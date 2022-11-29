 Skip to content
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dating apps.
Not even once
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From a different source:  The sheriff's office said it obtained video of Soto lighting the couch on fire, which spread throughout the house, causing more than $50,000 worth of damage.

tembaarmswide
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the Texas way.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember this story...

X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SheSeemsNice.gif
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have you been injured in a gratuitious couch fire set by a vengeful ex?
Let us help find justice! Call Lovem, Burnem, and Leavem today at 555-333-8882
 
JohnnyApocalypse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Questions:

1) home owner's insurance?
2) how is there video? Like does this guy have enough money for in-home surveillance, but not home owner's insurance?
3) if there was in-home surveillance, what's the story on that?
4) is she hot? (the ex, not the house)
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*reads article headline*
A Texas father is raising money after his ex-girlfriend burned his house down because she was upset another woman answered his phone

First thought: I bet she was latina.

*reads article*

Called it. They get insanely, irrationally jealous.

Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JohnnyApocalypse: Questions:

1) home owner's insurance?
2) how is there video? Like does this guy have enough money for in-home surveillance, but not home owner's insurance?
3) if there was in-home surveillance, what's the story on that?
4) is she hot? (the ex, not the house)


500 bucks for 4 PoE cameras and an NVR. Vs 1400 dollar a year policy.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's a home owner and has a woman who loves him enough to burn it down.
Lucky guy.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Texas man is raising money after his ex-girlfriend allegedly burned his house down because she thought he was cheating.

How exactly does one cheat on an ex-girlfriend?
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So is she single?
 
Slackfumasta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JohnnyApocalypse: Questions:

1) home owner's insurance?
2) how is there video? Like does this guy have enough money for in-home surveillance, but not home owner's insurance?
3) if there was in-home surveillance, what's the story on that?
4) is she hot? (the ex, not the house)


Homeowner's insurance doesn't cover arson, at least not typically.
 
CrosswordWithAPen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So many desperate, jealous people in this world.  They're trying to be relevant, to feel wanted, to feel secure.
Hope she gets the help she needs, and finds her own footing.
Oh him?  He needs to get a dog, raise his daughter, and learn to identify crazy from any distance.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wtf is wrong with people?
No, don't answer. The question is rhetorical.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: A Texas man is raising money after his ex-girlfriend allegedly burned his house down because she thought he was cheating.

How exactly does one cheat on an ex-girlfriend?


If she says he was cheating, he was cheating.   Are you gonna tell her she's wrong?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: So is she single?


Do extra personalities count?
 
CrosswordWithAPen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stud Gerbil: Nick Nostril: A Texas man is raising money after his ex-girlfriend allegedly burned his house down because she thought he was cheating.

How exactly does one cheat on an ex-girlfriend?

If she says he was cheating, he was cheating.   Are you gonna tell her she's wrong?


Yes.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you rent, have renters insurance. It is dirt cheap. If you don't have it and only listen to one bit of nonsense i spew in your life, stop what you are doing and get it. Like now.

If you own, i sure as hell hope you have homeowners.

If you have specific valuable items, make sure you read your policy and abide by it, document stuff right, have riders if necessary.

If my house burned down the list of some contents would read like someone trying to scam insurance. So i have paperwork around it, pictures, informed the insurance company, have a rider or two for certain stuff, etc.

Yes insurance takes time, but generally in a destructive event, you will get a check in a day or two for some of it to get you moving again, while everything gets sorted out.
 
Maker_of_Roads [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People really gotta teach their kids to deal with their emotions better.

From lunatics who literally cannot exist in a world where they don't get their way, to millennials who are barely able to deal with the stresses of everyday life without substance abuse, people really need to learn healthy coping mechanisms.

This lady is insane and deserves every moment of jail time she will receive from burning down this man and his family's home. BUT she was failed by her parents and society in general for not teaching their kids how to encounter negative emotions and not go on a psychotic episode and destroy someone's most valuable possession.

