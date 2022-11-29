 Skip to content
Apple sued because they don't keep drivers from crashing into people on the sidewalks outside their stores
30
6nome
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Genius
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Building codes and traffic enforcement have nothing to do with it.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Move your stores *inside* the mall. That way you only have Jake and Elwood to worry about, and those boys will be stamping license plates for another few decades yet.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Basement-dweller concern-trolls about how dangerous it is to go to a store.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

MrHormel: [Fark user image 425x557]


Every time I see that, I think, "You know, if his skull was proportionately thick to support that size of his head, the arrow likely wouldn't penetrate."

/'cause I'm a nerd
//but then I think, "Hang on a minute, it's a farking Gary Larson cartoon."
///nerdery is encouraged
 
Bslim
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Not placing protective barriers is totally part of Apple's bullshiat "aesthetics." It's a blatant disregard for customers' safety in a time when Americans are mostly driving SUVs which are nothing more than rolling murder-mobiles.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Another sad part is that if there are barriers to help prevent this and people trip and get injured on them, I'm guessing there would be a lawsuit too.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I can't think of any other store that lacks some sort of parking curb at their parking lot outside their store. It is ubiquitous here in Michigan. Do you all just like someplace where there aren't ANY idiot / distracted / drunk drivers?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I won't touch self drinking for anything sort of now.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Chuck87: Another sad part is that if there are barriers to help prevent this and people trip and get injured on them, I'm guessing there would be a lawsuit too.


If you manage to trip on a bollard, you're gonna be pretty SOL with suing.  They're rather obvious and largish by nature
 
Aquapope
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I never have driver issues, but I'm on a PC.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I won't touch self drinking for anything sort of now.


Self-drinking?  I'd say you've had enough
 
meanmutton
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Chuck87: Another sad part is that if there are barriers to help prevent this and people trip and get injured on them, I'm guessing there would be a lawsuit too.

If you manage to trip on a bollard, you're gonna be pretty SOL with suing.  They're rather obvious and largish by nature


And usually painted bright yellow or white to make them obvious.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Bslim: Not placing protective barriers is totally part of Apple's bullshiat "aesthetics." It's a blatant disregard for customers' safety in a time when Americans are mostly driving SUVs which are nothing more than rolling murder-mobiles.


From 60 seconds on Google Street View, it looks to me like Apple's bullshiat "aesthetics," as you call them, have been adopted by the entirety of the Derby Street Shops.  I don't see a single protective bollard in front of any store in the entire complex, and if I were a slightly-older man with a significantly worse driving record, I could easily do similar damage to any of them.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Bollards apparently aren't exempt from Rule 34.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dbirchall: Bslim: Not placing protective barriers is totally part of Apple's bullshiat "aesthetics." It's a blatant disregard for customers' safety in a time when Americans are mostly driving SUVs which are nothing more than rolling murder-mobiles.

From 60 seconds on Google Street View, it looks to me like Apple's bullshiat "aesthetics," as you call them, have been adopted by the entirety of the Derby Street Shops.  I don't see a single protective bollard in front of any store in the entire complex, and if I were a slightly-older man with a significantly worse driving record, I could easily do similar damage to any of them.


Something tells me you've tried. The driving skills proved an obstacle
 
foo monkey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Bollards apparently aren't exempt from Rule 34.

[Fark user image 295x295][Fark user image 296x296][Fark user image 364x364]


You're doing God's work, son.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: MrHormel: [Fark user image 425x557]

Every time I see that, I think, "You know, if his skull was proportionately thick to support that size of his head, the arrow likely wouldn't penetrate."

/'cause I'm a nerd
//but then I think, "Hang on a minute, it's a farking Gary Larson cartoon."
///nerdery is encouraged


Now you are making me think of the poor mother at birth. Guessing the boys were only half brothers.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Bollards apparently aren't exempt from Rule 34.

