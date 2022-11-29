 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Twitter will no longer block COVID-19 misinformation, in move to unblock all the free speech that patriots can choke out around their ventilators   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta make up that advertising deficient somehow.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size


"Looks like Ivermectin is back on the menu, boys!"
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Good. Light it on fire and roll it down the hill.

The stupid part is that there will be people on there trying to counter the misinformation.  Don't.  Just ignore the site entirely.  Let the cranks own it.   They'll strangle it with their craziness.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
There goes all the medical companies that didn't drop their ads after the "Free Insulin" debacle.
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yet here in Farkistan, the lib cuck mods ban me every time I bring up my proven cure to COVID - Genital habanero massage.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
right or wrong info, if you are getting you medical information on twitter, you get what you deserve...
 
Markoff_Cheney [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Twitter is on the up and up!
 
odinsposse
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I thought Musk was a douche for a long time but it's really surprising that he isn't just a douche but an entirely average down the middle conservative edgelord You would think his wealth would give him weird out there views but instead he's just as smart and believes exactly the same things as everyone's least favorite uncle at Thanksgiving.
 
Ubisoft is ISIS
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Let them die.
 
thornhill
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
At this point, I think Musk is trying to get the app removed from the iTunes Store believing that there will be blowback that somehow helps Twitter in the long run.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
How much gasoline do you have to pour on a dumpster fire before $44 billion just disappears?
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Stile4aly: Yet here in Farkistan, the lib cuck mods ban me every time I bring up my proven cure to COVID - Genital habanero massage.


and here i thought habanero plants fertilized themselves without needing a massage happy ending
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Good. Light it on fire and roll it down the hill.


Well, okay.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Stile4aly: Yet here in Farkistan, the lib cuck mods ban me every time I bring up my proven cure to COVID - Genital habanero massage.


One farking time you forget to wash your hands a billion times after cooking dinner and your wife never forgives you.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

odinsposse: I thought Musk was a douche for a long time but it's really surprising that he isn't just a douche but an entirely average down the middle conservative edgelord You would think his wealth would give him weird out there views but instead he's just as smart and believes exactly the same things as everyone's least favorite uncle at Thanksgiving.


Drunk uncle at least learned some adult functionality.

Hairplugs is closer to the bitter weird loner who approaches every decision as a revenge plot against the kids that picked on him in junior high.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The fact that more vaccinated people die from COVID than unvaccinated is partly because 80.7% of the population in the U.S. has had at least one dose of vaccine, according to the CDC. Actuarially, that would drive higher numbers of COVID fatalities among the vaccinated.

Math, how does it work.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
We thought it would be the Information Superhighway, naively assuming truth would democratize itself.
We're left with an Information Sewer - but don't forget that sewer systems are a wonder of mankind. If they're maintained. If you call a plumber when you've got too much sh*t in the pipes.
Guys like Musk are out here giving everyone free Taco Bell.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: [Fark user image 600x338] [View Full Size image _x_]
Twitter is on the up and up!


Tiny Fist
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Is this the kind of misinformation where people are encouraged to drink bleach?  Or the misinformation of linking to a CNN article portraying China's mask-and-lockdown policy  in a negative light?

/Stay home, mask up...for just two weeks, and we'll be safe!  This time, for  sure!
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: Stile4aly: Yet here in Farkistan, the lib cuck mods ban me every time I bring up my proven cure to COVID - Genital habanero massage.

One farking time you forget to wash your hands a billion times after cooking dinner and your wife never forgives you.


That's when you hope there's enough milk in the house to fill a bowl she can sit in.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

hobnail: The fact that more vaccinated people die from COVID than unvaccinated is partly because 80.7% of the population in the U.S. has had at least one dose of vaccine, according to the CDC. Actuarially, that would drive higher numbers of COVID fatalities among the vaccinated.

Math, how does it work.


Also, in the early days of Covid, you had Health Departments in states like Florida deliberately listing causes of death as anything but Covid.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I don't think I give a rat's ass at this point.
 
alienated
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SpockYouOut: Mimekiller: hobnail: Mimekiller: Its a winter of suffering for the vaccinated, but keep on pretending it's someone elses fault.

wat

https://www.fiercehealthcare.com/payers/more-vaccinated-unvaccinated-now-dying-covid-19

That seems like a deeply credible organization that in no way pushes a Russian propaganda.


