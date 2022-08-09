 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   Day 279 of WW3: Russians could soon mobilize men in occupied part of Kherson. Orcs to bring in riot police to carry out mobilizing men in the southern occupied territories. What could possibly go wrong? It's your Tuesday Ukraine war discussion   (cnbc.com) divider line
45
    More: News, Ukraine, Russia, Ukrainians, International Atomic Energy Agency, Vladimir Putin, Crimea, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, nuclear power plant  
•       •       •

230 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 29 Nov 2022 at 8:00 AM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



45 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
All right. I've spent some time updating the spreadsheet for the new "month" of December, starting Nov. 29th (through Dec. 258th). I figured out a quick way to link and update the Rolling Average charts. Hopefully I didn't break the spreadsheet. Please let me know if you find any errors.

I decided that the sparklines showing the quarterly losses were silly. I've replaced them with Rolling Average sparklines for 30-Day and 7-Day figures.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn it.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good morning everyone.

I have a meeting in two minutes and then i'm hopping a bus and am meeting an ex coworker for christmas beers and cocaine in the old town at the christmas market.

at least, he said we were going to do cocaine but im not sure if he was being serious or not. I dont think i've done cocaine in 30 years or so. I wonder if it'll kill me?

Anyway this guy is originally russian, came to germany as a kid and grew up here but he speaks it fluently and has relatives back in Yekatrinburg or somewhere in the east of european russia. I know he's pro ukraine but still curious to see what his opinions are on the whole thing. Tempted to wear the fellas hoodie but decided against it.

Keep calm and slava ukraini.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Just saw a channel 4 Brit interview a Ukrainian on Donetsk frontline. He mentions the Ruskies should be within half a km of their trench. When journalist expresses that this is too close for comfort, he reassures her that things are ok because he has super power

Journalist: what super power?
Soldier: (smiles matter-of-factly) I'm Ukrainian
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Good morning everyone.

I have a meeting in two minutes and then i'm hopping a bus and am meeting an ex coworker for christmas beers and cocaine in the old town at the christmas market.

at least, he said we were going to do cocaine but im not sure if he was being serious or not. I dont think i've done cocaine in 30 years or so. I wonder if it'll kill me?

Anyway this guy is originally russian, came to germany as a kid and grew up here but he speaks it fluently and has relatives back in Yekatrinburg or somewhere in the east of european russia. I know he's pro ukraine but still curious to see what his opinions are on the whole thing. Tempted to wear the fellas hoodie but decided against it.

Keep calm and slava ukraini.


Good luck, and don't die.
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for November 19 to November 25 and the welfare check ins. Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm just gonna apologise ahead of time today if i end up biting someones head off in thread during the day. Day started off OK and busy and then all at once went back into stress and headache. I'll not go into details (suffice to say, resurgence of same problem raised here in the thread weeks ago). Please bear with me, and maybe just gently slap me down with a pointer to this post if i become a tad to agressive with sometone? Thanks in advance.

/slava ukraini
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Good morning everyone.

I have a meeting in two minutes and then i'm hopping a bus and am meeting an ex coworker for christmas beers and cocaine in the old town at the christmas market.

at least, he said we were going to do cocaine but im not sure if he was being serious or not. I dont think i've done cocaine in 30 years or so. I wonder if it'll kill me?

Anyway this guy is originally russian, came to germany as a kid and grew up here but he speaks it fluently and has relatives back in Yekatrinburg or somewhere in the east of european russia. I know he's pro ukraine but still curious to see what his opinions are on the whole thing. Tempted to wear the fellas hoodie but decided against it.

Keep calm and slava ukraini.


If you snort the coke off one of your friends body parts, remember to look him right in the eyes while doing so.  It is important to establish dominance.
 
Muta
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
No coffee yet?

* heats up a coffee pot of water and pours some Sanka into it *
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
We're probably already there but as far as confirmation goes we're well on pace to hit 100,000 confirmed russians dead by Christmas.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So you have the Ukrainian army, and the Russian army. Then in the occupied city you have some Russian guys, and then Russian riot police coming in from the rear to force them to join the Russian army being beaten by the Ukrainians.....

