(Bemidji Pioneer)   This has to be the weirdest looking former video rental store turned into Airbnb rental that Subby has ever seen. And no, it wasn't a Blockbuster   (bemidjipioneer.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Renting, Corrugated galvanised iron, unique building, Michael Onstad's business plan, U.S. Route 61, Winona, Minnesota, Minnesota, Hot-dip galvanizing  
919 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Nov 2022 at 2:05 PM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Looks like a giant shed.
 
listernine
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Looks like a giant shed.


Looks like you'll be sleeping in a disused janitor's closet.

cdn.forumcomm.comView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Two rolls, no waiting:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Of it wasn't a blockbuster, does it have still have  a skeevy room in back chock full o'porn?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 850x478]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Driven by that space hundreds of times. Never paid attention to it as a video store. Will pay less attention to it now.
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Wrongo: Driven by that space hundreds of times. Never paid attention to it as a video store. Will pay less attention to it now.


/csb
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Does Quentin Tarantino come by and check out your feet while you sleep?
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ah, Winona.  Tourism season is just getting started!  All 3 guests for the year should be there any moment...
 
MBooda
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Why am I suddenly reminded of an old girlfriend?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: steklo: [Fark user image 850x478]

[Fark user image 850x478]


Yup. No doubt. She needs her own Only Fans site.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Be kind, rewind.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

scumm: Ah, Winona.  Tourism season is just getting started!  All 3 guests for the year should be there any moment...


Fark user imageView Full Size


Sheeet...I can handle more than three
 
Iamos [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It looks like the entryway to a large underground facility.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
An article from the Bemidji Pioneer about an Airbnb in Winona...350 miles away.

Small towns must be hurting for local news.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Two rolls, no waiting:


[Fark user image 840x1120]


A whole lotta leaning though.

/Seriously, why'd they put the toilet paper holder in a completely different zip code?
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Iamos: It looks like the entryway to a large underground facility.


You'd be surprised how many abandoned nike nuke sites there are in mn...
 
nitropissering
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Check out the local fauna.
Primus - Wynona's Big Brown Beaver
Youtube aYDfwUJzYQg
 
