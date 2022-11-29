 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Dallas considering ban on public, private gas-powered lawn equipment, driving stake into Heart of Big Oil   (cbsnews.com) divider line
59
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
> The electric one, you have to charge the battery every time you have to use it and it's kind of annoying sometimes because you're using it and the battery will die and you have to wait for the battery to charge

I have two batteries, so it's just a quick swap mid-mow.

Much easier than pouring gas in the damn things AND no trips to the gas station.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They should.
They won't.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd be into this.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even if it happens, Abbott will swing to the rescue and ban cities from banning gas-powered anything, for reasons.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dustin_00: > The electric one, you have to charge the battery every time you have to use it and it's kind of annoying sometimes because you're using it and the battery will die and you have to wait for the battery to charge

I have two batteries, so it's just a quick swap mid-mow.

Much easier than pouring gas in the damn things AND no trips to the gas station.


All my lawn equipment is electric powered now. I do my lawn myself as I like staying active and enjoy doing it. Saves a lot on gas and equipment maintenance.

As for lawn service small businesses, they can charge up at clients' homes as they knock off the lawn. Then they go move on to the next customer.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*cking lame.

Although I am glad I have not mowed a lawn since college.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Banning small gas engines will make Jesus cry
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
we are going to need so many windmills that the world will slow down.....
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You, and your hearing, will get over it.
 
trialpha
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can they make using a gas powered leaf blower punishable by death? Please?
 
Mock26
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
How many of those committee members own businesses that sell electric lawn equipment?
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fine, just don't mess with propane and propane accessories.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
My electric lawnmower is awesome.
It's quiet, I don't have to worry about gas, and most importantly I don't have to deal with that farking pull cord anymore.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I made a switch to electric lawn care equipment because I could. But I doubt the thousands of landscape workers will be able to make the change easily. The 20hp+ riding mowers aren't cheap and their electric replacements won't work all day.
 
rogeld
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

trialpha: Can they make using a gas powered leaf blower punishable by death? Please?


I second this. Or just over loud lawn equipment in general.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Joke's on you.  Big Oil doesn't have a heart.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
huh i wonder who does lawns in TX that this would affect (effect?).
 
pdieten
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Dustin_00: > The electric one, you have to charge the battery every time you have to use it and it's kind of annoying sometimes because you're using it and the battery will die and you have to wait for the battery to charge

I have two batteries, so it's just a quick swap mid-mow.

Much easier than pouring gas in the damn things AND no trips to the gas station.

All my lawn equipment is electric powered now. I do my lawn myself as I like staying active and enjoy doing it. Saves a lot on gas and equipment maintenance.

As for lawn service small businesses, they can charge up at clients' homes as they knock off the lawn. Then they go move on to the next customer.


They'll run gas generators in the back of the pickup to charge up the equipment as they're driving between jobs.
 
Vansthing [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I've used electric equipment this past lawn season and loved it. I have just over an acre of mowable yard. One charge will get it about 2/3s. Then I pop the battery on the charger and then grab the plug in trimmer for the driveways, around the flower beds, garage, and patio, get a drink, and then the mower's battery is ready to finish the last 1/3 of the lawn. Considered another battery but that method seems to work pretty well, I still finish with everything in about 3 hours and don't have the gas/oil stink from the riding mower. It is VERY quiet; I can use regular earbuds and listen to music at a reasonable volume instead of wearing ear muffs, even the blower is quiet.
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

pdieten: AirForceVet: Dustin_00: > The electric one, you have to charge the battery every time you have to use it and it's kind of annoying sometimes because you're using it and the battery will die and you have to wait for the battery to charge

I have two batteries, so it's just a quick swap mid-mow.

Much easier than pouring gas in the damn things AND no trips to the gas station.

All my lawn equipment is electric powered now. I do my lawn myself as I like staying active and enjoy doing it. Saves a lot on gas and equipment maintenance.

As for lawn service small businesses, they can charge up at clients' homes as they knock off the lawn. Then they go move on to the next customer.

They'll run gas generators in the back of the pickup to charge up the equipment as they're driving between jobs.


Gas powered generators are just as bad of pollutants and as noisy as a lawn mower. They would have to use battery powered generators
 
robodog
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Dustin_00: > The electric one, you have to charge the battery every time you have to use it and it's kind of annoying sometimes because you're using it and the battery will die and you have to wait for the battery to charge

I have two batteries, so it's just a quick swap mid-mow.