Saying not to stick your dick in crazy is one thing, but we should strive to reduce the amounts of crazy in general.

/this also would be handy for dudes who repress all their emotions and slowly develop brain tumors that kill them at 35.
//better learning how to navigate their own emotions would also make people more empathetic as well, and end up benefitting society in much more wide reaching ways
///it would also go a long way to curb the suicide/mass shooting deaths that kill a shiatload of people every day
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CrosswordWithAPen: So many desperate, jealous people in this world.  They're trying to be relevant, to feel wanted, to feel secure.
Hope she gets the help she needs, and finds her own footing.
Oh him?  He needs to get a dog, raise his daughter, and learn to identify crazy from any distance.


IOW...

Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Red Shirt Blues: [Fark user image 225x225]

[Fark user image 342x309]


LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slackfumasta: JohnnyApocalypse: Questions:

1) home owner's insurance?
2) how is there video? Like does this guy have enough money for in-home surveillance, but not home owner's insurance?
3) if there was in-home surveillance, what's the story on that?
4) is she hot? (the ex, not the house)

Homeowner's insurance doesn't cover arson, at least not typically.


It absolutely does, unless you (or someone party to the policy) burns it down themselves.

Yes, the insurance company will go after the arsonist, rightfully so, to get their money back, but they will pay the property owner.

Its like you saying "Insurance doesn't cover a drunk driver smashing into you because they committed a crime"
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never...

Never....

Never

stick it in CRAZY!
 
Maker_of_Roads [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LineNoise: If you rent, have renters insurance. It is dirt cheap. If you don't have it and only listen to one bit of nonsense i spew in your life, stop what you are doing and get it. Like now.

If you own, i sure as hell hope you have homeowners.

If you have specific valuable items, make sure you read your policy and abide by it, document stuff right, have riders if necessary.

If my house burned down the list of some contents would read like someone trying to scam insurance. So i have paperwork around it, pictures, informed the insurance company, have a rider or two for certain stuff, etc.

Yes insurance takes time, but generally in a destructive event, you will get a check in a day or two for some of it to get you moving again, while everything gets sorted out.


If you have a mortgage, which I would assume most people have if they own their home, it is required (as I understand).

But as someone else mentioned earlier, I don't think HOI covers arson.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, 23 is pretty young to throw out that last fark. You really gotta be at least into your 40s before you're out of farks to give.
 
stuffy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: But as someone else mentioned earlier, I don't think HOI covers arson.


IT IS THE SAME DAMN THING.

The only thing different with a mortgage is the note holder gets made whole first on the value of the home. Other property is treated differently. READ YOUR GOD DAMN POLICIES.

If you own it outright, sure, you don't NEED insurance, but are an idiot for not having it if its your primary home. We recently took comp off one of our cars, because it no longer made financial sense. One day i'd love to be in a place where I can say, "Ehhhhh, if that house burns down, it burns down....what are you going to do" but i'd be willing to bet even billionaires have homeowners insurance.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Also in regards to rental insurance, in many cases if you have auto, and get your renters through them, the discount offsets most of, or even saves you money overall.
 
Maker_of_Roads [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Maker_of_Roads: But as someone else mentioned earlier, I don't think HOI covers arson.

IT IS THE SAME DAMN THING.

The only thing different with a mortgage is the note holder gets made whole first on the value of the home. Other property is treated differently. READ YOUR GOD DAMN POLICIES.

If you own it outright, sure, you don't NEED insurance, but are an idiot for not having it if its your primary home. We recently took comp off one of our cars, because it no longer made financial sense. One day i'd love to be in a place where I can say, "Ehhhhh, if that house burns down, it burns down....what are you going to do" but i'd be willing to bet even billionaires have homeowners insurance.


A cursory google search reveals that most homeowners policies don't cover arson.

"Since arson is an illegal act, an insurance company has the right to deny compensation for it."

