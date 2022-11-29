 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   This is the last Tuesday FARK gardening thread for November, and what are you still growing? What are your favorite cold-weather crops? Subby's are brussel sprouts, which he likes to call cabbage patch kids   (fark.com) divider line
8
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

100 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Nov 2022 at 7:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Never go wrong with brussel sprouts.
 
CatRevenge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I downsized this fall to put in a cover crop mixture in the main plot, but I do have collards and broccoli growing in a raised bed.   There are teensy-tiny broccoli heads now, I'm not sure if I got them too late, but we'll see.

Something is eating the collards pretty good, but I still grabbed some to cook with T-giving.

Spouse wanted to try growing saffron, so she planted the saffron crocus bulbs in a raised bed.  They are a fall blooming flower of which three bloomed, so we got 9 saffron threads out of them this year.   They were beautiful flowers with a nice fragrance.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even after some quite cold mornings, we still have some sugar snap peas trying to grow.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CatRevenge: I downsized this fall to put in a cover crop mixture in the main plot, but I do have collards and broccoli growing in a raised bed.   There are teensy-tiny broccoli heads now, I'm not sure if I got them too late, but we'll see.

Something is eating the collards pretty good, but I still grabbed some to cook with T-giving.

Spouse wanted to try growing saffron, so she planted the saffron crocus bulbs in a raised bed.  They are a fall blooming flower of which three bloomed, so we got 9 saffron threads out of them this year.   They were beautiful flowers with a nice fragrance.


Try some diatomaceous earth on the collards.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NINEv2: Try some diatomaceous earth on the collards.


I'm partial to olive oil and a bit of salt, but to each their own I suppose...
 
CatRevenge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NINEv2: CatRevenge: I downsized this fall to put in a cover crop mixture in the main plot, but I do have collards and broccoli growing in a raised bed.   There are teensy-tiny broccoli heads now, I'm not sure if I got them too late, but we'll see.

Something is eating the collards pretty good, but I still grabbed some to cook with T-giving.

Spouse wanted to try growing saffron, so she planted the saffron crocus bulbs in a raised bed.  They are a fall blooming flower of which three bloomed, so we got 9 saffron threads out of them this year.   They were beautiful flowers with a nice fragrance.

Try some diatomaceous earth on the collards.


Thanks for the suggestion, I'll have to grab some.  I tend to forget about the naturally occurring deterrents since I don't use chemical stuff.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well, it's summer here now, so what little garden we have is growing. The pot plants we had were slowly dying until we were informed at the local gardening nursery that the soil we were using (combination of potting soil and local dune sand) we took far too close to the ocean, and it was far too salty for the plants and so they were dying because of that. We remedied the situation and now they're nice and healthy with new leaves and everything. The daisylawn doesn't have the same issues, though, and is now a nice thick mat, coverign the entire square which we now have to trim the edges of weekly or else it starts growing all over the paving stone backyard, and is also now covered in tiny white flowers.

Growing anything that'd make edible food in the compacted salt lagoon soil is out of the question, and i was not expecting the daisylawn to actually work out this well.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.