(CNN) Hero Because real men are stoic loners who don't need "friends," they just need one true companion, a down-to-earth bro they can spend all day driving cattle with and then all night making sweet, not-gay love to in their mountainside tent   (cnn.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glad to see I'm not the only straight man who deleted all his male friend's numbers, after watching Brokeback Mtn. (s)
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So a dog?
 
Salmon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
How many members are on Fark now?
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
TL;DR version:

Toxic masculinity.
 
jackmalice [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
All independent films are about gay cowboys eating pudding.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
But I only want to play with my trains and eat fake crab meat! Seriously not-gay here.
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
DNRTFA but I could use some offline friends. Most of my relatives were very racist even before TFG came along. I'm kinda scared to try reconnecting with them. Also, most of my gaming friends have gone nutso too, including a best bud from college. And the bad side of retirement is not having coworkers to gradually get to know. I was lucky to have several jobs with great co-workers. They were all in other cities that the one I live in now, however.

Oh yeah, I'm also kind of an introvert. I'm okay with being around people and gatherings, but I'm not very at good at introducing myself. So, yeah.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Because people suck.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Eventually you get tired of helping people move.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This may shock some of you born before 1983, but all of my millennial guy friends are working themselves to the bone and seldom have the time/energy/money to do anything but sit around, chat, and drink a few beers every few months. This is even less common as they marry and have kids, neither of which I plan on doing.

So, I take what I can get with those who actually 1) respond to my suggestions to hang out and 2) reach out themselves. Neither is a large sample group.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Why do you need friends?
https://www.healthline.com/health/relationships/i-have-no-friends
 
Ant
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I have a hard time maintaining friendships because I'm too farking lazy.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: So a dog?


I hear some sheep are lovely.
If only they could cook...
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What's with the threads about lonely people the past few days? Is it a cry for help from the Admins?
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Moral of the story: Men, you don't want to end up like Zoidberg.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I have friends. I even liked one of their facebook posts this week. That's enough socializing for the holiday season for me.
 
groppet
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Mine got married, moved away, had kids, so we just lost touch. I don't have any social media so it probably happened faster. But one of my friends just moved in with me, he had a relationship go south so he wanted to GTFO of his situation. It has been nice having him back and neither of us drink like we used to so that is good.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Admittedly, men just don't have the same social safety nets that women do. The cultural norms of being a man are crushingly lonely unless you're with someone or have a naturally social personality. We need to change that gender expectation of stoic solitude - we grew away from the trees by working together, damnit.

<sees neighbor outside - immediately closes window>
 
discotaco
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I don't click on CNN links any more, and I think that has cost me a lot of friends.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I relocated 600 miles in my early 40s. I have made zero new friends in the ensuing 15ish years. I really only have one guy I keep in touch with, and that's a text exchange maybe twice a year.  I don't really notice? If I want to have a casual conversation I'll just go sit at a bar. Otherwise, it's you guys.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Eventually you get tired of helping people move.


cdn.someecards.comView Full Size


I told someone once I wouldn't kill anyone for you no questions asked, there will be questions
 
Explodo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Uhh...who has time?  Any free time I get after work/family goes to doing my own hobbies.  In order to hobby together, my free time and their free time has to intersect, which can be a challenge.

If the hobby is something that you need others to do, then that works out well I suppose.  You'll build a group that is available to do your hobby with you at the same time, but there will be a lot of turnover.  If your hobby is physically demanding, then the number of guys you'll have to hobby with falls off pretty drastically with age.

I wish I had local peer friends, but I don't.  I've worked from home for 20 years and my hobby is mountain biking, which doesn't require others and requires fitness.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
As a kid whose parents kept moving him to different schools (because they got Jesus and public schools were the devil, but I digress), I learned early on to entertain myself. Always had headphones on and/or reading a book. Later the computer completed the trifecta.

As you get older though, it would be nice to have people you could go to dinner with or even just coffee, but very hard without some clear social gathering.

This is why church folk always creeped me out. Church just seems like an extension of high school for adults, complete with all the fun cliques.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I have two dude friends, one lady friend, and a dog
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: The cultural norms of being a man are crushingly lonely unless you're with someone or have a naturally social personality.


That's a fairly new thing, though.  Probably in the past 50 or so years.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i have graveyards full of friends.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
this is why God created bars.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I have the same good group of male friends for like 30 years, I don't need any more guy friends. A good number of my close friends are women... and yeah I had sex several times with a few of them, that shiat happens when you're younger. Not a biggie. Still good friends, it's never admitted to current SO's that it happened (on either side). THAT IS KEY! Back in the day it would lead to drama or a three way and drama. Too old for that shiat now.

/most of the time I'd rather hang with my female friends, girlfriend or my dog.
//my liver needs time after hanging with my male friends.
///to whiskey
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I guess I could meet a few guys.

Liberal whores are the reason why I don't bathe!

Like terrible jokes? Too bad! Don't worry about me running out, I can repeat them!

I'm really into a sport that's about as fun as slamming your balls in a car door.

Want to play some Warhammer 40K with me? First off, do you still have both kidneys and good credit? Not for long!

My entire personality is that I ride bikes. Really.

I guess sticking to my own hobbies is fine.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Heamer: This may shock some of you born before 1983, but all of my millennial guy friends are working themselves to the bone and seldom have the time/energy/money to do anything but sit around, chat, and drink a few beers every few months. This is even less common as they marry and have kids, neither of which I plan on doing.

