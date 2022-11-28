 Skip to content
(SFGate)   San Francisco police clarify that their new killer robots won't be equipped with firearms. Will kill using bombs instead. Whew. I was worried for minute there   (sfgate.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
If they can get their wheel-belts up to 50 mph, they'll chase you down the street and throw the bomb just in time for detonation before touching your head.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


But you aren't.
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Not shaped like a pepper-pot or armed with a plunger.  It's like they're not even trying to bring about the robot apocalypse
 
waxbeans
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm placing my bet, this will cause even more deaths of unarmed suspects.
I'm putting all my money on this being the outcome.

Cops are basically abusive parents.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They didn't say anything about their aerial drones though....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
YOU HAVE 30 SECONDS TO COMPLY!
 
Salmon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I have insurance.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Bullets = much evidence, more paperwork, more blame

Explosives = evidence goes boom, less proof of wrongdoing, no paperwork

Um, win?
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Here's the "hope" part:
Cops are always afraid of everything at all times.  They shoot early and often because a toy cellphone might be a secret gun in the wrong-colored hands.
With robots they can wait an extra minute or so to determine if a suspect is actually dangerous and not a disabled child doing his homework

/before killing him
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Vacation Bible School: Not shaped like a pepper-pot or armed with a plunger.  It's like they're not even trying to bring about the robot apocalypse


These are police robots, not war machines. However, they're American police, so they could be all:  DIS~CRIM~IN~ATE!!!  IN~CAR~CER~ATE!!!
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So it's not just DARPA trying to get Skynet online now.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Considering how they treat people having medical emergencies.  I don't hold much hope. They don't seem to understand the difference between not obey and unconscious.  I wish I was be hyperbolic.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
wasn't this a sci fi story on NPR a few years back? a bomb diffusing robot was repurposed to subdue suspects, keeping police out of danger. but on the day it was ordered to kill, it got a little Asimov and had a crisis of conscience.
but that story was fiction...
OR SO WE THOUGHT
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Special delivery, a bomb. Were you expec....".
 