[Fark user image image 295x295][Fark user image image 296x296][Fark user image image 364x364]


I think you accidentally looked up the Tuff Enuff video by Fabulous Thunderbirds
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Bslim: Not placing protective barriers is totally part of Apple's bullshiat "aesthetics." It's a blatant disregard for customers' safety in a time when Americans are mostly driving SUVs which are nothing more than rolling murder-mobiles.


Oh GTFOOH.  Be reasonable for once.  This is nothing but a cash grab.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Bslim: Not placing protective barriers is totally part of Apple's bullshiat "aesthetics." It's a blatant disregard for customers' safety in a time when Americans are mostly driving SUVs which are nothing more than rolling murder-mobiles.


Jesus, get a grip. Unless you're going to go after every single retailer that has a store in a strip mall.

This isn't Apple's fault, it's just a bunch of greedy assholes feeding at the trough. Sounds like you're one of those folks, actually.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

meanmutton: I can't think of any other store that lacks some sort of parking curb at their parking lot outside their store. It is ubiquitous here in Michigan. Do you all just like someplace where there aren't ANY idiot / distracted / drunk drivers?


They're all over the place. I can drive thru the front of stores all over town. You need to get out more.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
How much did Elon pay these crisis actors for this to happen?   Why won't the (((media))) ask these burning questions?
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: wildcardjack: I won't touch self drinking for anything sort of now.

Self-drinking?  I'd say you've had enough


I'll say I've had enough when I start touching sort of drinking myself now!
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Chuck87: Another sad part is that if there are barriers to help prevent this and people trip and get injured on them, I'm guessing there would be a lawsuit too.

If you manage to trip on a bollard, you're gonna be pretty SOL with suing.  They're rather obvious and largish by nature


images2.minutemediacdn.comView Full Size

Less funneh:

In May 2016, a New Jersey mother sued Target for $1.6 million after her 5-year-old son fell from one of the bollards and shattered his elbow-an injury that required surgery and threatened long-term damage to his range of motion.

More funneh:

The following year, another woman filed a lawsuit after one of the 2-ton bollards broke loose and hit her car.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
According to TFA, barricades wouldn't have helped anyway...

Bradley, who worked for GMS Construction, was moving a barrier outside the store with a co-worker when he was struck by the SUV before the vehicle crashed into the building, according to a police report.

These people are assholes, and so is anyone who thinks they have a case.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Chuck87: Another sad part is that if there are barriers to help prevent this and people trip and get injured on them, I'm guessing there would be a lawsuit too.

If you manage to trip on a bollard, you're gonna be pretty SOL with suing.  They're rather obvious and largish by nature

[images2.minutemediacdn.com image 850x478]
Less funneh:

In May 2016, a New Jersey mother sued Target for $1.6 million after her 5-year-old son fell from one of the bollards and shattered his elbow-an injury that required surgery and threatened long-term damage to his range of motion.

More funneh:

The following year, another woman filed a lawsuit after one of the 2-ton bollards broke loose and hit her car.


First one should have been thrown out. Second one I would say is legit, though...
 
foo monkey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Chuck87: Another sad part is that if there are barriers to help prevent this and people trip and get injured on them, I'm guessing there would be a lawsuit too.

If you manage to trip on a bollard, you're gonna be pretty SOL with suing.  They're rather obvious and largish by nature

[images2.minutemediacdn.com image 850x478]
Less funneh:

In May 2016, a New Jersey mother sued Target for $1.6 million after her 5-year-old son fell from one of the bollards and shattered his elbow-an injury that required surgery and threatened long-term damage to his range of motion.

More funneh:

The following year, another woman filed a lawsuit after one of the 2-ton bollards broke loose and hit her car.


Worst of all, they're often Pokestops.
 
ansius
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you don't have universal health insurance - people need to get money to pay for their medical bills from somewhere, so they'll sue everyone they can.

However, suing Apple is not the same as winning the lawsuit against Apple.
 
