(USA Today)   Thirty million in the US will be affected the Weather Avocado of Doom starting today
26
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile I have a blue sky and full sun. I need to sweep acorns off the drive and walkway while the sun shines.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An exacerbated Haas-ard.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The inner nihilist in me is rooting for full-on "Damnation Alley."
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile I'm stuck in the guacamole of blah.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to take advantage of the above average temps and clean out the attic this week.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it's nice and sunny here...going to be in the high 60's. low 70's and the storm is approaching us. We'll get it sometime today/tonight and it will be gone sometime tomorrow really quickly.

I do hope there are no tornadoes for anyone.

johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno if I was to pick a plant to symbolize our winter weather patterns, it would be something more like an artichoke than an avocado.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And here I am with an empty bag of corn chips.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got a couple inches (that's what she said) of snow here in Denver overnight.  It's going to be in the 50s by Friday, so standard Colorado weather...
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just make a shiatload of toast and hipsters will do the rest.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Only if you have THC infused avocado spread.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

If it means I get a Landmaster of my own, I'm all for it

ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the pits.
 
Kann
‘’ 1 hour ago  
meanwhile here on the Big Island we will try to avoid lava
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

"Hot Day on Long Mountain"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorry, couldn't resist. I wrote a song about making toast.

Enjoy.

Toast
Youtube 6pHZaURXRhU
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Still suffering from the pomegranate of dryness out here.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Six times the population of Finland.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If Ohio has 50 degrees Christmas like last year, I am packing up and moving to Canada.
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's not Fark, it's yesterdays crappy "news"
 
Rindred
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Pretty boring start, so far.
 
Cultured [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

I'd enjoy my commute a lot more if I were driving that thing. I mean, I love my civic because of the good mileage and reliability and whatnot, but it doesn't have rocket launchers.
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Yes, I'm high.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Calm Before The Storm
Youtube jZxFom-4VUY
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Or a fridge.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
We used to just call it winter.
 
