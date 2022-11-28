 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Central Maine)   There is stupid and there is a cop leaving their car running with the doors unlocked and an AR-15 in the trunk   (centralmaine.com) divider line
22
    More: Stupid, Constable, Police, Augusta police cruiser Saturday afternoon, Kyle King, Police officer, police station, Police brutality, Police Chief Jared Mills  
•       •       •

564 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Nov 2022 at 10:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fjnorton [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
$2500 for stealing a cop car? Throw in the AR and you can make a profit
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then how stupid was this:

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bait gun ??
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SOP, actually.  Nobody's supposed to be dumb enough to steal a cop car, and cops are stupid enough to believe that's true.  The dumb cops leave their cars unlocked and running in the winter to keep them warm.  The dumber cops lock them and then realize they left the keys inside and now have to radio back to their Sgt to bring the spares while the entire shift listens to the conversation and teases them about it for the next year or two.  The less dumb ones swiped the spares from the station (which they're not supposed to do) and then they can lock the car AND have keys to get in.

The weapon in the trunk is supposed to be in a locked case.

Protip:  Before stealing a cop car, make sure you cut power to the computer, because it's sending GPS back to the dispatch system.  And then make sure there isn't an external modem that's doing the same thing.  And also turn off the police radio, because guess what?  It too, can be sending GPS back to HQ and having your location put on a map for every other cop car out there.
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In defense of the cop, who would be dumb enough to still a marked police cruiser?  That is why a lot of cops do leave their cruisers running with the keys in the ignition, traditionally, people weren't stupid enough to steal one. But I guess times are changing.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
King told police he took and drove off in the cruiser "because he wanted to help," according to an affidavit

Because he's the hero Gotham deserves, but not the one it needs right now.
 
ecl
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unsung_Hero: SOP, actually.  Nobody's supposed to be dumb enough to steal a cop car, and cops are stupid enough to believe that's true.  The dumb cops leave their cars unlocked and running in the winter to keep them warm.  The dumber cops lock them and then realize they left the keys inside and now have to radio back to their Sgt to bring the spares while the entire shift listens to the conversation and teases them about it for the next year or two.  The less dumb ones swiped the spares from the station (which they're not supposed to do) and then they can lock the car AND have keys to get in.

The weapon in the trunk is supposed to be in a locked case.

Protip:  Before stealing a cop car, make sure you cut power to the computer, because it's sending GPS back to the dispatch system.  And then make sure there isn't an external modem that's doing the same thing.  And also turn off the police radio, because guess what?  It too, can be sending GPS back to HQ and having your location put on a map for every other cop car out there.


ongbok: In defense of the cop, who would be dumb enough to still a marked police cruiser?  That is why a lot of cops do leave their cruisers running with the keys in the ignition, traditionally, people weren't stupid enough to steal one. But I guess times are changing.


Pro-tip : You are a potential victim.  Lock your cop car and your guns cause people don't like or respect you. You probably suck, which explains why you were dumb enough to let someone steal your car and/or weapons.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last I checked police departments aren't recruiting valedictorians and Ivy League grads, they are recruiting ex-jocks that want to be bullies or people whose only other career option is a gym teacher.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecl: Pro-tip : You are a potential victim. Lock your cop car and your guns cause people don't like or respect you. You probably suck, which explains why you were dumb enough to let someone steal your car and/or weapons.


Generally speaking, they only pretend to believe they're potential victims when they want to justify being extremely dangerous and not very accountable for mistakes or even deliberately causing unnecessary harm.  They don't really believe it unless and until it actually happens to them.  They're cops.  They're better than everyone else because they have authority over them, have weapons, and radios to call more people like them, right?

And that is what breeds the casual arrogance that leads them not to bother locking their cars.  Even though they deal with dumb people constantly (in most places, excluding speeding tickets you have to be dumb or a victim to be interacting with cops), they still don't believe anyone would be stupid enough to steal their cruisers.  Or take stuff out of the trunk.

Yet a few times a year, it makes the news because someone did it somewhere.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OhioUGrad: Last I checked police departments aren't recruiting valedictorians and Ivy League grads, they are recruiting ex-jocks that want to be bullies or people whose only other career option is a gym teacher.


Here university or college are more or less mandatory now.  They train the meathead into you in police college, and then whatever police service you end up with keeps it up, reinforcing it with daily briefings and annual block training all designed around the 'us vs. them' premise.

They claim to be following Peel's Principles and while things are better than they used to be... c'mon, they were laid down in 1829 and almost a hundred years later they're still not doing it right.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
raygundan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: Then how stupid was this:

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x423]


At least three stupid.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ongbok: In defense of the cop, who would be dumb enough to still a marked police cruiser?


