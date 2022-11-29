 Skip to content
(Forbes)   THE president of THE OSU told to G-THE-FO by THE Board of Trustees   (forbes.com) divider line
38
•       •       •

OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't fire the coach, so next best thing.  They are taking the Michigan loss hard.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
bdub77
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They lost to Michigan two years in a row, so this should come as no surprise.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lost twice to....oh I see we've already mentioned this, well done bdub77.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this really news?  University presidents are like government agency heads, they come and go all the time.
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: Can't fire the coach, so next best thing.  They are taking the Michigan loss hard.


This won't fix Ryan Day getting out-coached in big games even when he has better athletes.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Harvey Mudd is a "high profile institution"?
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bdub77: They lost to Michigan two years in a row, so this should come as no surprise.


Hey guys, did you know that this minor league football team actually runs a university on the side? Apparently they have classes, students, professors, books, libraries... the whole shebang! People who know seem to think they're pretty good at it, too. And all in the shadow of the football team. Must have sprung up overnight.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FLMountainMan: Is this really news?  University presidents are like government agency heads, they come and go all the time.


It's no "man gets 18th DUI" that's for sure.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We know the real reason:
Fark user image
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fabric_Man: bdub77: They lost to Michigan two years in a row, so this should come as no surprise.

Hey guys, did you know that this minor league football team actually runs a university on the side? Apparently they have classes, students, professors, books, libraries... the whole shebang! People who know seem to think they're pretty good at it, too. And all in the shadow of the football team. Must have sprung up overnight.


It's just a front for a money laundering scheme.  The FBI has been onto it for years.
 
IlGreven
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Still a better president than Gordon Gee was...
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They are taking 3 losses in 22 years pretty hard.

/her salary and perks are disgustingly outrageous
//50,000+ students
///no wonder loans need forgiven
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The Board of Trustees must all hail from Goblu or Beatosu.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

OhioUGrad: They are taking 3 losses in 22 years pretty hard.

/her salary and perks are disgustingly outrageous
//50,000+ students
///no wonder loans need forgiven


JFC, $927,000!? The fark does the coach make?
/Googles
$9.5 MILLION!?
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

mcmnky: Harvey Mudd is a "high profile institution"?


Only for learning mathematics. They suck out loud at football
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It has less to do with sportsball and more to do with shiat like whichever goddamn idiots decided to build big heavy thick concrete and lead rooms for radiation therapy machines for oncology on the upper floors of their hospital as an addition to the building:

https://www.dispatch.com/story/news/healthcare/2022/11/22/ohio-state-pauses-some-work-on-hospital-tower-after-concrete-cracks/69670188007/

I can't even the stupidity.
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

mcmnky: Harvey Mudd is a "high profile institution"?


I prefer the college founded by his brother.

startrek.com
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I fear that either she can't count or can't properly use semi colons and commas.

Just about a year ago, during her investiture speech. Johnson had outlined her vision for Ohio State, pointing to five areas where she would focus on achieving excellence: academics; talent and culture; research, scholarship, creative expression, entrepreneurship and partnerships; service to the state, nation and world; and resource management.
 
sid244
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Buck it Suckeyes
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: mcmnky: Harvey Mudd is a "high profile institution"?

Only for learning mathematics. They suck out loud at football


To clarify further, Harvey Mudd students are the ones that  the4 Cal Tech students look down upon as  "Socially awkward brainy nerds"
 
sid244
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

null: It has less to do with sportsball and more to do with shiat like whichever goddamn idiots decided to build big heavy thick concrete and lead rooms for radiation therapy machines for oncology on the upper floors of their hospital as an addition to the building:

https://www.dispatch.com/story/news/healthcare/2022/11/22/ohio-state-pauses-some-work-on-hospital-tower-after-concrete-cracks/69670188007/

I can't even the stupidity.


They have to spend the money on something.  It's a shame they can't got one year without building something and lower tuition.
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: bdub77: They lost to Michigan two years in a row, so this should come as no surprise.

Hey guys, did you know that this minor league football team actually runs a university on the side? Apparently they have classes, students, professors, books, libraries... the whole shebang! People who know seem to think they're pretty good at it, too. And all in the shadow of the football team. Must have sprung up overnight.


^^^^^^^^^This guy gets it^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

It's why the US has to import educated talent from other countries.
Our addiction to wealth and resources won't allow us to prioritize, that which is best for the country. Beer sales, sportsball gear and ticket sales make far more money for Universities than properly educating our populace. This actually starts in Junior High but metastasizes at the University level.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
As usual, I have a different take than most of y'all.

She gets canned after an "investigation" from concerns raised by staff members after instituting some corporate partnerships to foster "entrepreneurs."

Possibility 1: she was sucking down bribes left and right, while not being smart enough to share the joy.

Possibility 2: in any large organization there are a bunch of people stuck in the past because  "we've always done it this way" and she pissed off a couple of thousand faculty members.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
FTFA
Her departure as OSU's 16th president appears to have been prompted by the University's Board of Trustees requesting that she resign, following an investigation conducted by an outside firm into concerns expressed by university staff. The details of that investigation remain vague at this time, and the university has not provided any further clarification of the circumstances surrounding Johnson's decision.

