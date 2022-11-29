 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Once again, every supposed teenager online is a cop, although usually that cop doesn't murder the victim's family   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    More: Sick, Police, 28-year-old Austin Lee Edwards, Constable, former Virginia police officer, Sheriff, 15-year-old girl, United States, Virginia State Police  
waxbeans
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's interesting that absolutely nothing will get people off the internet.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That cop was from where I live currently (north chesterfield), just moved here a year and a half ago, certainly didn't know him. My 14 year old doesn't understand why I don't let her on social apps.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A quiet monster the entire time. He quits the po-po, and a month later murders a family, kidnaps a girl, and gets FAFO'ed by other cops. No indication before then that anything was even slightly amiss. Yikes.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: A quiet monster the entire time. He quits the po-po, and a month later murders a family, kidnaps a girl, and gets FAFO'ed by other cops. No indication before then that anything was even slightly amiss. Yikes.


I mean... He WAS a cop...
 
Master Passion Greed
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"It is shocking and sad to the entire law enforcement community that such an evil and wicked person could infiltrate law enforcement while concealing his true identity as a computer predator and murderer."

Oh fark oooooffff.

This might have been more sudden and blatant than most, but to act like there aren't a disproportionate number of monstrous individuals in law enforcement is naive at best and irresponsible at worst.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Squiggy, you farking monster...

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Brewster [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

waxbeans: It's interesting that absolutely nothing will get people off the internet.


Getting off on the internet however
 
Fissile
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
How did this guy get past the cop shrink during recruiting?

s.abcnews.comView Full Size
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: A quiet monster the entire time. He quits the po-po, and a month later murders a family, kidnaps a girl, and gets FAFO'ed by other cops. No indication before then that anything was even slightly amiss. Yikes.


Well, I'm sure he must have dressed up like a drag queen and tried to get into the ladies' room at Chucky Cheese at least once, right? Right?
 
knobmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Have you seen the guy's mugshot?

s.abcnews.comView Full Size


Who thought it was a good idea to give that man a gun?

Mutants should probably not be hired as cops.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

waxbeans: It's interesting that absolutely nothing will get people off the internet.


And yet you participate on the internet. Curious.

/Rubs finger tips together
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Are they still calling this a "catfish"?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Please don't be from Southwest Virginia. Please! We have enough going in here with the meth and opiates.

Edwards was hired by the Washington County, Virginia, Sheriff's Office on Nov. 16, 2022, and had started orientation with the department, according to the sheriff's office.

Goddamit.
 
jso2897
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Bukharin: waxbeans: It's interesting that absolutely nothing will get people off the internet.

And yet you participate on the internet. Curious.

/Rubs finger tips together


You must be very intelligent.
 
ecl
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: A quiet monster the entire time. He quits the po-po, and a month later murders a family, kidnaps a girl, and gets FAFO'ed by other cops. No indication before then that anything was even slightly amiss. Yikes.


Probably a lot of indicators.  Patience.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Two weeks paid administrative leave!!
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

buckeyebrain: Two weeks paid administrative leave!!


Only place he's going is into the ground or into an urn depending on his or his next of kins wishes for his remains.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

waxbeans: It's interesting that absolutely nothing will get people off the internet.


the internet gets a lot of people off what are you talking about
 
zez
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Pretty sure that's a Wil Forte character

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bukharin: waxbeans: It's interesting that absolutely nothing will get people off the internet.

And yet you participate on the internet. Curious.

/Rubs finger tips together


Actually.  Good. Point. But. The thing is. For me. ME. I have stopped.  20 years ago I spent lots of time on lots of sites. Now. It's 90 percent Fark. 5 percent what is left of Gawker.  And a little bit of porn. Seriously.  Mainstream has not a single club how much they fark up the internet.
I used to start my day with reading 3 email accounts.  MySpace. Facebook. Gawker and all of its sister sites. Fark with boob and hotdog. Do a ton of Google searches.  Read some blogs. Download some content.  Hit up some forums.  Do a bit of Cracked. Watch some YouTube.  Do stuff school. And on and on and on. Now. Fark. One email.  And that is it. I don't even Google shiat anymore.  And Google is one 3 scrolls long.
Mainstream ruined the internet
 
Snort
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Oh!  Is this the new M. Night Shyamalan movie he got $5m for?
 
Snort
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Please don't be from Southwest Virginia. Please! We have enough going in here with the meth and opiates.

Edwards was hired by the Washington County, Virginia, Sheriff's Office on Nov. 16, 2022, and had started orientation with the department, according to the sheriff's office.

Goddamit.


Not even out of training?

That's a new record for power going to someone's head.
 
12YearBid [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Mainstream ruined the internet


Endless summer ruined the internet. It just took a long time for it to take hold.
 
Snort
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Bukharin: waxbeans: It's interesting that absolutely nothing will get people off the internet.

And yet you participate on the internet. Curious.

/Rubs finger tips together

Actually.  Good. Point. But. The thing is. For me. ME. I have stopped.  20 years ago I spent lots of time on lots of sites. Now. It's 90 percent Fark. 5 percent what is left of Gawker.  And a little bit of porn. Seriously.  Mainstream has not a single club how much they fark up the internet.
I used to start my day with reading 3 email accounts.  MySpace. Facebook. Gawker and all of its sister sites. Fark with boob and hotdog. Do a ton of Google searches.  Read some blogs. Download some content.  Hit up some forums.  Do a bit of Cracked. Watch some YouTube.  Do stuff school. And on and on and on. Now. Fark. One email.  And that is it. I don't even Google shiat anymore.  And Google is one 3 scrolls long.
Mainstream ruined the internet

what is left of Gawker


This explains so much.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The duped teen has a surviving sister (also a teenager, but I'm not sure how old). I can't imagine a) the amount of survivors' guilt duped teen will feel, and b) how she and her sister are going to manage to reconcile their relationship.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

waxbeans: Bukharin: waxbeans: It's interesting that absolutely nothing will get people off the internet.

And yet you participate on the internet. Curious.

/Rubs finger tips together

Actually.  Good. Point. But. The thing is. For me. ME. I have stopped.  20 years ago I spent lots of time on lots of sites. Now. It's 90 percent Fark. 5 percent what is left of Gawker.  And a little bit of porn. Seriously.  Mainstream has not a single club how much they fark up the internet.
I used to start my day with reading 3 email accounts.  MySpace. Facebook. Gawker and all of its sister sites. Fark with boob and hotdog. Do a ton of Google searches.  Read some blogs. Download some content.  Hit up some forums.  Do a bit of Cracked. Watch some YouTube.  Do stuff school. And on and on and on. Now. Fark. One email.  And that is it. I don't even Google shiat anymore.  And Google is one 3 scrolls long.
Mainstream ruined the internet


This just means you figured out what everyone else did -- it sucked.
 
