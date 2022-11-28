 Skip to content
Jeepy McJeepFace
58
58 Comments     (+0 »)
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
E-eep
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Jeep Bangler
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lyle Wagoneer.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Jeep Ex-Pensive Edition

/your breakdowns await
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dr Teef
 
Chevello
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanganeer
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeep Trick
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 2024 Jeep I Hope You're Saving For Replacement Batteries Cuz That Shiat's Expensive, Yo Wagoneer.
 
ICDedPpl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bob. I'm calling it Bob.
 
jennfurr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Done. eJeepy McJeepface submitted.
 
lilfry14
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canyonero
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beep Beep I'm a Jeep.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fiat Asco
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeeper.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shouldaboughtatesla
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Left Lane Rambler
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Congratulations, subby. What are you going to do with the money?
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cylon and not the sexy ones.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeep Cosine
 
JZDave
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Jix Et Egain Pony.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Jeep is giving away a $40,000 ski trip to the first person who names its new SUV

Because they couldn't afford to give the winner the new Jeep.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Today is Vicious Monsoon

im2.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Jeep 40K
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
alchetron.comView Full Size

Eugene
 
djkutch [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Bucephalus
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Creep.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The Jeep Creeper.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Damn...I never really thought about what a week of skiing would cost for four people.  I was ready to question what a $10,000/person ski trip looks like until I started calculating where it would all go.  Figuring JHole is pretty expensive rooms in the winter...maybe 500-700/night for adjoining two-bed rooms?  Then a week pass, 3x meals/day, flights, gear rental (maybe), and it's basically all accounted for with some wiggle room for exact costs.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The E-Lon Sux 6000.
 
jtown
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Shagoneer
 
sarahthustra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Jeep Masseth
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Range Rover knockoff
Dooouche
Fix It Again Tony
Stuckagain
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Jeep® Vamoose™
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Jeep Sillys
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Thing
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I say call it Toyota Highlander so more people buy it.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The Jeep Enis.

And the model and brand names must be placed extremely close together on the tailgate, for...no particular reason.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Jeep® Trouvaille™
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Jeep Forgetable Luxury Might As Well Be a Porche Who Gives A Fark
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Today is Vicious Monsoon

[im2.ezgif.com image 387x584]


That is weirdly close to my username...

Also fiat + Mopar?

"Electrical Nightmare"

"The Bend Over"

"Wallet. Gimme"

"Italian Redneck"

"farked"

I can have it now "you car doesn't have a vampire drain, it's safely venting electricity"
 
Mirus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
FUGLY
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
$10K per person a week to not ski?  No wonder I don't do that shiat.  I've rented Howard Hughes' penthouse in Acapulco for the same and the chicks wear bikinis.
 
Bob Down
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Byzantine Elz
 
Subdeep
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Jeep Grand Kareneer
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I just saw the new Grand Wagoneer with the McIntosh audio system - totally unnecessary, yet pretty awesome.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Back to the beginning.  The Jeep Holabird.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
A $40k ski trip? So... half a day at Breckenridge, not including parking?
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Kickass Eagle with Penises Instead of Talons.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Today is Vicious Monsoon

[im2.ezgif.com image 387x584]


my red-head wife is a Vicious Wasp.
 
