 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy) Hero Battlefield justice has been delivered to Russians who bombed a maternity ward   (english.nv.ua) divider line
16
    More: Hero  
•       •       •

1049 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Nov 2022 at 9:45 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Staruch also reported about attacks on Russian positions near Melitopol and Tokmak, adding that guerrilla movement is particularly effective in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christmas has come early.......
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin is gonna get it too.
 
anuran
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Make atrocities personally expensive
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Too bad they didn't capture the equipment, an S300 can do a 400km ballistic trajectory, not quite enough to hit Moscow proper, but enough to hit the suburbs.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Quality justice for the Russians would have been against the Geneva Convention
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Die, trash.
 
alienated
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: [Fark user image 425x572]


And that is one of the least weird ones at Frogner Park.
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Replace America with Ukraine
Team America - America F*** Yeah (Lyrics)
Youtube 5uPoDNEn3I0
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

robodog: Too bad they didn't capture the equipment, an S300 can do a 400km ballistic trajectory, not quite enough to hit Moscow proper, but enough to hit the suburbs.


I might be wrong on this, but I think Ukraine already has S-300's.  The problem with hitting/targeting Moscow is you're signaling a pretty massive escalation, one that the Ukraine military as it stands now is woefully unable to back up.  Plus it builds the resolve of the people ("see, the Nazi's/whatever boogeyman Putin's using this week are actually attacking!").  Better to leave them to stew in their own juices.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Putin might have to start recruiting from his propaganda farms.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Comic Book Guy: robodog: Too bad they didn't capture the equipment, an S300 can do a 400km ballistic trajectory, not quite enough to hit Moscow proper, but enough to hit the suburbs.

I might be wrong on this, but I think Ukraine already has S-300's.  The problem with hitting/targeting Moscow is you're signaling a pretty massive escalation, one that the Ukraine military as it stands now is woefully unable to back up.  Plus it builds the resolve of the people ("see, the Nazi's/whatever boogeyman Putin's using this week are actually attacking!").  Better to leave them to stew in their own juices.


That really needed a <slurp> at the end

/not that you're wrong
//I mean you aren't
///but you gotta live up to the brand
 
Rucker10
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Love to see it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Siskabush
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

robodog: Too bad they didn't capture the equipment, an S300 can do a 400km ballistic trajectory, not quite enough to hit Moscow proper, but enough to hit the suburbs.


Ukrainians are not monsters who target civilians. They just want Russia to fark off.

Slava Ukraine! 🇺🇦
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.