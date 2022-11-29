 Skip to content
(KPTV Portland)   Captain Jack's early life was one of abuse & neglect, but thanks to a Portland woman who made a cross-country trip to adopt him & a community who supports him, he's now living his best life. Please welcome him & his mom to Woofday Wetnose Wednesday
73
•       •       •

Bathia_Mapes
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes
‘’ 1 day ago  
Watch the video in the article when you have a moment. :)
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Leepj
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Watch the video in the article when you have a moment. :)


Brought me to tears.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Leepj: Bathia_Mapes: Watch the video in the article when you have a moment. :)

Brought me to tears.

Brought me to tears.

[Fark user image 216x292]


Me too!
 
Bathia_Mapes
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes
‘’ 21 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes
‘’ 19 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The boys checking their pee-mail.

Went shopping with one of the women I walk with in the morning.  She has a little Bichon that had surgery 3 weeks  ago...and is now healthy!!  It was fun shopping with her.  What did I get?  Cheese, dog cookies aka milk bones, deli turkey (for the dogs) and more bananas.  Very exciting.  We went to Kohls too....I haven't been there in forever....there was a lot of awful clothes.  There were overalls with images of pugs all over it.    Was in the clearance area but not cheap enough and soooooo not something I would ever wear   Sadly I did not get a photo of the overalls
 
Bathia_Mapes
‘’ 18 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x1133]

The boys checking their pee-mail.

Went shopping with one of the women I walk with in the morning.  She has a little Bichon that had surgery 3 weeks  ago...and is now healthy!!  It was fun shopping with her.  What did I get?  Cheese, dog cookies aka milk bones, deli turkey (for the dogs) and more bananas.  Very exciting.  We went to Kohls too....I haven't been there in forever....there was a lot of awful clothes.  There were overalls with images of pugs all over it.    Was in the clearance area but not cheap enough and soooooo not something I would ever wear   Sadly I did not get a photo of the overalls


♥♥
 
skybird659
‘’ 18 hours ago  
looks like the head of a green Bichon! Lol!

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 18 hours ago  
My neighbor's dog is a barker. And mean. I've taken to wearing headphones when I garden or take out the trash or go outside at all. It doesn't help that he keeps her locked up all day when he's at work and never walks her and very rarely plays with her.

To be honest, I think I care more about his dog than he does, and I hate that dog.

To be honest, I think I care more about his dog than he does, and I hate that dog.
 
Bathia_Mapes
‘’ 18 hours ago  

born_yesterday: My neighbor's dog is a barker. And mean. I've taken to wearing headphones when I garden or take out the trash or go outside at all. It doesn't help that he keeps her locked up all day when he's at work and never walks her and very rarely plays with her.

To be honest, I think I care more about his dog than he does, and I hate that dog.

To be honest, I think I care more about his dog than he does, and I hate that dog.


Poor pupper :(
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: born_yesterday: My neighbor's dog is a barker. And mean. I've taken to wearing headphones when I garden or take out the trash or go outside at all. It doesn't help that he keeps her locked up all day when he's at work and never walks her and very rarely plays with her.

To be honest, I think I care more about his dog than he does, and I hate that dog.

Poor pupper :(

To be honest, I think I care more about his dog than he does, and I hate that dog.

Poor pupper :(


Yeah, it sucks disliking the animal (i have PTSD and the barking is a trigger) while at the same time understanding the root causes of its poor socialization and behavior.
 
Bathia_Mapes
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Leftover dogs...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Every dog is agog about leftovers.

Every dog is agog about leftovers.
 
Bathia_Mapes
‘’ 15 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
lajimi
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi
‘’ 15 hours ago  

skybird659: looks like the head of a green Bichon! Lol!

[i.imgflip.com image 500x666]


Fark user imageView Full Size


This is Zoey from a few weeks ago.  She had surgery less than a week prior to the photo.  She ate stuffed animals.   They had to open her up and pull all of it out.  She is all healed now.  And no more stuffed toys....and most toys
 
CrankyAndi
‘’ 15 hours ago  
And one of the people that tootsie and I walk with in the morning just called to make sure tootsie is home with me. He had heard that a small gray poodle was killed on a nearby road. I assured him that tootsie is fine.  He was sure Tootsie isn't a run out the door kind of dog but wanted to make sure all is okay.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Tootsie and Zoey, the stuffed toy eater, on a recent morning walk
 
Bathia_Mapes
‘’ 14 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
lajimi
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lemurtx
‘’ 13 hours ago  
I found a green anole strolling through our kitchen earlier. He walked right up to me, climbed on my foot then headed up my leg. ❤ I managed to catch him and set him free outside. How cool. Junie was not interested in the slightest and Daisy was slightly but not too interested. Good thing Gabriel and Ming were elsewhere!

Here is grandpup Romeo

Here is grandpup Romeo
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage
‘’ 13 hours ago  
WOOHOO!

Won first place in trivia contest for first time!  $40 gift card!
 
Bathia_Mapes
‘’ 13 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes
‘’ 12 hours ago  

lemurtx: I found a green anole strolling through our kitchen earlier. He walked right up to me, climbed on my foot then headed up my leg. ❤ I managed to catch him and set him free outside. How cool. Junie was not interested in the slightest and Daisy was slightly but not too interested. Good thing Gabriel and Ming were elsewhere!

Here is grandpup Romeo

Here is grandpup Romeo
[Fark user image 425x597]


♥♥
 
skybird659
‘’ 11 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: skybird659: looks like the head of a green Bichon! Lol!

[i.imgflip.com image 500x666]

[Fark user image 850x1133]

This is Zoey from a few weeks ago.  She had surgery less than a week prior to the photo.  She ate stuffed animals.   They had to open her up and pull all of it out.  She is all healed now.  And no more stuffed toys....and most toys


I'm glad that Zoey and Tootsie are both ok!
 
Fark that Pixel
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: WOOHOO!

Won first place in trivia contest for first time!  $40 gift card!


sweet I will hop in the teleporter and you can buy me dinner w00t!!
 
Bathia_Mapes
‘’ 11 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes
‘’ 10 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
skybird659
‘’ 10 hours ago  
dumpaday.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes
‘’ 10 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
