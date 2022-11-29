 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music you won't hear elsewhere. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org)
45
    University of California, Italo Disco, Eurodance, Hi-NRG, Post-disco, Alternative rock, University of California, Irvine, Pet Shop Boys  
•       •       •

Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems SCNW's still not feeling too chipper so this is a re-run.
Hopefully he's back tomorrow

In the words of our favourite DJ

PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hooooo-boy.
I was worried.
Now I'm super worried. a whole week?

Get well soon scnw!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I understand he'll probably be back tomorrow.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Present.
SCNW sounds chipper in the re-run intro.
 
pc_gator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gifdb.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here, but only for the next 30 or so. Have to open the shop early for some sportsball event happening in Qatar. Also, it's freaking snowing here right now. Brrrrrrr.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
present, but gonna be hella distracted in an hour.
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speaking of L&R, I just got my limited 6 album vinyl box set yesterday! My early xmess present! Could certainly do at least a full hour ;)
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sno man: present, but gonna be hella distracted in an hour.


I can't possibly imagine why.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello, dear Farkers.

Nice to see you and nice to be here. Not nice that Mr. DJ is under the weather. I miss him. Robert Smith can't replace him...
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djslowdive: limited 6 album vinyl box set yesterday! My early xmess


sweet!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Evening all. My interweb connection is farking shockingly bad today.
Just been told that tomorrow will be the Dave Newton conversation rerun
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Evening all. My interweb connection is farking shockingly bad today.
Just been told that tomorrow will be the Dave Newton conversation rerun


Damn, that's a long time to feel like shiat. Hope SCNW is on the mend.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djslowdive: Speaking of L&R, I just got my limited 6 album vinyl box set yesterday! My early xmess present! Could certainly do at least a full hour ;)


nice!

I'm thinking about a new turntable for my xmess gift to myself.
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sno man: djslowdive: Speaking of L&R, I just got my limited 6 album vinyl box set yesterday! My early xmess present! Could certainly do at least a full hour ;)

nice!

I'm thinking about a new turntable for my xmess gift to myself.


I support this idea. Do it.
 
pc_gator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I gotta leave work early for a thing too

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sno man: djslowdive: Speaking of L&R, I just got my limited 6 album vinyl box set yesterday! My early xmess present! Could certainly do at least a full hour ;)

nice!

I'm thinking about a new turntable for my xmess gift to myself.


dooooo   eeeeeeet!
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pc_gator: I gotta leave work early for a thing too

[Fark user image 850x1062]


I think you win. You get to leave early, and I have to show up early.
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello all!
Gonna leave early to help out our local high school robotics team get ready for our annual Pancake Breakfast/Mini-bot challenge.
I get to build the field! (NEVER VOLUNTEER, friends.)
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djslowdive: Speaking of L&R, I just got my limited 6 album vinyl box set yesterday! My early xmess present! Could certainly do at least a full hour ;)


Cool.
I got this
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


I don't usually  like remasters very much. They're usually compressed to within a dB of their lives. But this has been done so so well. It's like a different album.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was thinking about the I got you covered thing at the weekend when I stumbled across The Raincoats' version of Lola
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See everyone tomorrow, hopefully sportsball goes well!
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djslowdive: See everyone tomorrow, hopefully sportsball goes well!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djslowdive: See everyone tomorrow, hopefully sportsball goes well!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pc_gator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pista:

I don't usually  like remasters very much. They're usually compressed to within a dB of their lives. But this has been done so so well. It's like a different album.

Is that the set that cost you a kidney? Looks expensive
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djslowdive: See everyone tomorrow, hopefully sportsball goes well!


Have a good one
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Streaming in the garage whilst working on the CB550.
Sounds good!
 
pc_gator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm out, see ya tomorrow.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
US is playing... hmmmm..... scratching chin, looking at Boobies
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Pista:

I don't usually  like remasters very much. They're usually compressed to within a dB of their lives. But this has been done so so well. It's like a different album.

