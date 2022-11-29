 Skip to content
(Pittsburgh Tribune-Review)   How many snow angels do you have to make to clear a sidewalk, wouldn't it be easier to just use a shovel?   (triblive.com) divider line
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many angels can dance on a snowflake?
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God put that snow there for a reason.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
snow angels

counterpoint

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably have better luck if they offered to pay the snow angels.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One fire demon could clear that snow in seconds. Just saying.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Listen, they live in Pittsburgh, they need whatever they can get.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I never lived in a snow region and we only have catastrophic weather in Dallas, but could you put down a tarp over the sidewalk and just pull the snow away?
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
No. Using a shovel on the elderly and disabled just clutters up the sidewalk.
 
guestguy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Foundling
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
San Diego's greatest question.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I never lived in a snow region and we only have catastrophic weather in Dallas, but could you put down a tarp over the sidewalk and just pull the snow away?


Too heavy.
 
KB202
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
When we were in junior high & high school, my brothers and I had to shovel the drive and sidewalk before we left for school and again after school before dad got home from work, and if we didn't shovel the neighbors' on each side, we got in trouble for not being neighborly.
But now I wonder if my parents charged the neighbors for snow removal.
Clever bastards.
 
Mukster
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Made snow angels a few days ago just below the lookout on Granite Mountain near Snoqualmie Pass east of Seattle. Fun to act like a kid instead of just acting childishly.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
