(NPR)   How adopting some of the principles of improv comedy can improve your overall life.
19
344 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Nov 2022 at 9:34 PM



Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Remember that if you're ever trying to convey seriousness, intimacy, or emotional depth, the best way to do it is to carry around a portable folding stool that you can quickly plop down and perch upon. It's important, though, that you sit on the edge of the stool, not on its center. You can perch one foot on the cross bar, but the other must remain on the floor.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Does it really count as a heckler if it's your SO or mother?
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Don't go home on Open Mom Night, because, eww, gross.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I agree with all of the circumstances, scene setting, and character development posited in this article.  I fact I'm going to agree with it for 30 minutes and call it Harold.

- Improv!
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hecklers, Passersby, Women and Children... why make a distinction?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yes, and?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Yes, and?


. . . and if we can find my keys, we can drive out of here!
 
Salmon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
does making farting noises with your armpits while in line at the supermarket count?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Salmon: does making farting noises with your armpits while in line at the supermarket count?


when Al Bundy did it counted.
 
zez
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Just because

Whose Line Is It Anyway - Richard Simmons CLOSED CAPTIONED
Youtube zML2J7lx76c
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I bought some powdered water, but I don't know what to add

If I put two engines in my car, would I drive twice as fast?

I'm not afraid of heights, I am afraid of widths

Why do they call them apartments when they are really close together?

Why is abbreviated such a long word?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Thanks, you've been a great crowd. Please, try the veal and don't forget to tip over your waitress.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Yes, and?


No.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

steklo: I bought some powdered water, but I don't know what to add

If I put two engines in my car, would I drive twice as fast?

I'm not afraid of heights, I am afraid of widths

Why do they call them apartments when they are really close together?

Why is abbreviated such a long word?

[Fark user image image 480x360]

Thanks, you've been a great crowd. Please, try the veal and don't forget to tip over your waitress.


That's stand-up, not improv.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If I practiced 'self love' in front of others, I'd get arrested.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: steklo: I bought some powdered water, but I don't know what to add

If I put two engines in my car, would I drive twice as fast?

I'm not afraid of heights, I am afraid of widths

Why do they call them apartments when they are really close together?

Why is abbreviated such a long word?

[Fark user image image 480x360]

Thanks, you've been a great crowd. Please, try the veal and don't forget to tip over your waitress.

That's stand-up, not improv.


Aaaaand?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: That's stand-up, not improv.


I have failed my comedy exam. I'll hand in my water shooting lapel flower and my handheld buzzer at the door when I came in.

When it comes to improv?  I've always liked Christopher Guest movies.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Lucifer Doesn't Understand Improv | Season 3 Ep. 15 | LUCIFER
Youtube Ylzo7XndR_o
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Improv for an audience is quite a different thing than improv actors do in general acting classes (that is, not learning to do 'improv' comedy for audiences).

There's no hunting for punchlines, though that can definitely be a useful skill. Instead there's a focus on one principle TFA doesn't mention: listening. You're not just waiting for your turn to talk, you're very actively consuming everything your partners do & say and finding an authentic reaction to that. The idea is to learn to fake that even when you're doing your 50th performance of a fully scripted, choreographed, and rehearsed show. But it's obviously a great real-world skill too. Not the faking, but paying attention and accepting what people are telling you.
 
