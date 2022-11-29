 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Oath Keepers founder is guilty of trying to overthrow the government   (msn.com) divider line
84
    More: News  
•       •       •

947 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 29 Nov 2022 at 5:28 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



84 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Justice is served.

Thank you, jurors. Y'all are awesome.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Womp womp.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I bet he didn't see that coming
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Take that eeyores! Hooray justice
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The One-Eyed... wait, this sounds pornorific.

The Oaf-Slee... wait, that also sounds pornorific.

That dude is going... wait, I need a better writer.
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

ARGHHHHHH! They will never find me buried treasure.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

APO_Buddha: [cdn.fbsbx.com image 640x640]


After a six-month enhanced torture session at Gitmo.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Does that mean we can shoot him?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Lucky for those guys that TFG is going to pardon them.

Yes, you five just keep repeating that mantra, over and over and over and...
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

somedude210: [Fark user image image 337x750]
[Fark user image image 337x750]
[Fark user image image 337x750]


Watkins and Harrelson denied release pending sentencing.

Don't think Rhodes and Meggs asked to be released.

Only the old dude was allowed for medical reasons but has GPS monitoring
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What's the punishment for seditious conspiracy?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Does that mean we can shoot him?


Of course we can. It's America. Shooting people is our national pastime.

LEGALLY is another matter.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

somedude210: What's the punishment for seditious conspiracy?



Depends if he gets a Trump judge or Obama judge.
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Does that mean we can shoot him?


I'd like to buy the first round of shots please.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Can we hang him now?
On the national mall?
 
shinji3i
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Take that eeyores! Hooray justice


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

somedude210: What's the punishment for seditious conspiracy?


Up to 20 years. Death is only a possible punishment if active military.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

somedude210: What's the punishment for seditious conspiracy?


Up to 20 years and a fine
 
cloverock70
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That's not nothing!
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: somedude210: What's the punishment for seditious conspiracy?


Depends if he gets a Trump judge or Obama judge.


They really have not been getting Trump lawyers in any of this
 
The Exit Stencilist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Justice is served.

Thank you, jurors. Y'all are awesome.


Pretty much this

Is there anything more to add here other than random shiat-posts about that piece of shiat's gutter toilette eye patched visage?
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: somedude210: What's the punishment for seditious conspiracy?

Up to 20 years and a fine


MORE
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I proposed Edward Everett Hale's solution:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Man_Without_a_Country

But Guantanamo Bay is an acceptable option.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

somedude210: What's the punishment for seditious conspiracy?

.
"If two or more persons in any State or Territory, or in any place subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, conspire to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States, or to levy war against them, or to oppose by force the authority thereof, or by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States, or by force to seize, take, or possess any property of the United States contrary to the authority thereof, they shall each be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both."
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

somedude210: Badmoodman: somedude210: What's the punishment for seditious conspiracy?


Depends if he gets a Trump judge or Obama judge.

They really have not been getting Trump lawyers in any of this


Judge, not lawyers. Though their lawyers were pretty competent so obviously not Trump lawyers
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Take that eeyores! Hooray justice


Because eeyores don't want justice? Right.

/now publicly hang them
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

cretinbob: I bet he didn't see that coming


That's going to be his cellmate's catchphrase for when they find a new use for that terrorist eye socket
 
someonelse
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

shinji3i: cameroncrazy1984: Take that eeyores! Hooray justice

[Fark user image image 425x628]


Rhodes founded the Oath Keepers. He was one of the backers.
 
tnpir
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ha ha! Tough shiat, dickhead!
 
hammettman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hard to imagine that this is not a hanging offense.
 
zappaisfrank
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wait, all my right wing friends said the FBI set those guys up and orchestrated the entire thing....

How can this be?
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I appreciate the effort to replace twitter submissions with real articles.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Does that mean we can shoot him?


Get in line, buddy. 🔫
 
sdd2000
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

somedude210: What's the punishment for seditious conspiracy?


up to 20 years.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: somedude210: What's the punishment for seditious conspiracy?


Depends if he gets a Trump judge or Obama judge.


Obama judge gives him a slap on the wrist in order avoid more political tension.  Trump judge throws the book at him for failing to keep Trump in power.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mononymous
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
But I was told nothing was gonna happen.

People wouldn't just go on the internet and tell lies, would they?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: cameroncrazy1984: Take that eeyores! Hooray justice

Because eeyores don't want justice? Right.

/now publicly hang them


Can't. That is only a punishment for mutiny and sedition for people covered under the UCMJ
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: somedude210: What's the punishment for seditious conspiracy?

Up to 20 years and a fine


Moe or Larry?
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It looks like the jury kept their oath.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Testiclaw
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hang him.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You know what, Stewart, I like you. You're not like the other people, here in this trailer park federal penitentiary.
 
Jesterling [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

sdd2000: somedude210: What's the punishment for seditious conspiracy?

up to 20 years.


Plenty of time to stand back and stand by
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: BunkyBrewman: somedude210: What's the punishment for seditious conspiracy?

Up to 20 years and a fine

MORE


I'm still waiting for the felony murder charges. That would be a nice bonus.
 
Gonz
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Imagine throwing away two decades of your time on this rock for Donald Trump.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Time to find out about your sky wizard.
 
Displayed 50 of 84 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.