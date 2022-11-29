 Skip to content
(WGME Portland)   I just killed The Terminator and now I have to get to the choppa   (wgme.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Butterfield allegedly told police he had been fighting for 24 hours with "the Terminator" before slaying him.

He looks pretty good in his mug shot for someone who'd just emerged from 24 hours of man-to-man combat with a metal killing machine.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Police say he allegedly mutilated the body and left body parts on the front porch of his home.

Well, was it the leg or the wing?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
baseball bat sticking out of the corpse? Dang!
 
anuran
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"I request that my client be put away so deep that daylight has to brought in by mule train twice a month."
 
SIGSW
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Butterfield allegedly told police he had been fighting for 24 hours with "the Terminator" before slaying him.

He looks pretty good in his mug shot for someone who'd just emerged from 24 hours of man-to-man combat with a metal killing machine.


that's a fact -> if we are to believe this what actually happened he looks great
the key is to avoid reinforcement drone grenades
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Police say he allegedly mutilated the body and left body parts on the front porch of his home.

Which model?  Series 600?  800?  T-1000?  T-X?  Or that half liquid metal/half endo-skeletal loser from the most recent film?
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They also say Butterfield wants bail.
A hearing for that isn't scheduled yet.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kraig57
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Skynet doesn't allow the use of VPNs or Proxys.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