This is getting incredibly silly.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Muta: No coffee yet?

* heats up a coffee pot of water and pours some Sanka into it *


Sorry, the kiddie pool is being sanitized again. Honestly, people....
 
Oneiros
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below)

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org
Volunteers for Ukraine:  https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/


Humanitarian aid:

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees: https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

UNICEF:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/chloesorvino/2022/11/07/jos-andrs-has-some-things-to-get-off-his-chest-as-world-central-kitchen-prepares-for-brutal-ukraine-winter/?sh=30f088451fd5

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:
Halifax: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara: https://amdforhope.com/
New York: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).  For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.  Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .  To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .  Female warriors needing uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .  Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian ; free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825. (And if you want to learn Ukrainian, sign up with Pimsleur before the end of the year: https://www.pimsleur.com/c/free-ukrainian )

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider shipping time/delays for Christmas presents, so order early):

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: SarniGames ; nightcatstudios ; Best Way ; N-Game Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Good morning everyone.

I have a meeting in two minutes and then i'm hopping a bus and am meeting an ex coworker for christmas beers and cocaine in the old town at the christmas market.

at least, he said we were going to do cocaine but im not sure if he was being serious or not. I dont think i've done cocaine in 30 years or so. I wonder if it'll kill me?

Anyway this guy is originally russian, came to germany as a kid and grew up here but he speaks it fluently and has relatives back in Yekatrinburg or somewhere in the east of european russia. I know he's pro ukraine but still curious to see what his opinions are on the whole thing. Tempted to wear the fellas hoodie but decided against it.

Keep calm and slava ukraini.


Not entirely sure what biological effect something like cocaine would have on your specific foot condition, but i can't imagine it can be good at all. Personally i'd suggest avoiding consumption of it for the simple reason that whatever it could be cut with might not be too positive for your still-needed healing, but that's just me.
 
GrogSmash2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Harlee: All right. I've spent some time updating the spreadsheet for the new "month" of December, starting Nov. 29th (through Dec. 258th). I figured out a quick way to link and update the Rolling Average charts. Hopefully I didn't break the spreadsheet. Please let me know if you find any errors.

I decided that the sparklines showing the quarterly losses were silly. I've replaced them with Rolling Average sparklines for 30-Day and 7-Day figures.

[Fark user image 850x850]
[Fark user image 850x786]

[Fark user image 484x1500]


Like the new format.
 
GrogSmash2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Good morning everyone.

I have a meeting in two minutes and then i'm hopping a bus and am meeting an ex coworker for christmas beers and cocaine in the old town at the christmas market.

at least, he said we were going to do cocaine but im not sure if he was being serious or not. I dont think i've done cocaine in 30 years or so. I wonder if it'll kill me?

Anyway this guy is originally russian, came to germany as a kid and grew up here but he speaks it fluently and has relatives back in Yekatrinburg or somewhere in the east of european russia. I know he's pro ukraine but still curious to see what his opinions are on the whole thing. Tempted to wear the fellas hoodie but decided against it.

Keep calm and slava ukraini.


Fark it....   wear the hoodie.  His   reaction will tell you his stance.
 
Muta
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A Poseidon loitering in a very small area with its transponder on.

Fark user imageView Full Size


They're letting a sub know that we know were they are.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

LeftisRightisWrong: We're probably already there but as far as confirmation goes we're well on pace to hit 100,000 confirmed russians dead by Christmas.


Last few days saw scattered reports (can't recall specific citations or confirmations, usually only saw the posts while catchup scrolling through the thread) of some disease outbreak amongst the russian conscripts in the troop staging areas in russia before they get sent to Ukraine, like in Belgorod. Someone mentioned it seemed to be a remarkibly similar instance to the Spanish Flu thing from WW1.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The 4th brother in the Long Hand family, LRU from 🇨🇵, has arrived in 🇺🇦!#UAarmy now is even more powerful for deterring&destroying the enemy.
That is a visible result of friendship between @ZelenskyyUa and @EmmanuelMacron
Thank you to @SebLecornu, the government & people of 🇨🇵! pic.twitter.com/ENcsiOYJw9
- Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) November 29, 2022

/bookmark
//busy morning
///back later
 
GrogSmash2
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

GrogSmash2: Father_Jack: Good morning everyone.

