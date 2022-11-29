 Skip to content
"Eight persons are divided into four different partners. Each pair is arranged in a square, with one couple on each side of the square, facing the center" Happy Square Dancing (or Orgy) Day.
    Square dance, square dance form of folk dancing, National Square Dancing Day, Dance, Scottish folk dance, Western American square dance  
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
My favorite day in gym class!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: My favorite day in gym class!


4th grade...

OMG! I had to hold a girl's hand!
 
wxboy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I prefer rhombus dancing.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Brought to you by Henry Ford because commies and Jewish people don't square dance according to him.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

wxboy: I prefer rhombus dancing.


I LOL'd in real life.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Honor your partner!
Honor your corner!
All join hands, circle to the left.

Ragin' Asian: Brought to you by Henry Ford because commies and Jewish people don't square dance according to him.


No, but we did do the hora at my wedding and I'm not even Jewish.
 
Hinged
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Line Dancing is worse (though it's kind of a variation).
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The roots are more with Celtic dances (Reels, Jigs, etc) than anything else. Other Euro influences did come later.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Maybe my math or my dancing is wrong but subby and I do NOT agree here. When eight persons are divided into four partners it is neither square dancing nor an orgy. It is tandem human centipedes
 
1funguy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Orgy day for me.
Tyvm
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Brought to you by Henry Ford because commies and Jewish people don't square dance according to him.


Those negroes with their Jewish-inspired jazz dancing...  It can't be trusted!
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
In high school a friend convinced me to go to a square dancing class because "it will be full of girls!"

Total sausage fest.

So much for that.
 
Pop and Miracle Whip [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ahhh.. The horrors of Elementary school.

Still better than cursive writing (left-handed).

/You couldn't break me, Mrs. Parker!
//Still left-handed
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Square dancing day or as the PE teacher called it: 4th period drinky time
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: My favorite day in gym class!


Illinois?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

steklo: I had to hold a girl's hand!


It was Jr High for us and there was one all-male gym class because of the numbers of students and scheduling matters. They had to hold hands and dance with male partners.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The skirts and the bolo ties make me cringe.  The music is worse.  Kill me now.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Why is it that white people end up coming up with the least involved, least romantic courtship rituals?

//white
//still don't get it.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Brought to you by Henry Ford because commies and Jewish people don't square dance according to him.


Cannot overstate this.  Square dancing was put into school curriculums because of Henry Ford, commies, Jews, and negros.  One of many weird things about the USA which has its roots grounded in racism.  See also, Oklahoma Panhandle.
 
