 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Philadelphia Magazine)   PA lawmakers vote to give 5 million dollars to independent film makers in PA. Plot twist: give all 5 million to M Night Shyamalan   (phillymag.com) divider line
57
    More: Asinine, American football, M. Night Shyamalan, Film director, Philadelphia Eagles, Signs, The Sixth Sense, editorial board of the Washington Post, opening drive  
•       •       •

1206 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 29 Nov 2022 at 10:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



57 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Indie filmmakers watch Indian filmmaker with cumulative gross of his films greater than $3.4 billion globally in disgust.

Tax dollars that should have given some young upstart a leg up went to a guy who cannot spend all of his money in his lifetime.

I'd make a movie about it. But tax credits are hard to secure these days
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's supply-side economics in a nutshell.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shamalamadingdong for the win!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Used to drive by his  house estate when I'd get lost in Gladwynne.  Probably wouldn't notice $5M.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they're going to vote to give some filmmaker five million I want my own five million to help care for my elderly mother. While we're at this lets give five million out to everyone in PA that has to care for elderly relatives that don't live million dollar lifestyles. Money better spent really.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this guy was banned from ever making movies again. Man, what a twist.
 
Hinged
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: That's supply-side economics in a nutshell.



What political party dominates the state?

Let's get to the bottom of this!
 
sotua
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WHAT A TWIST!
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I disagree with giving M. Night the indie film money.


From a link in TFA:

PA libraries hosing events on how to deal with gunshot wound trauma
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: I thought this guy was banned from ever making movies again. Man, what a twist.


Trailer for his next movie was in front of Glass Onion. I was not the only person in the theater who groaned loudly in disgust when his name popped up, and then we laughed at the reaction. This exact thing also happened during the trailer for his elevator movie.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess it depends on if PA was just dispersing taxpayer dollars to film makers for fun or if they were investing in films that were being filmed in PA. Either way the people actually  paying for it are probably fuct though
 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is M. Night Shyamalan accepting this tax break?  Most directors supposedly support independent filmmakers.  This seems like sort of a dick move in his own community.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: Subtonic: I thought this guy was banned from ever making movies again. Man, what a twist.

Trailer for his next movie was in front of Glass Onion. I was not the only person in the theater who groaned loudly in disgust when his name popped up, and then we laughed at the reaction. This exact thing also happened during the trailer for his elevator movie.


Was the trailer a short of him counting 5 million bucks?
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Blathering Idjut: Why is M. Night Shyamalan accepting this tax break?  Most directors supposedly support independent filmmakers.  This seems like sort of a dick move in his own community.


Because personal ethics seldom exceed 5 million dollars in value.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shoulda been Larry Clark
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just wish that every film set in PA could either not be post apocalyptic or not mention the Eagles at all.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: I guess it depends on if PA was just dispersing taxpayer dollars to film makers for fun or if they were investing in films that were being filmed in PA. Either way the people actually  paying for it are probably fuct though


Scranton invested in a movie called "The trouble with Cali". It didn't end well.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is how arts funding works in Canada too. The government gives Nickelback like 1/2 million a year and their record label another 1/2 million too. All the big names like The Weeknd and Drake all get government funding, while the little up and comers can barely get a grant to record a demo. ITS TOTALLY EFFD UP.
 
Rehab Is For Quitters
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad TFA made it clear that it was M. Night Shyamalan so I wouldn't get him confused with all the other
Night Shyamalans.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Solty Dog: I just wish that every film set in PA could either not be post apocalyptic or not mention the Eagles at all.


There's always Groundhog Day.
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Solty Dog: I just wish that every film set in PA could either not be post apocalyptic or not mention the Eagles at all.



There's always Groundhog Day.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nimbull: If they're going to vote to give some filmmaker five million I want my own five million to help care for my elderly mother. While we're at this lets give five million out to everyone in PA that has to care for elderly relatives that don't live million dollar lifestyles. Money better spent really.


I know a lady whose granddaughter is her paid caregiver by the state
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Green Intern: Solty Dog: I just wish that every film set in PA could either not be post apocalyptic or not mention the Eagles at all.


There's always Groundhog Day.


There's always Groundhog Day

/not a fan of the Nightie, but I hear he does lots of good around the state.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hinged: EvilEgg: That's supply-side economics in a nutshell.


What political party dominates the state?