I'll take "stooping a subordinate" for 1000 Alex.
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
did she refuse to give gym jordan the naming rights to the 'gym jordan memorial wrestlers groomers shower and grope-a-torium'?

imgs.search.brave.com
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: bdub77: They lost to Michigan two years in a row, so this should come as no surprise.

Hey guys, did you know that this minor league football team actually runs a university on the side? Apparently they have classes, students, professors, books, libraries... the whole shebang! People who know seem to think they're pretty good at it, too. And all in the shadow of the football team. Must have sprung up overnight.


As much as I am a fan of sport, Something needs to change with how the NCAA and sports have seemingly become the primary purpose of Universities.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

sid244: null: It has less to do with sportsball and more to do with shiat like whichever goddamn idiots decided to build big heavy thick concrete and lead rooms for radiation therapy machines for oncology on the upper floors of their hospital as an addition to the building:

https://www.dispatch.com/story/news/healthcare/2022/11/22/ohio-state-pauses-some-work-on-hospital-tower-after-concrete-cracks/69670188007/

I can't even the stupidity.

They have to spend the money on something.  It's a shame they can't got one year without building something and lower tuition.


They HAVE to build things, because the donors write that as a term of the donation and that it has to have their name on it.  BGSU students fought on it and lost.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: FTFA
Her departure as OSU's 16th president appears to have been prompted by the University's Board of Trustees requesting that she resign, following an investigation conducted by an outside firm into concerns expressed by university staff. The details of that investigation remain vague at this time, and the university has not provided any further clarification of the circumstances surrounding Johnson's decision.

I'll take "stooping a subordinate" for 1000 Alex.



I dont think so

We all know what happened here

It was the the white patriarchy and Jim Harbaugh's toxic masculinity that assassinated her career and rebuilt the glass ceiling with their wretched penises
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: As usual, I have a different take than most of y'all.

She gets canned after an "investigation" from concerns raised by staff members after instituting some corporate partnerships to foster "entrepreneurs."

Possibility 1: she was sucking down bribes left and right, while not being smart enough to share the joy.

Possibility 2: in any large organization there are a bunch of people stuck in the past because  "we've always done it this way" and she pissed off a couple of thousand faculty members.


Possibility 3, wasting gubmint monies on personal crap or other shenanigans.
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: FTFA
Her departure as OSU's 16th president appears to have been prompted by the University's Board of Trustees requesting that she resign, following an investigation conducted by an outside firm into concerns expressed by university staff. The details of that investigation remain vague at this time, and the university has not provided any further clarification of the circumstances surrounding Johnson's decision.

I'll take "stooping a subordinate" for 1000 Alex.


That was my initial thought as well.
A distance second would be misappropriation of funds. She may have pulled a Scott Pruitt
When they don't say what it was, it is usually sexual.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Did she get fired for having an alleged lesbian rendezvous with Kari Lake? I'm just asking questions here.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: mikaloyd: mcmnky: Harvey Mudd is a "high profile institution"?

Only for learning mathematics. They suck out loud at football

To clarify further, Harvey Mudd students are the ones that  the4 Cal Tech students look down upon as  "Socially awkward brainy nerds"


To clarify further, Cal Tech is a tiny little division of Harvey Mudd College.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Prior to that, she served as under secretary of energy at the U.S. Department of Energy and held academic leadership positions at Johns Hopkins University, Duke University and the University of Colorado at Boulder.

This and the trouncing that Michigan laid upon them this past weekend had nothing to do with it.. <snort> Oh who the hell am I kidding, Duke sucks and well yeah thats enough.
 
abbarach
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

null: It has less to do with sportsball and more to do with shiat like whichever goddamn idiots decided to build big heavy thick concrete and lead rooms for radiation therapy machines for oncology on the upper floors of their hospital as an addition to the building:

https://www.dispatch.com/story/news/healthcare/2022/11/22/ohio-state-pauses-some-work-on-hospital-tower-after-concrete-cracks/69670188007/

I can't even the stupidity.


Jeez.  As a patient that gets periodic nuc med studies, my local university hospital has them down in the basement.  It's not the  most inviting place to go, but it makes perfect sense.  It's also kind of a maze to get there... the first time after I registered (right in front as you enter the building) they actually had someone escort me to nuc med just so I wouldn't go wandering around lost for an hour.
 
stbookworm
‘’ 1 minute ago  

null: It has less to do with sportsball and more to do with shiat like whichever goddamn idiots decided to build big heavy thick concrete and lead rooms for radiation therapy machines for oncology on the upper floors of their hospital as an addition to the building:

https://www.dispatch.com/story/news/healthcare/2022/11/22/ohio-state-pauses-some-work-on-hospital-tower-after-concrete-cracks/69670188007/

I can't even the stupidity.


I thought they were building a proton facility.  There is no way that gantry is anywhere but the basement/ground floor.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mcmnky: mikaloyd: mikaloyd: mcmnky: Harvey Mudd is a "high profile institution"?

Only for learning mathematics. They suck out loud at football

To clarify further, Harvey Mudd students are the ones that  the4 Cal Tech students look down upon as  "Socially awkward brainy nerds"

To clarify further, Cal Tech is a tiny little division of Harvey Mudd College.


You are thinking of Chemistry and Physics I think
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

