(Salon)   Coffee could go extinct. AND SO COULD ALL OF YOU IF I DON'T GET MY COFFEE   (salon.com) divider line
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Doesn't matter to me.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Man the "don't talk to me until I've had my coffee" bullsh*t should have died with smoking in restaurants.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
everybody low-energy panic
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

middleoftheday: Man the "don't talk to me until I've had my coffee" bullsh*t should have died with smoking in restaurants.

First they came after my cigarettes, but I did not complain, I knew it was killing me... then they came after my whiskey, and I did not complain because it too was killing me.. But COFFEE Is God's gift to the human race and I am farking complaining!
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Right after bananas.
 
