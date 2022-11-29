 Skip to content
(Tullahoma News)   Hoisted by his stolen petard   (tullahomanews.com) divider line
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Was it a magik security camera transmitting to a crystal ball or is it 5G and piggybacking on the vaccinated?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Was it a magik security camera transmitting to a crystal ball or is it 5G and piggybacking on the vaccinated?


Palantir. Sauron dimed him out.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Was it a magik security camera transmitting to a crystal ball or is it 5G and piggybacking on the vaccinated?


If it remained accessible the whole time, it's got an integrated 4G radio & streams uploads to a cloud storage platform that the owner's phone/pc have the access token for.
 
1funguy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Whomever is responsible for recruiting people for a life of crime needs to spend a few hours at recruitment seminars.

Geesh, will they just hire anybody for those jobs? I hope they are exempt from minimum wage requirements, or I just don't see a profitability margin for professional crime management companies.

Even at the level of FPOTUS, I think they're still on the hook for his legal bills and he got fired 2 years ago.

Young people interested in a good career should be made aware of these things before they consider a life of crime.

This is just ridiculous.
 