Let's get to the bottom of this!

Narrator: It was republicans. It's always republicans.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What it is: M. Night production company makes movie(s) in PA employing local people and using local resources, and gets $5 million off their tax burden.
What people hear: M. Night is given $5 million.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

allthesametome: The Green Intern: Solty Dog: I just wish that every film set in PA could either not be post apocalyptic or not mention the Eagles at all.


There's always Groundhog Day.

There's always Groundhog Day

/not a fan of the Nightie, but I hear he does lots of good around the state.


There's always Groundhog Day.

I saw the Wonder Boys in the theater.  It is not a great movie, but the exteriors of Pittsburgh were great.  I've been to Pittsburgh in the winter, and they definitely captured that.
 
Snort
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Did anyone mention a twist yet?
 
ippolit
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Here's article that goes into details.

https://www.inquirer.com/news/m-night-shyamalan-tax-credits-pennsylvania-film-20221128.html
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Begoggle: What it is: M. Night production company makes movie(s) in PA employing local people and using local resources, and gets $5 million off their tax burden.
What people hear: M. Night is given $5 million.


Don't forget the M.!


Lest your darts league be sued or something.
 
SMB2811 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

talkyournonsense: This is how arts funding works in Canada too. The government gives Nickelback like 1/2 million a year and their record label another 1/2 million too. All the big names like The Weeknd and Drake all get government funding, while the little up and comers can barely get a grant to record a demo. ITS TOTALLY EFFD UP.


Arts funding in Canada is done for a different reason and has nothing to do with assisting new or upcoming talent, in fact that would be contrary to the purpose.

Arts funding in Canada is done as a advertisement for Canada, these acts are supposed to be a colossal billboard for Canada. The bigger the billboard, the bigger the impact. Giving it to unknowns is a waste of the programs money.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SMB2811: talkyournonsense: This is how arts funding works in Canada too. The government gives Nickelback like 1/2 million a year and their record label another 1/2 million too. All the big names like The Weeknd and Drake all get government funding, while the little up and comers can barely get a grant to record a demo. ITS TOTALLY EFFD UP.

Arts funding in Canada is done for a different reason and has nothing to do with assisting new or upcoming talent, in fact that would be contrary to the purpose.

Arts funding in Canada is done as a advertisement for Canada, these acts are supposed to be a colossal billboard for Canada. The bigger the billboard, the bigger the impact. Giving it to unknowns is a waste of the programs money.


Doesn't Canada also have a law that X amount of media being broadcast has to be Canadian made?  Seems like they should be supporting up and comers.


This also explains why when my Canadian cousins would come visit they'd be all about some huge Canadian band that nobody had beard of in the US
 
Trocadero
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SMB2811: talkyournonsense: This is how arts funding works in Canada too. The government gives Nickelback like 1/2 million a year and their record label another 1/2 million too. All the big names like The Weeknd and Drake all get government funding, while the little up and comers can barely get a grant to record a demo. ITS TOTALLY EFFD UP.

Arts funding in Canada is done for a different reason and has nothing to do with assisting new or upcoming talent, in fact that would be contrary to the purpose.

Arts funding in Canada is done as a advertisement for Canada, these acts are supposed to be a colossal billboard for Canada. The bigger the billboard, the bigger the impact. Giving it to unknowns is a waste of the programs money.


jaredmobarak.comView Full Size
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: I guess it depends on if PA was just dispersing taxpayer dollars to film makers for fun or if they were investing in films that were being filmed in PA. Either way the people actually  paying for it are probably fuct though


There is a group of twenty somethings filming a movie here in Bradford County I think that counts but instead of helping them let's help a dude who will make a movie in Philly with a crew from Hollywood and who already probably has financing set up
 
alice_600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Nimbull: If they're going to vote to give some filmmaker five million I want my own five million to help care for my elderly mother. While we're at this lets give five million out to everyone in PA that has to care for elderly relatives that don't live million dollar lifestyles. Money better spent really.

I know a lady whose granddaughter is her paid caregiver by the state


Lucky her. I tried and they told me no because Dad was in the mental health category and not dementia or alizemers.
 
MinatoArisato013
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Hinged: EvilEgg: That's supply-side economics in a nutshell.


What political party dominates the state?

Let's get to the bottom of this!