I have a meeting in two minutes and then i'm hopping a bus and am meeting an ex coworker for christmas beers and cocaine in the old town at the christmas market.

at least, he said we were going to do cocaine but im not sure if he was being serious or not. I dont think i've done cocaine in 30 years or so. I wonder if it'll kill me?

Anyway this guy is originally russian, came to germany as a kid and grew up here but he speaks it fluently and has relatives back in Yekatrinburg or somewhere in the east of european russia. I know he's pro ukraine but still curious to see what his opinions are on the whole thing. Tempted to wear the fellas hoodie but decided against it.

Keep calm and slava ukraini.

Fark it....   wear the hoodie.  His   reaction will tell you his stance.


More to the farking point... you are actively mobile and social again!  At least  until the surgery :P

Then we roll the dice once more...
 
mederu
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Russian T-80s spotted with winter camo
Youtube D6cpll2IeRg

Yesterdays Artur
 
mederu
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
28 Nov: Satellite Footage EXPOSES WEAKNESS in Russian Defense | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube zDjrxnwqxrU

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine

No Denys, he's travelling to safety
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
We've seen the concrete 'cryangles' that russia has used to build a defense line, right?

Ukraine can defeat those easily:  Line up a bunch of washers in the Ukraine side of the line.  The russians will tear through their defenses so they could get free washers.

/ I need coffee
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Good morning everyone.

I have a meeting in two minutes and then i'm hopping a bus and am meeting an ex coworker for christmas beers and cocaine in the old town at the christmas market.

at least, he said we were going to do cocaine but im not sure if he was being serious or not. I dont think i've done cocaine in 30 years or so. I wonder if it'll kill me?

Anyway this guy is originally russian, came to germany as a kid and grew up here but he speaks it fluently and has relatives back in Yekatrinburg or somewhere in the east of european russia. I know he's pro ukraine but still curious to see what his opinions are on the whole thing. Tempted to wear the fellas hoodie but decided against it.

Keep calm and slava ukraini.


The good thing about cocaine is if you OD hard enough, you can still function for a good 6 months before you realize you're dead.
 
TWX
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Muta: No coffee yet?

* heats up a coffee pot of water and pours some Sanka into it *


I hope you didn't use that pitcher that was out on the counter next to the stovetop, It was a supersaturated solution of salt.  I was experimenting, comparing with the tears of the tankies and deniers.
 
GrogSmash2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Tracianne: The 4th brother in the Long Hand family, LRU from 🇨🇵, has arrived in 🇺🇦!#UAarmy now is even more powerful for deterring&destroying the enemy.
That is a visible result of friendship between @ZelenskyyUa and @EmmanuelMacron
Thank you to @SebLecornu, the government & people of 🇨🇵! pic.twitter.com/ENcsiOYJw9
- Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) November 29, 2022

/bookmark
//busy morning
///back later


Regarding yesterday Traci... EVERYTHING you post is appreciated by the regulars.

The booms.
The humanitarian shots... aka rescue pets..
The sexy...
The stress filled  "WTF  am I going to do?" posts (I've done a few of those myself)(...

Don't let any haters here discourage you.  The asshats go by the wayside OK?  I couldn't do what you do, working your job at home, and wading through the cesspool of twiter, and still be productive and as  positive as you are...

We appreciate every damned thing you do  here.
 
mederu
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Orcish riot police in orcish quality gear? what could possible go wrong?
/Give an orc a fire, he'll be warm for a day
//Set an orc on fire, he'll be warm for the rest of his life
///Fark the orcs
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* Any reports that Russian soldiers are freezing to death in their trenches on the front are false. As all are aware, the Russian Army's logistics and planning section has been staffed with an entirely new set of professionals dedicated to delivering quality winter gear to the soldiers, and any videos you might have seen are simply those soldier's efforts at winning the 'Freeze Game' promotional competition hosted by Tasty Period in celebration of the release of the new Gopnik Spice McFlurry. As the grand prize consists of a season pass to BlyaatLand some soldiers have taken this fun game so far as to dust snow all over themselves or to have crystalized bits of their arms or legs broken off by drone strikes. Winners in the Freeze Game are to be announced on Wednesday, and memorial services will be held on Thursday.