Dumber than the guy who thinks still and steal sound the same, obviously.
//people on PCP and bath salts
//people with nothing to lose
//the people who are already near the places cops tend to operate
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
When I was working for a small town police department, our rifles were stored in gun racks that physically locked the rifles and shotguns in place.  You had to have either a key to unlock them, or you had to have a series of switches that you needed to know the code to unlock.  Furthermore the switches had to be concealed, and each officer had a choice of where they could place them, kind of like you see on some lockboxes.  The switches were the most popular option, with the key as a backup, My point is, you couldn't simply take either the shotgun or rifle from the car, even if the door was unlocked.

As a further security measure, if you had guns in your car you were supposed to have a spare key on your belt so that you could lock your car, even if the key was still in the ignition, and you were trained to always lock the car behind you.  Should you somehow lose your backup key, and lock yourself out of your car, your supervisor could retrieve a third spare from the department.  My point is, there was never a reason to leave your car unlocked, and your car's guns should have been even further secured.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
King was arrested shortly after he used the police radio to contact a dispatcher to report he was watching a "suspect" at the parking lot at Shaw's Plaza at 150 Western Ave. in Augusta.

The plan, you see, was to take over this officer's life, finish his shift, go home to his family, have dinner, sleep with his wife in a nice bed, and then get up and do it all again, hoping no one would notice.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: King was arrested shortly after he used the police radio to contact a dispatcher to report he was watching a "suspect" at the parking lot at Shaw's Plaza at 150 Western Ave. in Augusta.

The plan, you see, was to take over this officer's life, finish his shift, go home to his family, have dinner, sleep with his wife in a nice bed, and then get up and do it all again, hoping no one would notice.


That's literally the first coupe of episodes of Orphan Black.
 
raygundan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Trocadero: AstroJesus: King was arrested shortly after he used the police radio to contact a dispatcher to report he was watching a "suspect" at the parking lot at Shaw's Plaza at 150 Western Ave. in Augusta.

The plan, you see, was to take over this officer's life, finish his shift, go home to his family, have dinner, sleep with his wife in a nice bed, and then get up and do it all again, hoping no one would notice.

That's literally the first coupe of episodes of Orphan Black.


If everyone is Tatiana Maslany, then nobody is Tatiana Maslany.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Police think you have to be crazy to steal a cop car don't work no more, crazy people have multiplied so much lately.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ongbok: In defense of the cop, who would be dumb enough to still a marked police cruiser?  That is why a lot of cops do leave their cruisers running with the keys in the ignition, traditionally, people weren't stupid enough to steal one. But I guess times are changing.


winter is coming. one more street person getting 3 hots and a cot for winter.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: When I was working for a small town police department, our rifles were stored in gun racks that physically locked the rifles and shotguns in place.  You had to have either a key to unlock them, or you had to have a series of switches that you needed to know the code to unlock.  Furthermore the switches had to be concealed, and each officer had a choice of where they could place them, kind of like you see on some lockboxes.  The switches were the most popular option, with the key as a backup, My point is, you couldn't simply take either the shotgun or rifle from the car, even if the door was unlocked.

As a further security measure, if you had guns in your car you were supposed to have a spare key on your belt so that you could lock your car, even if the key was still in the ignition, and you were trained to always lock the car behind you.  Should you somehow lose your backup key, and lock yourself out of your car, your supervisor could retrieve a third spare from the department.  My point is, there was never a reason to leave your car unlocked, and your car's guns should have been even further secured.


My point is, if a backwater PD can figure out how to keep their cars and guns safe, there is no excuse for a large city PD to fail at this task
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Thus reinforcing what we already knew: Nobody is too stupid to be a cop.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Combustion: Then how stupid was this:

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x423]


Haha, have seen worse.

Doing hurricane damage assessments in Key West after hurricane Wilma. Me and one of my foreman are inspecting the KWPD street crimes offices. While we are walking up to do our thing, a couple of cops were out in the parking lot in front of the office swapping patrol cars, taking all their personal gear out of one unit and tossing it in the other. They were having to clear out the office because of flood damage.

About 45 minutes later we finish up, go outside and both cop cars are gone but there is a select fire M4 laying in the parking spot were one of the cop cars was parked. And yep, it was loaded with a 15 round mag.

So we pick up, toss it in my city pickup and head over to the main PD shop on North Roosevelt. They were pretty farking embarrassed but I was just glad that we found it and not some kid.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.