Is that the set that cost you a kidney? Looks expensive


Weirdly it wasn't to pricey.
If I'd ordered it via the Cure's store it would have cost about Є40
I ordered from a store in Hungary & it was half that.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: US is playing... hmmmm..... scratching chin, looking at Boobies


I haven't watched a single kick, let alone game from this world cup.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Pista: djslowdive: Speaking of L&R, I just got my limited 6 album vinyl box set yesterday! My early xmess present! Could certainly do at least a full hour ;)

Cool.
I got this
[pbs.twimg.com image 510x680]

I don't usually  like remasters very much. They're usually compressed to within a dB of their lives. But this has been done so so well. It's like a different album.


Eventually we'll move around to where the remasters fix the previous remasters. The recording industry needs to keep coming up with new reasons why you need to re-purchase that album you already own.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Holy shiat, that filter
That is NOT what I typed...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: Pista: djslowdive: Speaking of L&R, I just got my limited 6 album vinyl box set yesterday! My early xmess present! Could certainly do at least a full hour ;)

Cool.
I got this
[pbs.twimg.com image 510x680]

I don't usually  like remasters very much. They're usually compressed to within a dB of their lives. But this has been done so so well. It's like a different album.

Eventually we'll move around to where the remasters fix the previous remasters. The recording industry needs to keep coming up with new reasons why you need to re-purchase that album you already own.


Yeah. It's getting a bit wearisome nowadays.
I kinda like the extras & wotnot (mostly). But I stopped listening to the remastered original album discs as they start to hurt my teeth after about 15 minutes. The original pressings are way better sounding.
And the whole record rip off store day BS of pressing stupid coloured cheapo, yet extortionately priced, vinyl can get to fark.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Bananarama!
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I usually don't like covers - just someone trying to make a buck off someone else's creativity and prior success.
But this - how can you NOT smile when you hear this? Completely new take on the song. Great choice.
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Holy shiat, that filter
That is NOT what I typed...


You never know what idiocy the filter is going to do lol.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

djslowdive: west.la.lawyer: Holy shiat, that filter
That is NOT what I typed...

You never know what idiocy the filter is going to do lol.


in this case it was probably "1 st p0st"
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Uranus: djslowdive: west.la.lawyer: Holy shiat, that filter
That is NOT what I typed...

You never know what idiocy the filter is going to do lol.

in this case it was probably "1 st p0st"


That'd be the one
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Love this bass
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oh! I've just noticed I was made a total fart by our anonymous benefactor. Thank you, dear Anonymous!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
cow punk...it's mooootiful
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Uncle Peter!
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Pista: BourbonMakesItBetter: Pista: djslowdive: Speaking of L&R, I just got my limited 6 album vinyl box set yesterday! My early xmess present! Could certainly do at least a full hour ;)

Cool.
I got this
[pbs.twimg.com image 510x680]

I don't usually  like remasters very much. They're usually compressed to within a dB of their lives. But this has been done so so well. It's like a different album.

Eventually we'll move around to where the remasters fix the previous remasters. The recording industry needs to keep coming up with new reasons why you need to re-purchase that album you already own.

Yeah. It's getting a bit wearisome nowadays.
I kinda like the extras & wotnot (mostly). But I stopped listening to the remastered original album discs as they start to hurt my teeth after about 15 minutes. The original pressings are way better sounding.
And the whole record rip off store day BS of pressing stupid coloured cheapo, yet extortionately priced, vinyl can get to fark.


"Original pressing" sounding better would depend on when originally recorded. I know this show is 80s focused, but I also know a lot of us don't restrict our listening to that era. I fully expect that there are remasters that really do improve on the original release's mastering.

Speaking of extras and wotnot ... Microdisney reminded me of this one: putting the "original" track lineup of Viva Dead Ponies (The Fatima Mansions) on the streaming services instead of the North American listing is most definitely not an improvement. Blues for Ceausescu is a far, far better fit with the rest of the album, musically and thematically, than Thursday.
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Lioness7: Oh! I've just noticed I was made a total fart by our anonymous benefactor. Thank you, dear Anonymous!

[Fark user image image 498x378]


Oh hey me too! Thanks anonymous!
 
