southern heritage
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Phlegmmy the Flamingo.
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flingy McFlamingoface

or

The Giant Flaming-O
 
Amoment
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flaming Robert E Lee
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Steve
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rhonda Sandtits
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jerry
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife yelled at me for impersonating a flamingo. That was too much for me, all that nagging. I had to put my foot down.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kitchy Kitchy Kool.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about "Yourplanewillcrashandeveryonewilldie" ?

Has a certain ring to it.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sarsippius.
 
Fereals
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Methy McMethface,
 
sparkeyjames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flamey the flamingo and repaint it in rainbow colors.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flami McFlamingoface
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tampadactyl
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Steve


MST3K - Steve?
Youtube SnE2QvCvNh0
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Flaming-O, Moe
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Manfred Mann - Pretty Flamingo
Youtube sTxzmLyVFYY
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Pelican!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ISO15693: My wife yelled at me for impersonating a flamingo. That was too much for me, all that nagging. I had to put my foot down.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wedelw
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Polly
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Pinky Tampadero
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Florida BirdMan.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Bajingo the Flamingo
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The Flamboyant One
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Pour sweet chili sauce all over the statue then lick it clean?
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Vladimir

/ Or Fred.
 
jayjordon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Flamingoy McFlamingoface...!

What the hell is wrong with you people?  Anyone else remember Boaty McBoatface?
 
harleyquinnical
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Placido!
 
harleyquinnical
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Commie McPinkoface
 
mononymous
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ringo
Rodrigo
Bingo
Dingo
Gringo
Jingo
Lingo
Gingko
Frederico
Inigo
 
Vern
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I would say name it Divine or Babs:

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

mononymous: Ringo
Rodrigo
Bingo
Dingo
Gringo
Jingo
Lingo
Gingko
Frederico
Inigo


Gringo the Florida Flamingo
 
ukexpat
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Bob.
 
Kim Jong Scott
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
 Pinky McPinkface
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Dave and the Mission: Flingy McFlamingoface

or

The Giant Flaming-O


Oooh

Flamey McFlaming-O-Face
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Dave and the Mission: Dave and the Mission: Flingy McFlamingoface

or

The Giant Flaming-O

Oooh

Flamey McFlaming-O-Face


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Vern: I would say name it Divine or Babs:

[media-amazon.com image 850x1268]


This has my vote.

It's insulting, yet subversive because no locals will get the joke. They'll just think "Divine" is glamours and partially biblical.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
How about:

"Hey welcome to florida. Want to rent a boat? No problem. We will hang a 250 merc off the back and hit you up for like 9 bucks at the dock. God help you if you put it on plane, that is going to get you a ticket.  BTW, pretty much everything is a no wake zone, and your idle is all farked up."

Or we could call it "me, in tampa, a few weeks ago"
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Alhough the best part of that trip was my kid passing the rays stadium.

"They play baseball in there?"
"Sort of...."
"I feel bad for them"
 
waxbeans
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Pinky.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Name it Priscilla.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Sarsippius.


Sarsippius
Youtube glrtmfGB52Q
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"You know what to do Farkers"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
englaja
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Gene Masseth
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Non Sequitur Man: Badafuco: Sarsippius.

[YouTube video: Sarsippius]


I am Aladdin Sarsippius Sulemanagic Jackson the Third!!
 
englaja
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Undulating
Flamingo
In
Airport
 