"Most home insurance doesn't typically cover human-caused fires."

"Typically, standard homeowner's insurance policies cover fire-related damage. However, arson-related fires automatically nullify your claim."

I couldn't imagine having something like my home without some form of insurance, even if I could replace it easily, so I agree that it doesn't make sense to not have it even on a home you own outright.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: LineNoise: If you rent, have renters insurance. It is dirt cheap. If you don't have it and only listen to one bit of nonsense i spew in your life, stop what you are doing and get it. Like now.

If you own, i sure as hell hope you have homeowners.

If you have specific valuable items, make sure you read your policy and abide by it, document stuff right, have riders if necessary.

If my house burned down the list of some contents would read like someone trying to scam insurance. So i have paperwork around it, pictures, informed the insurance company, have a rider or two for certain stuff, etc.

Yes insurance takes time, but generally in a destructive event, you will get a check in a day or two for some of it to get you moving again, while everything gets sorted out.

If you have a mortgage, which I would assume most people have if they own their home, it is required (as I understand).

But as someone else mentioned earlier, I don't think HOI covers arson.


It doesn't cover arson (or other illegal acts) committed by the policyholder.  It definitely covers arson by 3rd parties unless the policy specifically excludes liability for it.

Generally the insurance company will pay off the claim and go after the person that committed the act in civil court to recover the damages they paid out. I've seen some criminal court cases where the judge allowed the insurance company to be named as the plaintiff along with thy victim so they would be paid out from the criminal judgment.

/ and in some cases the victim is made whole by the insurance company *and* gets a judgment against the defendant for the whole amount of the insurance claim.
// the judgment expires next month if it's not renewed after 25 years of dealing with it.
 
Slackfumasta
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Maker_of_Roads: But as someone else mentioned earlier, I don't think HOI covers arson.

IT IS THE SAME DAMN THING.

The only thing different with a mortgage is the note holder gets made whole first on the value of the home. Other property is treated differently. READ YOUR GOD DAMN POLICIES.

If you own it outright, sure, you don't NEED insurance, but are an idiot for not having it if its your primary home. We recently took comp off one of our cars, because it no longer made financial sense. One day i'd love to be in a place where I can say, "Ehhhhh, if that house burns down, it burns down....what are you going to do" but i'd be willing to bet even billionaires have homeowners insurance.


You know, you could just spend one minute to google it and find out that you're wrong.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: LineNoise: Maker_of_Roads: But as someone else mentioned earlier, I don't think HOI covers arson.

IT IS THE SAME DAMN THING.

The only thing different with a mortgage is the note holder gets made whole first on the value of the home. Other property is treated differently. READ YOUR GOD DAMN POLICIES.

If you own it outright, sure, you don't NEED insurance, but are an idiot for not having it if its your primary home. We recently took comp off one of our cars, because it no longer made financial sense. One day i'd love to be in a place where I can say, "Ehhhhh, if that house burns down, it burns down....what are you going to do" but i'd be willing to bet even billionaires have homeowners insurance.

A cursory google search reveals that most homeowners policies don't cover arson.

"Since arson is an illegal act, an insurance company has the right to deny compensation for it."

"Most home insurance doesn't typically cover human-caused fires."

"Typically, standard homeowner's insurance policies cover fire-related damage. However, arson-related fires automatically nullify your claim."

I couldn't imagine having something like my home without some form of insurance, even if I could replace it easily, so I agree that it doesn't make sense to not have it even on a home you own outright.


Did you read any of your actual articles, or just look at the headlines. Hell you didn't even do that, because your second one's headline is literally "Arson-caused fire damage typically covered by home insurance"

Yes, your insurance company won't pay you back if you burn down your own home on purpose in the strict definition of Arson, because, well, why the fark did you burn down your own home?

Someone else does, yes, you will get paid.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Slackfumasta: You know, you could just spend one minute to google it and find out that you're wrong.


