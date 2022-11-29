 Skip to content
(iHorror)   House from 'Amityville Horror' up for sale. Realtors SWEAR it's not really haunted   (ihorror.com) divider line
23 Comments     (+0 »)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This place gets flipped every 10 years, doesn't it?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I'm ever in the position to buy a house (yeah right), I'm definitely buying a murder house. The more people killed there the better. It kills the selling price.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they closed the gateway to Hell then what's the point.
 
aukie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They made it all up over a bottle or two of wine. Yeah, DeFeo killed his family, but that was all that happened. No haunting. Just BS to sell a book.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
current owner Odalys Fragoso

Is this Amityville of Hogwarts?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Buy something much more interdasting like the Winchester house of mystery.
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It was never haunted. Ronnie DeFeo Jr was a murdering asshole. The Lutzs came up with horror story to sell books with their friend, Jay Anson. It was a grift all the way down.

The article doesn't mention that the house is always being gawked at, even after the renovations and address number change, which also drops the value.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm usually skeptical of the claims of people trying to sell stuff but not in this case.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

aukie: They made it all up over a bottle or two of wine. Yeah, DeFeo killed his family, but that was all that happened. No haunting. Just BS to sell a book.


Yeah, and those Warren assholes have gone on to capitalize on "ghost busting", based entirely on the noteriety of this bullshiat story.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

SPARC Pile: It was never haunted. Ronnie DeFeo Jr was a murdering asshole. The Lutzs came up with horror story to sell books with their friend, Jay Anson. It was a grift all the way down.

The article doesn't mention that the house is always being gawked at, even after the renovations and address number change, which also drops the value.


Don't forget that Ed and Lorraine Warren were part of this, too.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It was a scam.  The more truly frightening story is the murders themselves committed by DeFeo Jr.  The court transcripts are disturbing.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: aukie: They made it all up over a bottle or two of wine. Yeah, DeFeo killed his family, but that was all that happened. No haunting. Just BS to sell a book.

Yeah, and those Warren assholes have gone on to capitalize on "ghost busting", based entirely on the noteriety of this bullshiat story.


Yeah, though a couple of the movies weren't terrible.

Curse them all over again for that 28 Days bs on Netflix though.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Interior pictures here, from when it sold in 2016.  Looks like a nice place.

https://www.historyvshollywood.com/reelfaces/real-amityville-horror-house.php
 
brilett
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
My father worked a few blocks from it.

It was indeed a house.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It was haunted by the ghost of the murder victims.

Chuck Norris spent a night in that house.

It's not haunted anymore.
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: It was a scam.  The more truly frightening story is the murders themselves committed by DeFeo Jr.  The court transcripts are disturbing.


There is a podcast called Small Town Murder that did Amityville, but purposely avoided the DeFeo stuff because it has been done to death(City Confidental's episode was awesome). They did a pair of Long Island trash that was even better. The hosts mention the DeFeo murder and all the stupid that came afterwards.

Small Town Murder Episode #101 -  First Degree Stupid in Amityville, New York
https://open.spotify.com/episode/50SqfhivsYio3KKWcSKgTh
 
paulleah
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mugato: If I'm ever in the position to buy a house (yeah right), I'm definitely buying a murder house. The more people killed there the better. It kills the selling price.


I'm a torso.
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The only thing haunting that place is Ed and Lorraine Warren
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

brilett: My father worked a few blocks from it.

It was indeed a house.


I lived a few blocks away for a while.  Easily recognized from the water not so much from the front.
 
paulleah
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: brilett: My father worked a few blocks from it.

It was indeed a house.

I lived a few blocks away for a while.  Easily recognized from the water not so much from the front.


So does it have eyes now?

it seems from time to the me, they have been removed, covered replaced...
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Isn't it a ship of the thaesus by now?
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Better than living on Amity Island, amirite?
 
