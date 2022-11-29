 Skip to content
(Atlas Obscura)   Caption this kitty and her ball
18
    More: Caption, Contests  
•       •       •

18 Comments
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Original:
img.atlasobscura.comView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
"Damn testicle is so swollen I can't even walk."
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Mmmmmm.  Babybel.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
"This ball is grrrrrreat!"
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
"How come no one wants to play with me? They're all standing behind the fence. Sigh."
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
"This is my ball. There are many like it, but this one is mine. My ball is my best friend. It is my life. I must master it as I must master my life. My ball, without me, is useless."
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The Gorillas quickly dispatched The Tigers in the zoo dodgeball tournament.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
🎵 Kumbaya, my ball. Kumbaya 🎵
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Don't care, had sex."
 
stuffy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I love you Ball.
 
6nome
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Balls out for Harambe."
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"I got your nose!"

vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Wessoman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Meatwad, NO!!!
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"The tigress gently cradles her prize after viciously dispatching one of the few remaining Giant African Clowns."
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I once caught a fish this big.
 
alice_600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Alright, one more and if I hit that spare I win and then I save the zoo from being turned into an outlet mall.
 
nony2klerch
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Lucy's not going to pull the ball out this time.
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
After serving 20 years in the pen for mauling the Lucky Charms Leprechaun, Tony was finally free.  Free to return to an even smaller pen at the zoo.
 