I gave up digging after reading about the parent company of the parent company being a private equity firm. I saw no serious or actual links to any reputable sources .
All it seems to be is a media push outfit.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
At some point Apple and Google will drop Twitter from their stores. It'll be to much liability to keep it.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Please. Continue. Wipe yourselves out.

What I really want to say would get this post deleted and my account perma-banned.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Almost three years into this and people haven't chosen vax or anti-vax sides yet?
 
dyhchong
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
To be fair, who's still around to do the actual blocking?

Information enforcers don't write code.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Dewormers and bleach for some, miniature American flags for others!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: [Fark user image image 600x338]
Twitter is on the up and up!


Anyone got news links on wtf that is?
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Markoff_Cheney: [Fark user image image 600x338]
Twitter is on the up and up!

Anyone got news links on wtf that is?


Twitter?  It's a website for publicly posting short messages.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: waxbeans: Markoff_Cheney: [Fark user image image 600x338]
Twitter is on the up and up!

Anyone got news links on wtf that is?

Twitter?  It's a website for publicly posting short messages.


That's not important right now.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
1.) Buy an unprofitable popular social platform.
2.) Make the platform popular with people that are easy to exploit
3.) profit
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yeah, I don't get my medical information from Twitter.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This description is gold:
"tweeted Dr. Simone Gold, a physician and leading purveyor of COVID-19 misinformation."

"Ah, yes, I supply only the FINEST of misinformation"
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: odinsposse: I thought Musk was a douche for a long time but it's really surprising that he isn't just a douche but an entirely average down the middle conservative edgelord You would think his wealth would give him weird out there views but instead he's just as smart and believes exactly the same things as everyone's least favorite uncle at Thanksgiving.

Drunk uncle at least learned some adult functionality.

Hairplugs is closer to the bitter weird loner who approaches every decision as a revenge plot against the kids that picked on him in junior high.



Meh.

The hairplugs grew out nicely and he looks signficantly better with them.

There's no shortage of real stuff to criticize the man with.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Yeah, I don't get my medical information from Twitter.


TikTok, then?
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kurgrim
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Stile4aly: Yet here in Farkistan, the lib cuck mods ban me every time I bring up my proven cure to COVID - Genital habanero massage.


*chef kiss*
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I am as of this writing, on my 7th day with Covid. I did everything right. I worked from home for over a year, im vaxxed, boosted, the whole deal. When I first got it everyone said wecolme to club & assured me id be fine in a couple days. Yet hear I am, confined to bed, feverish AF, can barely eat, sleep. Cant breath. Havent been admitted to the hospital cause the lowest my o2 has been is 91%.  But my doctor is watching me closely. I am in a state of living hell. I truly hope anyone who doesnt take this seriously, spreads misinformation or calls it a hoax.. dies. Just die already. Thats were im at right now. If I survive this im going to make it mission to shout down, scream, and embarrass any anti-vaxxers or hoaxers.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Can we start linking to Mastodon instead of Twitter?
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dyhchong: This description is gold:
"tweeted Dr. Simone Gold, a physician and leading purveyor of COVID-19 misinformation."

"Ah, yes, I supply only the FINEST of misinformation"


well.  it is her name.

Oblig: Thank you, Simone.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Badafuco: Yeah, I don't get my medical information from Twitter.

TikTok, then?


And Facebook.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: At some point Apple and Google will drop Twitter from their stores. It'll be to much liability to keep it.


That's the part that confuses me.

What's wrong with using the web page? Heck, you can even put a link to the web page on your screen just as if it was a "real" app. You can set it to throw notifications as well.

Do most people not know this?
 
indy_kid
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The vaxxed are out, getting around, dying in the typical ways instead of in the ICU.

Technically, the article might be true, but certainly not because the vaxxed are dying of  COVID.

"Hmmm. Hit by a car, got thrown through a plate glass window, landed on a pile of antique spears, and bled to death. I also see he was vaxxed, so I'm listing the cause of death as COVID! "
 
waxbeans
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: waxbeans: Markoff_Cheney: [Fark user image image 600x338]
Twitter is on the up and up!

Anyone got news links on wtf that is?

Twitter?  It's a website for publicly posting short messages.


No. The fire. 🙄🤣😬
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Ambitwistor: Badafuco: Yeah, I don't get my medical information from Twitter.

TikTok, then?

And Facebook.


Conservipedia.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's kind of like removing all the speed limits because there's not enough cops to write the tickets.


/ they serve to enforce safe driving habits, too
 
knbwhite [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I support vaccinations so I can more randomize when and what strain of COVID I get.
 
