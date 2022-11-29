 Skip to content
(BBC)   Godless heathens on the rise, flood warnings imminent   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  
Thank god.
 
Weaver95
1 hour ago  
Christianity needs a time out. I hope this trend continues.
 
Trocadero
1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
1 hour ago  

snowjack: Thank god.


Your god or my god?
 
stuffy
1 hour ago  
With the Behavior we have all seen from "Christians" over the last few decades. Can you really be surprised.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
1 hour ago  
Given the overlap between "evangelicals" and "climate change deniers" I'm comfortable blaming the flood on the Christians this time around
 
minnesotaboy
1 hour ago  
That's because they exported their crazy cultists to the US, South Africa and Australia.

Wake me when this is the truth in the United States.
 
jso2897
1 hour ago  
Well, hopefully they have enough diversity now to do something about the inbreeding problem.
But white people need to stop f**king white people in the UK.
Their offspring are all coming out with prognateous jaws, narrow eyes sockets and IQs that have them voting for Brexit.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
1 hour ago  

Trocadero: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 225x225]


Sportsball *is* religion for some people.
 
olrasputin [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
smbc-comics.comView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
1 hour ago  
Of those who chose to write in their answer under the "any other religion" option, the largest group identified as Pagan, with a tenfold rise from 2011 in those identifying themselves as Shaman.

Must be the new icon.
 
psychosis_inducing
55 minutes ago  

The Reverend Sam Hill: Trocadero: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 225x225]

Sportsball *is* religion for some people.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
55 minutes ago  
"Godless Heathens", Subby?
In the dictionary under 'redundant' it says: "See redundant".
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
54 minutes ago  
Why the Spiffy tag?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
49 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Why the Spiffy tag?


because it's a good start.

I enjoy my free time on the weekend and have better ideas of what to do with 10% of my income.

NSFW:

Guitar Lessons With Bubbles - Liquor & Whores
Youtube K8a9eqkSqM8
 
UltimaCS
47 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Why the Spiffy tag?


The War on Christmas claimed another casualty with the Cool tag.
 
The Exit Stencilist [recently expired TotalFark]
46 minutes ago  
Ha! As long as I say "I love you jeebus" when I die, the angry sky monster won't be getting his kicks having me tortured for eternity. And I won't have to attend any of his scammy little meetings where you have give him money
 
patrick767
46 minutes ago  

EqualOpportunityEnslaver: Given the overlap between "evangelicals" and "climate change deniers" I'm comfortable blaming the flood on the Christians this time around


I recall listening to a conservative Christian once who explained that there's simply no way "little old us" (as in all of humanity) could possibly be farking up the entire planet's climate because "God was in control".

My head hurts just remembering it.
 
Stud Gerbil
43 minutes ago  
Well, we all know who (((they))) worship in the (((City of London))).   No, not him.  It's ancestor worship.   The current ancestors are JMW Turner, Jane Austen, and Churchill on the Twenty, Tenner, and Fiver respectively.
 
Nick Nostril
42 minutes ago  
It's a sort of distillation process here in the US. The percentage of the population that claims religion as an important part of their life decreases, leaving only the most rabid, maniacal followers. I think you can easily see this in 'murica, especially over the last decade or so.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
34 minutes ago  
REM finally getting the last laugh.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
20 minutes ago  
Sounds like a good future
 
Nimbull
19 minutes ago  
Godless heathens seem to have better sex lives and not have a lode stone of religious guilt tied around their necks.
 
Trocadero
18 minutes ago  

Nimbull: Godless heathens seem to have better sex lives and not have a lode stone of religious guilt tied around their necks.


But if they're godless, what do they yell out during sex?
 
yellowjester
18 minutes ago  
Bob
 
Weaver95
17 minutes ago  

Nimbull: Godless heathens seem to have better sex lives and not have a lode stone of religious guilt tied around their necks.


It's amazing how much more you get done when you don't feel guilty all the time about everything.
 
rattchett
11 minutes ago  
A step in the right direction, but I would be happier if it were a story with respect people not being religious, not just Christians.
 
Murkanen
11 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Why the Spiffy tag?


Because every step away from clinging to the myths of bronze age goat farkers is a good one?
 
Weaver95
9 minutes ago  

rattchett: A step in the right direction, but I would be happier if it were a story with respect people not being religious, not just Christians.


Anything that reduces the political influence of authoritarian christian clergy is fine by me.
Or authoritarian anything really.  I think authoritarian politics is more a mental illness than ideology but that's just...like... my opinion man.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
9 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: kdawg7736: Why the Spiffy tag?

because it's a good start.

I enjoy my free time on the weekend and have better ideas of what to do with 10% of my income.

NSFW:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/K8a9eqkSqM8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Screw that goofy idiot, he's f*cky. That's not Liquor and Whores, this is:

Liquor and Whores
Youtube RkIeImdGYE8
 
Unsung_Hero
8 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Nimbull: Godless heathens seem to have better sex lives and not have a lode stone of religious guilt tied around their necks.

But if they're godless, what do they yell out during sex?


It's sort of a weird grunty-moan like a pirate having a seizure might utter when laying eyes on a particularly large pile of plunder.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
4 minutes ago  

Trocadero: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 225x225]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