Much easier than pouring gas in the damn things AND no trips to the gas station.

All my lawn equipment is electric powered now. I do my lawn myself as I like staying active and enjoy doing it. Saves a lot on gas and equipment maintenance.

As for lawn service small businesses, they can charge up at clients' homes as they knock off the lawn. Then they go move on to the next customer.


Everything but my mower is electric, my mower would be but the $/kWh for riding mowers is ridiculous right now, once the California small engine ban comes into place and there are Chinese imports driving down the price I'll upgrade.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I made a switch to electric lawn care equipment because I could. But I doubt the thousands of landscape workers will be able to make the change easily. The 20hp+ riding mowers aren't cheap and their electric replacements won't work all day.


I don't know what's in the legislation but it wouldn't necessarily cover those. The main focus seems to be on handheld tools. By the time you're dealing with something the size of a riding mower you can afford to put some pollution controls on the engine.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I guess since this won't solve the problem we should just do nothing.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I started swapping out my gas tools with electric a few years ago then I jumped on the Ryobi electric (18 and 40v) bandwagon last year, got my eyes on their 40v rider too.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They should ban grass lawns entirely, but this would be a step
 
Subtonic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Around the house crap? Fine. Actual landscaping shiat, lol good luck. No way I'm going to use an electric chainsaw if I expect to get a day's work in.
 
robodog
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

pdieten: AirForceVet: Dustin_00: > The electric one, you have to charge the battery every time you have to use it and it's kind of annoying sometimes because you're using it and the battery will die and you have to wait for the battery to charge

I have two batteries, so it's just a quick swap mid-mow.

Much easier than pouring gas in the damn things AND no trips to the gas station.

All my lawn equipment is electric powered now. I do my lawn myself as I like staying active and enjoy doing it. Saves a lot on gas and equipment maintenance.

As for lawn service small businesses, they can charge up at clients' homes as they knock off the lawn. Then they go move on to the next customer.

They'll run gas generators in the back of the pickup to charge up the equipment as they're driving between jobs.


Some will, some will get an F150 PowerBoost and use that to charge everything and some will get an F150 lightning and use the massive battery to charge all the small batteries.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I control my lawn with goats and disease.
 
alienated
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Everyone might be sick of zombies , I know I am , but I find this ad funny

Stihl gas zombies

Yes, it is a commercial. For battery powered lawn equipment


cautionflag: They would have to use battery powered generators


Or an inverter.....
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Almost as though Texas thinks it's California or something.

Freedom before air quality amirite?!?!?!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: I guess since this won't solve the problem we should just do nothing.


So I don't have to mow the lawn anymore? This is good news!
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Let's start in Georgia and get rid of this Texas-based, noisy, gas-powered brainless device:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: I control my lawn with goats and disease.


I just piss in a different spot each time
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Deere for the lawn, Ego for the weeds & trimming, B&S for the yard vac, 120v for the leaf blower.  got rid of the small gas/oil motors long ago... chain saw is 120v, either plug in or generator.. half way there.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Landscaping companies are going to bring full fledged generators to the site. Us normal people should be fine switching.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

cautionflag: pdieten: AirForceVet: Dustin_00: > The electric one, you have to charge the battery every time you have to use it and it's kind of annoying sometimes because you're using it and the battery will die and you have to wait for the battery to charge

I have two batteries, so it's just a quick swap mid-mow.

Much easier than pouring gas in the damn things AND no trips to the gas station.

All my lawn equipment is electric powered now. I do my lawn myself as I like staying active and enjoy doing it. Saves a lot on gas and equipment maintenance.

As for lawn service small businesses, they can charge up at clients' homes as they knock off the lawn. Then they go move on to the next customer.

They'll run gas generators in the back of the pickup to charge up the equipment as they're driving between jobs.

Gas powered generators are just as bad of pollutants and as noisy as a lawn mower. They would have to use battery powered generators


Generators can be run on Propane, and the pollution from propane-based system is far less than standard gas-powered.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They are too afraid to get shot if they do it.
 
trialpha
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: By the time you're dealing with something the size of a riding mower you can afford to put some pollution controls on the engine.


Given that they're too cheap to even put any semblance of a muffler on the things, this seems unlikely.
 
Another one of them varmits
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Commercial companies won't need to charge at my house, or run a generator. There is a wide selection of portable power banks available which can be charged overnight.

It would take awhile for the cost to be offset by saving on gasoline, but it would be. If the city is serious about it, then they can subsidize the purchase.