So, I take what I can get with those who actually 1) respond to my suggestions to hang out and 2) reach out themselves. Neither is a large sample group.


Did you just claim your generation, specific to your birth year, invented being busy?
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I have three older brothers and three older sisters. Tons of nieces and nephews and cousins. Busy enough with family.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: What's with the threads about lonely people the past few days? Is it a cry for help from the Admins?


Seasonal Affective Disorder.

Folks, try Meetup to go do stuff with other adults. It's good if you're looking to go for a hike, go to the movies, or a local event without having to go alone. It's usually not sexual... at least not overtly.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's not gay if you say "no-homo" before you do it.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That's what my PS5 is for.

Not so much for the gay sex, but because I don't want to spend a lot of time with other humans anymore.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I had an idea for a militia type social organization where men could make friends while practicing with guns and self discipline, but that just goes bad.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Salmon: How many members are on Fark now?


"Members"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NINEv2
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: What's with the threads about lonely people the past few days? Is it a cry for help from the Admins?


3...2...
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm comfortable being emotionally stunted, so I'm fine.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

drewogatory: I relocated 600 miles in my early 40s. I have made zero new friends in the ensuing 15ish years. I really only have one guy I keep in touch with, and that's a text exchange maybe twice a year.  I don't really notice? If I want to have a casual conversation I'll just go sit at a bar. Otherwise, it's you guys.


This is why I am glad I play D&D. Move to a new city? Just go to the local game store and find a gaming group.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My wife feels like i'm not as close to my friends, both male and female, as i should be.

No, we just get to the point. I know whats going on that i should know about, same as them. I have people i'd confide in if needed, folks i'd 100% trust in things, and i'd like to think i'm the same to some of them.

I just don't need to catch up with them every other day on mundane stuff to maintain that. I trust that they would be there for me, and know that i'd be there for them.

hanging out and whatever is a bonus. I'm good friends with my neighbor and my wife is always, "you guys should go out to dinner or something?"

Why? we are all caught up. We just spent 8 hours working on his deck last weekend, and he will be by next week to help me on my car. We get our bullshiatting done then.
 
guinsu
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

JammerJim: DNRTFA but I could use some offline friends. Most of my relatives were very racist even before TFG came along. I'm kinda scared to try reconnecting with them. Also, most of my gaming friends have gone nutso too, including a best bud from college. And the bad side of retirement is not having coworkers to gradually get to know. I was lucky to have several jobs with great co-workers. They were all in other cities that the one I live in now, however.

Oh yeah, I'm also kind of an introvert. I'm okay with being around people and gatherings, but I'm not very at good at introducing myself. So, yeah.


In the same boat. What kind of music/games/whatever are you into?
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I don't think it necessarily has to do primarily with masculinity.  Making new friends as an adult is hard.  And I think to a large extent, this is true for both men and women.  I know my wife has expressed similar sentiments to me from time to time.

I think making friends is so much easier when you are young, because you are thrust into social settings (school, college, summer camps, etc) with your peers and share experiences with them, which naturally leads to social bonding.  Plus you have fewer responsibilities and more free time to invest in those friendships.

As an adult you are not automatically placed in social settings with peers with shared interests.  You could seek those out (book clubs, adult rec sports, etc), but that requires free time and energy, and as an adult you have a lot less of those as well.  Whatever is leftover after meeting your responsibilities and devoting the required energies into (eg. for a typical middle-age adult) a full-time job, raising children, and nurturing your relationship with your spouse/partner.

Speaking for myself, I don't have much free time or energy leftover for seeking out social activities or groups for the purpose of trying to make new friends.  Plus, as an introvert, it's just that much harder to start socializing with new people.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Did you just claim your generation, specific to your birth year, invented being busy?


No, but a non-negligible number of people older than we are seem to think we're all shiftless layabouts who sit around every day eating avocado toast and polishing our participation trophies.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: What's with the threads about lonely people the past few days? Is it a cry for help from the Admins?


Noticed that as well. Maybe someone is pushing a book or a self help seminar and has a good publicist.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: I have the same good group of male friends for like 30 years, I don't need any more guy friends. A good number of my close friends are women... and yeah I had sex several times with a few of them, that shiat happens when you're younger. Not a biggie. Still good friends, it's never admitted to current SO's that it happened (on either side). THAT IS KEY! Back in the day it would lead to drama or a three way and drama. Too old for that shiat now.

/most of the time I'd rather hang with my female friends, girlfriend or my dog.
//my liver needs time after hanging with my male friends.
///to whiskey


K.
 
Fissile
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Because friends are for when you're young and in school.  After you get out of school you quickly have your soul crushed by the reality that is adult life and after a hard day of having the crap kicked out of you...er, work..all you want to do is go home and mainline some horse.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Married? Check.
Kids? Narp.
Don't drink anymore? Check.
Moved out of state? Check.
To a white ass red state? Check.
Surrounded by GQP traitors? Check.

Geez, I too am a flummoxed lummox! What the fark could it be?!?!

/best friends were always chicks anyway
 
patrick767
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Somaticasual: The cultural norms of being a man are crushingly lonely unless you're with someone or have a naturally social personality.

That's a fairly new thing, though.  Probably in the past 50 or so years.


I wondered. Beyond church, which has already been mentioned in the thread, far more people used to be into civic engagement and would have social circles that way.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well, my headline was better
 