How about i spend 2 minutes and look at my actual homeowners insurance policy?
 
Serious Black
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: LineNoise: Maker_of_Roads: But as someone else mentioned earlier, I don't think HOI covers arson.

IT IS THE SAME DAMN THING.

The only thing different with a mortgage is the note holder gets made whole first on the value of the home. Other property is treated differently. READ YOUR GOD DAMN POLICIES.

If you own it outright, sure, you don't NEED insurance, but are an idiot for not having it if its your primary home. We recently took comp off one of our cars, because it no longer made financial sense. One day i'd love to be in a place where I can say, "Ehhhhh, if that house burns down, it burns down....what are you going to do" but i'd be willing to bet even billionaires have homeowners insurance.

A cursory google search reveals that most homeowners policies don't cover arson.

"Since arson is an illegal act, an insurance company has the right to deny compensation for it."

"Most home insurance doesn't typically cover human-caused fires."

"Typically, standard homeowner's insurance policies cover fire-related damage. However, arson-related fires automatically nullify your claim."

I couldn't imagine having something like my home without some form of insurance, even if I could replace it easily, so I agree that it doesn't make sense to not have it even on a home you own outright.


Arson doesn't include a third party burning your house down for the purposes of insurance exclusions.
 
Salmon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

CrosswordWithAPen: Stud Gerbil: Nick Nostril: A Texas man is raising money after his ex-girlfriend allegedly burned his house down because she thought he was cheating.

How exactly does one cheat on an ex-girlfriend?

If she says he was cheating, he was cheating.   Are you gonna tell her she's wrong?

Yes.


house-burned-down like posting detected
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Chapelle did it!
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Serious Black: Arson doesn't include a third party burning your house down for the purposes of insurance exclusions.


That is the key point. That the fire didn't happen for insurance gains.

My xmas tree burns the house down tonight, provided i didn't do any shady wiring or whatever to my house, i get a check.

Some ex shows up and burns the joint down, i get a check.

I tell my buddy, hey, go smoke out back and maybe be casual about dropping your cigarette when you are done next to the leaking barrels of gas i put up against the side of the house, because i'm under water on my note, i don't get a check.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: A Texas man is raising money after his ex-girlfriend allegedly burned his house down because she thought he was cheating.

How exactly does one cheat on an ex-girlfriend?


Well, it could be that NOW she is his Ex.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Did you read any of your actual articles, or just look at the headlines. Hell you didn't even do that, because your second one's headline is literally "Arson-caused fire damage typically covered by home insurance"

Yes, your insurance company won't pay you back if you burn down your own home on purpose in the strict definition of Arson, because, well, why the fark did you burn down your own home?

Someone else does, yes, you will get paid.


I had a great-uncle who, after he got out of jail for stealing social security checks from his mother, attempted to burn his house down for insurance.  Back to prison!   A true genius.

When I rented I had renter's insurance and I didn't plan on getting it, but I was at my State Farm agent getting car insurance and the lady just pitched "How about renter's insurance.  It's only $2 a month to cover $20,000."

I was glad I had it a year later when some dingus in my loft building left incense burning and set his bed on fire.  Fortunately the building had sprinklers.  I opened by door to see a torrent of water coming down the hallway from under his door.  Sprinklers are no joke.  They don't casually spray like in the movies.  They are like a firehose.
 
Maker_of_Roads [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Maker_of_Roads: LineNoise: Maker_of_Roads: But as someone else mentioned earlier, I don't think HOI covers arson.

IT IS THE SAME DAMN THING.

The only thing different with a mortgage is the note holder gets made whole first on the value of the home. Other property is treated differently. READ YOUR GOD DAMN POLICIES.

If you own it outright, sure, you don't NEED insurance, but are an idiot for not having it if its your primary home. We recently took comp off one of our cars, because it no longer made financial sense. One day i'd love to be in a place where I can say, "Ehhhhh, if that house burns down, it burns down....what are you going to do" but i'd be willing to bet even billionaires have homeowners insurance.