* Additionally, any rumors that a mood of anxiety or apprehension has struck Moscow can be easily disproved by simply observing the spontaneous demonstrations of support for the Special Military Operation in Ukraine which are organized daily by the FSB, with hundreds of Russian citizens jumping over bullets with tears of joy in their eyes. As a gesture of thanks to our patriotic peoples, the Ministry of Culture has increased the vodka ration to six gallons a week.

* Crtiticism of last night's episode of Russia One's brand new science fiction program Tsar Trek, 'The Naked Time,' has been taken to heart by the producers of the program, and changes to upcoming episodes will be made. New writers are being contracted from among the inmates at maximum-security correctional colony No. 3, and the previous writers who felt the world needed to see a three-way between Captain Kirkovitch, Mr. Spockula, and Chekov will be sent to the front.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Tracianne: The 4th brother in the Long Hand family, LRU from 🇨🇵, has arrived in 🇺🇦!#UAarmy now is even more powerful for deterring&destroying the enemy.
That is a visible result of friendship between @ZelenskyyUa and @EmmanuelMacron
Thank you to @SebLecornu, the government & people of 🇨🇵! pic.twitter.com/ENcsiOYJw9
- Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) November 29, 2022

/bookmark
//busy morning
///back later


Exactly what Grogsmash said above. Please don't let the assholes get you down, sick us on 'em instead. More entertainment value that way.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

toraque: [Fark user image image 240x138]

In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* Any reports that Russian soldiers are freezing to death in their trenches on the front are false. As all are aware, the Russian Army's logistics and planning section has been staffed with an entirely new set of professionals dedicated to delivering quality winter gear to the soldiers, and any videos you might have seen are simply those soldier's efforts at winning the 'Freeze Game' promotional competition hosted by Tasty Period in celebration of the release of the new Gopnik Spice McFlurry. As the grand prize consists of a season pass to BlyaatLand some soldiers have taken this fun game so far as to dust snow all over themselves or to have crystalized bits of their arms or legs broken off by drone strikes. Winners in the Freeze Game are to be announced on Wednesday, and memorial services will be held on Thursday.

* Additionally, any rumors that a mood of anxiety or apprehension has struck Moscow can be easily disproved by simply observing the spontaneous demonstrations of support for the Special Military Operation in Ukraine which are organized daily by the FSB, with hundreds of Russian citizens jumping over bullets with tears of joy in their eyes. As a gesture of thanks to our patriotic peoples, the Ministry of Culture has increased the vodka ration to six gallons a week.

* Crtiticism of last night's episode of Russia One's brand new science fiction program Tsar Trek, 'The Naked Time,' has been taken to heart by the producers of the program, and changes to upcoming episodes will be made. New writers are being contracted from among the inmates at maximum-security correctional colony No. 3, and the previous writers who felt the world needed to see a three-way between Captain Kirkovitch, Mr. Spockula, and Chekov will be sent to the front.


You brilliant son of a biatch
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

toraque: [Fark user image 240x138] [View Full Size image _x_]

In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* Any reports that Russian soldiers are freezing to death in their trenches on the front are false. As all are aware, the Russian Army's logistics and planning section has been staffed with an entirely new set of professionals dedicated to delivering quality winter gear to the soldiers, and any videos you might have seen are simply those soldier's efforts at winning the 'Freeze Game' promotional competition hosted by Tasty Period in celebration of the release of the new Gopnik Spice McFlurry. As the grand prize consists of a season pass to BlyaatLand some soldiers have taken this fun game so far as to dust snow all over themselves or to have crystalized bits of their arms or legs broken off by drone strikes. Winners in the Freeze Game are to be announced on Wednesday, and memorial services will be held on Thursday.

* Additionally, any rumors that a mood of anxiety or apprehension has struck Moscow can be easily disproved by simply observing the spontaneous demonstrations of support for the Special Military Operation in Ukraine which are organized daily by the FSB, with hundreds of Russian citizens jumping over bullets with tears of joy in their eyes. As a gesture of thanks to our patriotic peoples, the Ministry of Culture has increased the vodka ration to six gallons a week.

