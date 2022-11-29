 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   When you decide you need some change in your life, there are better ways to do it than this   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
20
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least the article makes cents.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Change, the only constant in the Universe"

-- some smart ass scientist
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Change must come from within.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So if we insert a Rupee bill into him, coins will come out of his ass?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think- and I am by no means a psychiatrist/ologist-  the condition they refer to is called Pica and it's an ... interesting read.

At least, that's what it sounds like.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should he not have eaten those?
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he jingle when he walked?
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Technically speaking, he swallowed them
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Volume is the best way to profit from change. That's just a fact.
 
Rehab Is For Quitters
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have some cheap tippers in those gentlewomen's establishments in India.
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surgeon: "Dear Diary... jackpot."
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Following the operation, he was treated for water deficiency and other minor issues. The patient is stable and is talking as of now."

Why am I picturing his first words being "What's Wrong?? I can't feel my change!"?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he really swallow them, or did he insert them into the slot? Maybe he thought that's what it was there for.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I imagine that on Nov. 5th each year, the phrase "penny for the guy" has very special meaning for him.
 
Spooonster
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Eat the change you want to see in the world."

Fixed it.
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Can Relate:


Ass Pennies - Upright Citizens Brigade
Youtube f9aM_dT5VMI
 
Fat Dave [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You are what you eat
vs
I'm not made of money
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So he'd be a penny pincher if a BM was interrupted.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Slypork
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He was told he needed a little change in his diet. I heard he ate 16 ounces of 25 cent pieces in order to get a quarter pounder. His friend alerted the doctors by dropping a dime on him.
 