/no way it will pass
//because Texas
///too bad slashies can't cut grass.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

trialpha: Ivo Shandor: By the time you're dealing with something the size of a riding mower you can afford to put some pollution controls on the engine.

Given that they're too cheap to even put any semblance of a muffler on the things, this seems unlikely.


Well the manufacturers won't do it on their own. But if it's a choice of "meet these emission standards or we'll ban you along with the leaf blowers" they might reconsider.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Dustin_00: > The electric one, you have to charge the battery every time you have to use it and it's kind of annoying sometimes because you're using it and the battery will die and you have to wait for the battery to charge

I have two batteries, so it's just a quick swap mid-mow.

Much easier than pouring gas in the damn things AND no trips to the gas station.

All my lawn equipment is electric powered now. I do my lawn myself as I like staying active and enjoy doing it. Saves a lot on gas and equipment maintenance.

As for lawn service small businesses, they can charge up at clients' homes as they knock off the lawn. Then they go move on to the next customer.


Electric is a little harder on traveling gardeners - they basically have to carry enough batteries for a day and recharge them when they get home if you're going to be realistic.  This isn't impossible, but it is a bit of a harder barrier to entry - more money up front.  No one is charging up at client's homes while they are knocking off the lawn.  A lot of people will get really damn shirty if you want to do anything but plug in a tool for immediate use, and even that's far from ideal as corded tools are a pain in the ass in a lot of environments

/I'm not against it, appearances to the contrary - but you are minimizing the some fairly serious issues that do come with it
//one of the biggest being it's cheaper in the short term to just carry some gas in your truck to repower tools than it is to have to buy a bunch of batteries and charging stations
///it's not better for the environment, it's not cheaper long-term, but the immediate entry $ required is lower
////For many starting gardeners that is of paramount importance because they're poor as hell and barely scraping up the money for a truck and some tools
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Landscaping companies are going to bring full fledged generators to the site. Us normal people should be fine switching.


If they could make a better robot lawn mower there would be a lot of lawn companies out of business.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Do the gas powered lawnmowers also have the same 2-cylinder engines that leafblowers do? The amount of air pollution from the later is ridiculous.

/don't have a lawn in my apartment
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
FTFA: "They clean up lawns and neighborhoods ..."

No, they do not. They just blow stuff around, use gas, and make noise.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

trialpha: Can they make using a gas powered leaf blower punishable by death? Please?


My corded electric leaf blower isn't exactly quiet, but it's in a frequency range that most people who use earbuds no longer hear.  The lawn mower is much quieter, also corded. I use it to mulch the leaves after blowing them onto the driveway.
 
olorin604
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

trialpha: Can they make using a gas powered leaf blower punishable by death? Please?


I try to only use mine before dawn so no one is awake to be bothered.
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: I control my lawn with goats and disease.


As someone who lives in the heart of Dallas proper on a 3/4 acre lot on a creek...

media3.giphy.comView Full Size


/ this could work
 
morg
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Curious as to how this is going to work. Are they just going to prohibit sales of new gas-powered equipment in city limits or are they going to hand out citations to people using them? If it's the latter then are they going to send out coupons to help people replace their gas-powered equipment (ala the analog to digital tv cutover)?

/For the record I'm leaning on going electric myself. Pretty small lawn that I only have to mow 10 times a year so dealing with gas and additives is just a hassle.
 
rohar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Vansthing: I've used electric equipment this past lawn season and loved it. I have just over an acre of mowable yard. One charge will get it about 2/3s. Then I pop the battery on the charger and then grab the plug in trimmer for the driveways, around the flower beds, garage, and patio, get a drink, and then the mower's battery is ready to finish the last 1/3 of the lawn. Considered another battery but that method seems to work pretty well, I still finish with everything in about 3 hours and don't have the gas/oil stink from the riding mower. It is VERY quiet; I can use regular earbuds and listen to music at a reasonable volume instead of wearing ear muffs, even the blower is quiet.


I recently switched to Ryobi gear.  It's not a huge property so I thought I could get away with the 18v mower.  Turns out it takes a battery swap to finish the whole yard.

I tend to get board though, and that happened in this case.  The 48v 11Ah battery on the e-bike is removeable and I owned it already.  Bought a new battery mount that I mounted in an old backpack, a buck converter, some wire and a battery "blank" from ebay and now I can run everything from Ryobi all day long.

Now I see some of the manufacturers are actually producing such backpacks.
 
