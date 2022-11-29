 Skip to content
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well Subby if I wasn't before now I'm definitely going to hell fir laughing at that
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ooh! Aaah!
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the coolest things you could witness, and the person films it in vertical video at an angle.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even though it's a stand-alone store, I'm surprised it's the only one that burned down.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, If you're going to go out, go out big. I wonder if this will start a new trend in suicides. Out in a blaze of glory.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: One of the coolest things you could witness, and the person films it in vertical video at an angle.


How do you know it's not horizontal at an even greater angle?
 
6nome
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Hey, If you're going to go out, go out big. I wonder if this will start a new trend in suicides. Out in a blaze of glory.


They died doing what they loved.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: One of the coolest things you could witness, and the person films it in vertical video at an angle.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wessoman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Dammit, if he just bought a Tesla, he could have just burst into flames and exploded without having to drive into anything.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Things that are acceptable to film vertically:

Skyscrapers
Tornadoes
Mountains
Jameela Jamil
 
Ex Parrot
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
From the interview (not verbatim): "It didn't blow up.  It's a fireworks place and I'm surprised it didn't blow up."

Lady, WTF exactly did you think was going on here?
 
Trik
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Investigators working to ID driver killed in crash

Well, we can be pretty sure it isn't Anne Heche

/#TOOSOON they cried!
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

blondambition: Ooh! Aaah! Floridaahhh!
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

steklo: Jeebus Saves: One of the coolest things you could witness, and the person films it in vertical video at an angle.

[Fark user image 800x450]


I made the vertical/horizontal point on some site recently saying horizontal is of course superior for obvious reasons. I got shouted at by multiple people pointing out 'that's not how TikTok works!' I wanted to blow my brains out on that day.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Gleeman: Things that are acceptable to film vertically:

Skyscrapers
Tornadoes
Mountains
Jameela Jamil


Rocket launches (this being Florida)
 
Tillmaster
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ex Parrot: From the interview (not verbatim): "It didn't blow up.  It's a fireworks place and I'm surprised it didn't blow up."

Lady, WTF exactly did you think was going on here?


I imagine she expected an earth-shattering kaboom.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm underwhelmed by the finale, or irresponsible reporting didn't show us the finale.

Something good must come of this idiot's death. Give us the show!
 
