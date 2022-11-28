 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Well, they did promise us an ocean view
11
RubiconBeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think if you can pull that off any country should be willing to take you in.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now that's hard core.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
damn, buoy
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Even the calmest seas would make that journey incredibly difficult. I'm thinking that there is no way those guys managed to hang on for 11 hours, much less 11 days.
 
Bruscar [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

RubiconBeer: I think if you can pull that off any country should be willing to take you in.


Yeah, I thought crossing the Sonoran Desert was hardcore. But sailing a salty, wet desert with sharks on a freaking rudder tops crossing the Sonoran.
 
Dwedit
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
ozman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I would have thought it would have been a Dutch ship.....
 
chitownmike
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Even the calmest seas would make that journey incredibly difficult. I'm thinking that there is no way those guys managed to hang on for 11 hours, much less 11 days.


It would have been easier to walk, probably quicker too
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Imagine being that desperate and brave.

Here in 'Murica folks think they are brave for taking a knee during the national anthem.
 
Bob Down
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Was the ship to The Netherlands unavailable?
 
