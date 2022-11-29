 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Snopes)   Just to ease your mind, dead bodies are stored in cruise ships away from the food storage areas   (snopes.com) divider line
37
    More: Interesting, Cruise ship, Cruise ships, popular form of leisure activity, Older people, Ocean liner, Ship, major cruise lines, urban legends  
•       •       •

657 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Nov 2022 at 10:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't they just dump em over the side?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No they're not.

......and that's not chicken you're eating.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


On a very special episode of the Love Boat...
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just use 'em as shark bait. They could even make it a show for the other guests.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
in September 2013, British journalist Sir David Frost died aboard the Cunard cruise liner the Queen Elizabeth, on which he was booked as a speaker. A source told The Telegraph that the ship's guests "were mostly British and took the sad news without emotion."

Meanwhile, the Americans were requesting partial refunds.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems pretty inefficient to keep the body so far from the kitchen when some orders "captain's steak".
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems pretty inconsiderate to go on a cruise ship and die. They obviously booked a cabin that could have otherwise been taken up by a healthy living person.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That's because the rats need exercise too.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
#FloatingCityProblems
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Cruise ships ARE morgues.
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
My uncle recently died on a cruise ship, so I'm (not) really getting a kick...

The most unusual aspect of having someone pass away on a cruise ship is getting the body back home.

You would think that there would be a set procedure...
 
alice_600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mad Canadian: My uncle recently died on a cruise ship, so I'm (not) really getting a kick...

The most unusual aspect of having someone pass away on a cruise ship is getting the body back home.

You would think that there would be a set procedure...


What was the procedure for you?
 
Rehab Is For Quitters
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
SOYLENT GREEN IS PEOPLE!
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mad Canadian: My uncle recently died on a cruise ship, so I'm (not) really getting a kick...

The most unusual aspect of having someone pass away on a cruise ship is getting the body back home.

You would think that there would be a set procedure...


In a break from the usual - may you truly find solace in the wake of his loss, and may his memory overcome any struggles along the way....

//That does sound like a territorial minefield just getting the remains....
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: in September 2013, British journalist Sir David Frost died aboard the Cunard cruise liner the Queen Elizabeth, on which he was booked as a speaker. A source told The Telegraph that the ship's guests "were mostly British and took the sad news without emotion."

Meanwhile, the Americans were requesting partial refunds.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mad Canadian: My uncle recently died on a cruise ship, so I'm (not) really getting a kick...

The most unusual aspect of having someone pass away on a cruise ship is getting the body back home.

You would think that there would be a set procedure...


Not just one procedure, but a whole raft of them.

/sorry for your loss.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Does anyone want to say a few words?

While annoying, Roger was and continues to be a good chum.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: in September 2013, British journalist Sir David Frost died aboard the Cunard cruise liner the Queen Elizabeth, on which he was booked as a speaker. A source told The Telegraph that the ship's guests "were mostly British and took the sad news without emotion."

Meanwhile, the Americans were requesting partial refunds.


"Come join us on our seafaring adventure! Enjoy a large pool, sightseeing, our drinks package, an onboard casino, a Broadway-caliber play performance, two comic acts, five fine restaurants, six bars, Bingo, karaoke, a daily buffet, live music, two waterslides, a nightclub, a movie theater with nightly showings, and a riveting speech by British journalist Sir David Frost!"
 
Salmon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Try the penis...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Unlike "Weekend at Bernie's" the cruise lines are not amateurs.

Few people know that cruise buffet salad dressing, especially Ranch, makes a fine embalming fluid although a tad on the weak side.  So do the Italian and Vinegar based products.  The biggest problem is that an open coffin funeral will make everyone ravenous and so the after party need serious snacks.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: No they're not.

......and that's not chicken you're eating.


It's long pork.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

brap: [upload.wikimedia.org image 850x648]

Does anyone want to say a few words?

While annoying, Roger was and continues to be a good chum.


It's apparently legal to do a burial at sea.  There's a few stipulations about distance from shore and depth, but you still can legally do it.

I thought about it.  It's pretty natural when you think about it.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oh...good?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well, that's certainly good to know in advance of all the cruises I am never going to take.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
yeah, sure they are.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Every wife of mine that ever died on a cruise was given a burial at sea, so I'm getting a kick out of the replies.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


too soon?
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Well, that's certainly good to know in advance of all the cruises I am never going to take.


I took a cruise.


Once.

And that was enough for me.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: xxBirdMadGirlxx: Well, that's certainly good to know in advance of all the cruises I am never going to take.

I took a cruise.


Once.

And that was enough for me.


Tom Cruise?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: No they're not.

......and that's not chicken you're eating.


I knew I shouldn't have picked the Soyent Green on the buffet.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: in September 2013, British journalist Sir David Frost died aboard the Cunard cruise liner the Queen Elizabeth, on which he was booked as a speaker. A source told The Telegraph that the ship's guests "were mostly British and took the sad news without emotion."

Meanwhile, the Americans were requesting partial refunds.


My grandfather referred to Frost as "that goddamned Englishman."   Of course, him being Irish, always preceded English with goddammed.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jim32rr: IRestoreFurniture: xxBirdMadGirlxx: Well, that's certainly good to know in advance of all the cruises I am never going to take.

I took a cruise.


Once.

And that was enough for me.

Tom Cruise?


It was a mind scrambler.  Hurt so good.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Cruise ships ARE morgues.


Or waiting rooms for them.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

WonderDave1: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: in September 2013, British journalist Sir David Frost died aboard the Cunard cruise liner the Queen Elizabeth, on which he was booked as a speaker. A source told The Telegraph that the ship's guests "were mostly British and took the sad news without emotion."

Meanwhile, the Americans were requesting partial refunds.

[Fark user image 684x756]


"Other than that one part Mrs. Lincoln, how was the play?"
 
Congo
‘’ less than a minute ago  

DRTFA: [Fark user image image 425x217]
[Fark user image image 425x239]


Of all the souls I have encountered on Carnival Cruise Lines...
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.