(UPI)   ♫ Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer / Didn't have a single care / Until the night poor Rudolph / Got all farked up by a bear ♪   (upi.com) divider line
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess it ran away....

Embearassed.
 
chasd00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
are bears considered pests? Is there any reason you can't shoot them on site?
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chasd00: are bears considered pests? Is there any reason you can't shoot them on site?


You cannot shoot them. They are part of the ecosystem here.

If a bear becomes a problem bear they trap and relocate.

/if you shoot a bear your probably just going to piss it off.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bears notoriously hate seeing Christmas decorations put up before December.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chasd00: are bears considered pests? Is there any reason you can't shoot them on site?


Because he isn't a dick? You can't just shoot everything that pisses you off.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Bears notoriously hate seeing Christmas decorations put up before December.


Even leather ones?!
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Zephyr Cove is in Nevada, not California. Close to the border, yes, but squarely in Nevada.
 
MBooda
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Where's Herpey when you need him?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

drewogatory: chasd00: are bears considered pests? Is there any reason you can't shoot them on site?

Because he isn't a dick? You can't just shoot everything that pisses you off.


OH, I'M SORRY, I THOUGHT THIS WAS AMERICA!
 
BetterMetalSnake
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Subby won a rare LOL with a musical headline. Well done, and thank you.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The bear has lost its fear of inflatable reindeer.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

drewogatory: chasd00: are bears considered pests? Is there any reason you can't shoot them on site?

Because he isn't a dick? You can't just shoot everything that pisses you off.


Oh man, if we could this country would have run out of Republicans in 2005.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

chasd00: are bears considered pests? Is there any reason you can't shoot them on site?


Because the shot would probably not kill the bear, and the bear would eat you. And we all know a fed bear is a dead bear.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

chasd00: are bears considered pests? Is there any reason you can't shoot them on site?


You could try moving them first but, no matter where you end up, you would be on site... somewhere

You could try dragging it out of the environment...

Nope... same problem.

... the front of the deer fell off?
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Awwww! I was expecting a story about a bear mauling Giuliani.
 