* Crtiticism of last night's episode of Russia One's brand new science fiction program Tsar Trek, 'The Naked Time,' has been taken to heart by the producers of the program, and changes to upcoming episodes will be made. New writers are being contracted from among the inmates at maximum-security correctional colony No. 3, and the previous writers who felt the world needed to see a three-way between Captain Kirkovitch, Mr. Spockula, and Chekov will be sent to the front.


Is someone keeping a database of all of these posts from back when they started? I have a feeling that making a book of this once the war ends (and possibly sending the profit to Ukraine to help reconstruction) would do well, at least under us Farkers.
 
GrogSmash2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Tracianne: The 4th brother in the Long Hand family, LRU from 🇨🇵, has arrived in 🇺🇦!#UAarmy now is even more powerful for deterring&destroying the enemy.
That is a visible result of friendship between @ZelenskyyUa and @EmmanuelMacron
Thank you to @SebLecornu, the government & people of 🇨🇵! pic.twitter.com/ENcsiOYJw9
- Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) November 29, 2022

/bookmark
//busy morning
///back later

Exactly what Grogsmash said above. Please don't let the assholes get you down, sick us on 'em instead. More entertainment value that way.


Damned farking straight.  You be  you... ignore the assholes.  We will deal with them.
 
Jesterling [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Just saw a channel 4 Brit interview a Ukrainian on Donetsk frontline. He mentions the Ruskies should be within half a km of their trench. When journalist expresses that this is too close for comfort, he reassures her that things are ok because he has super power

Journalist: what super power?
Soldier: (smiles matter-of-factly) I'm Ukrainian


Dodging Russian bullets in Ukraine's freezing trenches
Youtube 4i-BsJq1gTs


(1:30ish)
 
GrogSmash2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: toraque: [Fark user image 240x138] [View Full Size image _x_]

In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* Any reports that Russian soldiers are freezing to death in their trenches on the front are false. As all are aware, the Russian Army's logistics and planning section has been staffed with an entirely new set of professionals dedicated to delivering quality winter gear to the soldiers, and any videos you might have seen are simply those soldier's efforts at winning the 'Freeze Game' promotional competition hosted by Tasty Period in celebration of the release of the new Gopnik Spice McFlurry. As the grand prize consists of a season pass to BlyaatLand some soldiers have taken this fun game so far as to dust snow all over themselves or to have crystalized bits of their arms or legs broken off by drone strikes. Winners in the Freeze Game are to be announced on Wednesday, and memorial services will be held on Thursday.

* Additionally, any rumors that a mood of anxiety or apprehension has struck Moscow can be easily disproved by simply observing the spontaneous demonstrations of support for the Special Military Operation in Ukraine which are organized daily by the FSB, with hundreds of Russian citizens jumping over bullets with tears of joy in their eyes. As a gesture of thanks to our patriotic peoples, the Ministry of Culture has increased the vodka ration to six gallons a week.

* Crtiticism of last night's episode of Russia One's brand new science fiction program Tsar Trek, 'The Naked Time,' has been taken to heart by the producers of the program, and changes to upcoming episodes will be made. New writers are being contracted from among the inmates at maximum-security correctional colony No. 3, and the previous writers who felt the world needed to see a three-way between Captain Kirkovitch, Mr. Spockula, and Chekov will be sent to the front.

Is someone keeping a database of all of these posts from back when they started? I have a feeling ...


At some point someone mentioned the idea of this thread being the subject of a university level course on the war, and the psychology of the western public.  I was absolute horrified.

I don't need to be dissected by 18yr olds who have no concept of what life actually is. :P
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So the orcs' "plan" is to try conscripting Ukrainians in the orcupied territories to fight for them?

They're going to give Ukrainians guns ... in the orcupied territories ... after abusing the locals for nine months.

WTF are they smoking?

...

Belay my last. There is NO POSSIBLE WAY this could ever backfire on the orcs. This is a BRILLIANT IDEA. I applaud the orc 'leadership' for such out-of-the-box thinking. The war is as good as over.
 
fasahd
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Muta: No coffee yet?