A cursory google search reveals that most homeowners policies don't cover arson.

"Since arson is an illegal act, an insurance company has the right to deny compensation for it."

"Most home insurance doesn't typically cover human-caused fires."

"Typically, standard homeowner's insurance policies cover fire-related damage. However, arson-related fires automatically nullify your claim."

I couldn't imagine having something like my home without some form of insurance, even if I could replace it easily, so I agree that it doesn't make sense to not have it even on a home you own outright.

Did you read any of your actual articles, or just look at the headlines. Hell you didn't even do that, because your second one's headline is literally "Arson-caused fire damage typically covered by home insurance"

Yes, your insurance company won't pay you back if you burn down your own home on purpose in the strict definition of Arson, because, well, why the fark did you burn down your own home?

Someone else does, yes, you will get paid.


None of the sources I've read (yes, I read them) make the differentiation between who did the arson, just "human-caused" fires.

Maybe it's covered in specific fire clauses in the homeowner insurance policies, but it isn't something I'm finding on my cursory google search.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
And it goes multiple ways. I have rental properties. If for some reason my tenant decides it would be fun to burn my house down, i still get a check. Probably a bunch of questions before i see most of the money, but still, i'm covered.

I get a little crazy and hit the rum too hard while making bananas fosters and set half my house on fire? Check. Probably will never find insurance again, but still.

Short of me intentionally burning my house down, flagrantly violating code, or somehow encouraging someone else to do so that raises to the level of criminal culpability, your insurance will pay out.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Could have been a lot worse.  Isn't that right, Mr Bobbitt?
 
neilbradley
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Maker_of_Roads: But as someone else mentioned earlier, I don't think HOI covers arson.

IT IS THE SAME DAMN THING.

The only thing different with a mortgage is the note holder gets made whole first on the value of the home. Other property is treated differently. READ YOUR GOD DAMN POLICIES.


I'm just sitting here, stunned, how so many people in this thread don't realize that HOI covers arson. Of course it f'ing does! As long as it isn't someone who has interest in the policy.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: None of the sources I've read (yes, I read them) make the differentiation between who did the arson, just "human-caused" fires.


Show me your sources.

What you are essentially saying is if a person is involved in damages to a house, it isn't covered.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

neilbradley: I'm just sitting here, stunned, how so many people in this thread don't realize that HOI covers arson. Of course it f'ing does! As long as it isn't someone who has interest in the policy.


You must be new here.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Serious Black: Maker_of_Roads: LineNoise: Maker_of_Roads: But as someone else mentioned earlier, I don't think HOI covers arson.

IT IS THE SAME DAMN THING.

The only thing different with a mortgage is the note holder gets made whole first on the value of the home. Other property is treated differently. READ YOUR GOD DAMN POLICIES.

If you own it outright, sure, you don't NEED insurance, but are an idiot for not having it if its your primary home. We recently took comp off one of our cars, because it no longer made financial sense. One day i'd love to be in a place where I can say, "Ehhhhh, if that house burns down, it burns down....what are you going to do" but i'd be willing to bet even billionaires have homeowners insurance.

A cursory google search reveals that most homeowners policies don't cover arson.

"Since arson is an illegal act, an insurance company has the right to deny compensation for it."

"Most home insurance doesn't typically cover human-caused fires."

"Typically, standard homeowner's insurance policies cover fire-related damage. However, arson-related fires automatically nullify your claim."

I couldn't imagine having something like my home without some form of insurance, even if I could replace it easily, so I agree that it doesn't make sense to not have it even on a home you own outright.

Arson doesn't include a third party burning your house down for the purposes of insurance exclusions.


Arson, by definition is "the criminal act of deliberately setting fire to property.", not sure why you guys are trying to argue that.
 