The Republicans still control the State House and Senate currently. How does it feel proving to others how big of a fool you are?
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Begoggle: What it is: M. Night production company makes movie(s) in PA employing local people and using local resources, and gets $5 million off their tax burden.
What people hear: M. Night is given $5 million.


So he filmed "Servant" in PA and that's cool. Independent PA filmmakers think that he should get a tax credit, just not their tax credit
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Begoggle: What it is: M. Night production company makes movie(s) in PA employing local people and using local resources, and gets $5 million off their tax burden.
What people hear: M. Night is given $5 million.


M, Night was given $5Mil that he already had if he wanted to use it.  Who will likely employ a lot of non-locals

Whereas art student without two nickels could have used it to actually employ locals (because that's the only people they know) to make a project that couldn't otherwise be funded.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: I just wish that every film set in PA could either not be post apocalyptic or not mention the Eagles at all.


Mysteries of Pittsburgh
Witness
Slapshot( mom from a Christmas story has a topless scene)
Lucky Numbers
Girl Interupted
Gettysburg
Hoffa(a couple of scenes filmed around Lake Raystown)
Major League Two(scenes filmed at City Island baseball field)
At Close Range

Though Eagles may have been mentioned in Witness
 
shinji3i
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MinatoArisato013: Hinged: EvilEgg: That's supply-side economics in a nutshell.


What political party dominates the state?

Let's get to the bottom of this!

The Republicans still control the State House and Senate currently. How does it feel proving to others how big of a fool you are?


Republicans and not understanding how the different branches of government work, name a more iconic duo.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
At least it's not going to that hack Damon Lindelof across the river there.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
He can trickle it down
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Let's just give it all to Kevin Smith on the condition that he moves to PA. He's done wonders for NJ.
 
ippolit
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Slapshot( mom from a Christmas story has a topless scene)


Had to look that up.

Animated goodness (NSFW) :
https://imgur.io/DWhzUHp?r
 
2KanZam [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Nimbull: If they're going to vote to give some filmmaker five million I want my own five million to help care for my elderly mother. While we're at this lets give five million out to everyone in PA that has to care for elderly relatives that don't live million dollar lifestyles. Money better spent really.


Nope... like me, you will do it and do it for free and alone.

It will break you mentally, spiritually and financially.

Then one day it will all be over and fewer people will care.
 
NutWrench
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

sotua: WHAT A TWIST!


"But that makes no sen-"
"PLOT TWIST!"
 
a perfectly serviceable can of spooge
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ippolit: spongeboob: Slapshot( mom from a Christmas story has a topless scene)

Had to look that up.

Animated goodness (NSFW) :
https://imgur.io/DWhzUHp?r


Ow, my eye!
 
MyMindIsGoingDave
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Solty Dog: I just wish that every film set in PA could either not be post apocalyptic or not mention the Eagles at all.

Mysteries of Pittsburgh
Witness
Slapshot( mom from a Christmas story has a topless scene)
Lucky Numbers
Girl Interupted
Gettysburg
Hoffa(a couple of scenes filmed around Lake Raystown)
Major League Two(scenes filmed at City Island baseball field)
At Close Range

Though Eagles may have been mentioned in Witness


I seem to remember 8MM having some scenes shot near Harrisburg.....
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Dude should have retired after the first hit. He's kind of like Kevin Smith, who has what 7 movies based off that first Clerks. The only good thing he does is talk about the shiat he's made, he can tell a good story in person. But he ain't that talented.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SMB2811: talkyournonsense: This is how arts funding works in Canada too. The government gives Nickelback like 1/2 million a year and their record label another 1/2 million too. All the big names like The Weeknd and Drake all get government funding, while the little up and comers can barely get a grant to record a demo. ITS TOTALLY EFFD UP.

Arts funding in Canada is done for a different reason and has nothing to do with assisting new or upcoming talent, in fact that would be contrary to the purpose.

Arts funding in Canada is done as a advertisement for Canada, these acts are supposed to be a colossal billboard for Canada. The bigger the billboard, the bigger the impact. Giving it to unknowns is a waste of the programs money.


Each funding organization has its own mandate. And yeah one of them, the one with the most money, is advertising for Canadian Content. Just because they're doing what they're supposed to do with the money doesn't mean Im not allow to think it's bullshiat. I would prefer to fund the up and comers with our tax $. Not buy Chad another McLaren.
 
Displayed 50 of 57 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.