* heats up a coffee pot of water and pours some Sanka into it *


That works. I mean if you have cocaine, who needs caffeine?
 
ZaphodTheSmall
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: LeftisRightisWrong: We're probably already there but as far as confirmation goes we're well on pace to hit 100,000 confirmed russians dead by Christmas.

Last few days saw scattered reports (can't recall specific citations or confirmations, usually only saw the posts while catchup scrolling through the thread) of some disease outbreak amongst the russian conscripts in the troop staging areas in russia before they get sent to Ukraine, like in Belgorod. Someone mentioned it seemed to be a remarkibly similar instance to the Spanish Flu thing from WW1.


But those killed or otherwise eliminated by disease inside Russia would not be among the Russian losses that the UAF report, right?
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Look, Harlee made a buy/sell graph for short term stock options of the Russian funeral business:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Good morning everyone.

I have a meeting in two minutes and then i'm hopping a bus and am meeting an ex coworker for christmas beers and cocaine in the old town at the christmas market.

at least, he said we were going to do cocaine but im not sure if he was being serious or not. I dont think i've done cocaine in 30 years or so. I wonder if it'll kill me?

Anyway this guy is originally russian, came to germany as a kid and grew up here but he speaks it fluently and has relatives back in Yekatrinburg or somewhere in the east of european russia. I know he's pro ukraine but still curious to see what his opinions are on the whole thing. Tempted to wear the fellas hoodie but decided against it.

Keep calm and slava ukraini.


In all seriousness test for fentanyl first.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

GrogSmash2: Smoking GNU: toraque: [Fark user image 240x138] [View Full Size image _x_]

In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* Any reports that Russian soldiers are freezing to death in their trenches on the front are false. As all are aware, the Russian Army's logistics and planning section has been staffed with an entirely new set of professionals dedicated to delivering quality winter gear to the soldiers, and any videos you might have seen are simply those soldier's efforts at winning the 'Freeze Game' promotional competition hosted by Tasty Period in celebration of the release of the new Gopnik Spice McFlurry. As the grand prize consists of a season pass to BlyaatLand some soldiers have taken this fun game so far as to dust snow all over themselves or to have crystalized bits of their arms or legs broken off by drone strikes. Winners in the Freeze Game are to be announced on Wednesday, and memorial services will be held on Thursday.

* Additionally, any rumors that a mood of anxiety or apprehension has struck Moscow can be easily disproved by simply observing the spontaneous demonstrations of support for the Special Military Operation in Ukraine which are organized daily by the FSB, with hundreds of Russian citizens jumping over bullets with tears of joy in their eyes. As a gesture of thanks to our patriotic peoples, the Ministry of Culture has increased the vodka ration to six gallons a week.

* Crtiticism of last night's episode of Russia One's brand new science fiction program Tsar Trek, 'The Naked Time,' has been taken to heart by the producers of the program, and changes to upcoming episodes will be made. New writers are being contracted from among the inmates at maximum-security correctional colony No. 3, and the previous writers who felt the world needed to see a three-way between Captain Kirkovitch, Mr. Spockula, and Chekov will be sent to the front.

Is someone keeping a database of all of these posts from back when they started? I ha ...


I meant specifically Toraques' posts, the "In Further Corrections" ones.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Smoking GNU: Is someone keeping a database of all of these posts from back when they started? I have a feeling that making a book of this once the war ends (and possibly sending the profit to Ukraine to help reconstruction) would do well, at least under us Farkers.


Will the intro be by Baghdad Bob?
Fark user image
How can you not trust that guy with war news?
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ModernLuddite: So you have the Ukrainian army, and the Russian army. Then in the occupied city you have some Russian guys, and then Russian riot police coming in from the rear to force them to join the Russian army being beaten by the Ukrainians.....

This is getting incredibly silly.


