(ESPN)   Qatar is sad about the 4-5 construction worker deaths that happened in the lead up to the World Cup. The 400-500 dead will be mourned. Refrain from mentioning the 4,000-5,000 deaths and please do not ask Qatar about the 40,000-50,000 deaths   (espn.com) divider line
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why do I get the feeling the term "mass graves" will be used in relation to this story 50-100 years from now?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Qatar World Cup: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube UMqLDhl8PXw
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Abuse of ex-pat laborers by those with plenty of money to treat them well? It must be a day ending in Y.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OldRod: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/UMqLDhl8PXw]


Skip ahead to 9:00 to see how the workers were treated

Spoiler Alert:  it was abysmal
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Outshined_One: Why do I get the feeling the term "mass graves" will be used in relation to this story 50-100 years from now?


Graves? Luxury. Why when I was young we were expected to drag ourselves out into the desert to be absorbed by the wind and sand! And, we liked it!
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I hope all the members of FIFA enjoy that bribe, blood money.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

OldRod: [YouTube video: Qatar World Cup: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)]


/thread
 
mistahtom
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mugato: I hope all the members of FIFA enjoy that bribe, blood money.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Maker_of_Roads [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mugato: I hope all the members of FIFA enjoy that bribe, blood money.


They have, and currently do.

You don't typically get that rich by being a good person. The machine that makes that much money only really takes human blood to lube its gears.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: Why do I get the feeling the term "mass graves" will be used in relation to this story 50-100 years from now?


Because you are English language centric and have not noticed the populations or languages of China or India?
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Somebody farked up the talking points and are in deep shiat right now.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Everything in that region was built on the suffering and oppression of migrant workers from poor countries. It's despicable. Fossil fuels are a curse on humanity for so many reasons.
 
6nome
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MarciusDecimus: Somebody farked up the talking points and are in deep shiat right now.


Sounds like a Messi situation.
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's not that someone messed up that talking point about how many deaths occurred. It's that the entire world knows that the real number is way higher. Even saying "around 400" when we all know that it's in the thousands is just another FU from FIFA and Qatar.

But the right folks got paid, so there's that.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"How can we make bricks with no straw?"

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Outshined_One: Why do I get the feeling the term "mass graves" will be used in relation to this story 50-100 years from now?

Because you are English language centric and have not noticed the populations or languages of China or India?


Umm, English is an official language of India and the second most spoken at ~129M.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ less than a minute ago  
David Beckham got $10 million to tell everyone what a great place this is.  He can't be lying, can he?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Meanwhile a large (US) football city like Dallas could find enough venues between high school and colleges to fit an Olympics without building anything. We have a bunch of stadiums.
 
