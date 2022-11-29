 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Once again, cryptocurrency billionaire loses it all in sudden crash   (nypost.com) divider line
15
    More: Interesting, France, Vyacheslav Taran, helicopter crash, Report, Chairman of Board of Directors, Foreign exchange market, Exchange rate, latest sudden death of a figure  
•       •       •

295 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Nov 2022 at 8:35 PM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Was the Obvious tag on vacation?
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And nothing of value was lost
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That did not go the way I expected.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Guess Putin has figured out a way to fund his war with Ukraine after all.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Lol who cares?
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I Lost Everything!
Youtube uTocPsFd6Hc
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

pxlboy: And nothing of value was lost


I don't know; the helicopter was probably worth a ruble or two.

/ was
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

pxlboy: And nothing of value was lost


The helicopter. The helicopter was lost.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I had a shirt in the early 2000's that said, "Dot-Com Optionaire".  This reminds me of that.
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
How much Polonium tea did the pilots drink?
 
Delawhat
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That must have been hard as hell pushing that helicopter out of a window.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You're all just JEALOUS that he's rich and dead!  Have fun staying alive, bro.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Nice misdirection Subby. PA should give you some of that Shyamalan cash.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.