Fark user imageView Full Size


"Don't make me say it...."
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Smoking GNU: toraque: [Fark user image 240x138] [View Full Size image _x_]

In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* Any reports that Russian soldiers are freezing to death in their trenches on the front are false. As all are aware, the Russian Army's logistics and planning section has been staffed with an entirely new set of professionals dedicated to delivering quality winter gear to the soldiers, and any videos you might have seen are simply those soldier's efforts at winning the 'Freeze Game' promotional competition hosted by Tasty Period in celebration of the release of the new Gopnik Spice McFlurry. As the grand prize consists of a season pass to BlyaatLand some soldiers have taken this fun game so far as to dust snow all over themselves or to have crystalized bits of their arms or legs broken off by drone strikes. Winners in the Freeze Game are to be announced on Wednesday, and memorial services will be held on Thursday.

* Additionally, any rumors that a mood of anxiety or apprehension has struck Moscow can be easily disproved by simply observing the spontaneous demonstrations of support for the Special Military Operation in Ukraine which are organized daily by the FSB, with hundreds of Russian citizens jumping over bullets with tears of joy in their eyes. As a gesture of thanks to our patriotic peoples, the Ministry of Culture has increased the vodka ration to six gallons a week.

* Crtiticism of last night's episode of Russia One's brand new science fiction program Tsar Trek, 'The Naked Time,' has been taken to heart by the producers of the program, and changes to upcoming episodes will be made. New writers are being contracted from among the inmates at maximum-security correctional colony No. 3, and the previous writers who felt the world needed to see a three-way between Captain Kirkovitch, Mr. Spockula, and Chekov will be sent to the front.

Is someone keeping a database of all of these posts from back when they started? I have a feeling ...


IIRC, Toraque has a running record of all of them, and we've talked about publishing them as a book when the war is over. I have tried contacting Phil Foglio to illustrate the book, but they never got back to me. I assume Foglio is too busy. I suggest we hire the artist who illustrates the Fark Anthologies, because she does awesome work.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Smoking GNU: GrogSmash2: Smoking GNU: toraque: [Fark user image 240x138] [View Full Size image _x_]

In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* Any reports that Russian soldiers are freezing to death in their trenches on the front are false. As all are aware, the Russian Army's logistics and planning section has been staffed with an entirely new set of professionals dedicated to delivering quality winter gear to the soldiers, and any videos you might have seen are simply those soldier's efforts at winning the 'Freeze Game' promotional competition hosted by Tasty Period in celebration of the release of the new Gopnik Spice McFlurry. As the grand prize consists of a season pass to BlyaatLand some soldiers have taken this fun game so far as to dust snow all over themselves or to have crystalized bits of their arms or legs broken off by drone strikes. Winners in the Freeze Game are to be announced on Wednesday, and memorial services will be held on Thursday.

* Additionally, any rumors that a mood of anxiety or apprehension has struck Moscow can be easily disproved by simply observing the spontaneous demonstrations of support for the Special Military Operation in Ukraine which are organized daily by the FSB, with hundreds of Russian citizens jumping over bullets with tears of joy in their eyes. As a gesture of thanks to our patriotic peoples, the Ministry of Culture has increased the vodka ration to six gallons a week.

* Crtiticism of last night's episode of Russia One's brand new science fiction program Tsar Trek, 'The Naked Time,' has been taken to heart by the producers of the program, and changes to upcoming episodes will be made. New writers are being contracted from among the inmates at maximum-security correctional colony No. 3, and the previous writers who felt the world needed to see a three-way between Captain Kirkovitch, Mr. Spockula, and Chekov will be sent to the front.

Is someone keeping a database of all of these posts from back when they s ...


I've been archiving them at https://www.squidmobile.com/RussianNews/ whenever I remember, which uhhhhh has been a while. I'll get that updated today. I have a giant doc with all of them in it as it stands, and we're up to almost 50K words, which is full on novel length at this point.

I'm calling it public domain if anyone wants to do anything with it.
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TWX: Muta: No coffee yet?

* heats up a coffee pot of water and pours some Sanka into it *

I hope you didn't use that pitcher that was out on the counter next to the stovetop, It was a supersaturated solution of salt.  I was experimenting, comparing with the tears of the tankies and deniers.


People, this is precisely why all containers should be clearly marked as to their contents. Whether in the laboratory or the kitchen, there is no possible justification for ignoring basic rules of common sense and safety.
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.